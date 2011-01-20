Poll

Greatest Sportsman of all time

Michael Jordan
21 (16.9%)
Muhammad Ali
49 (39.5%)
Usain Bolt
8 (6.5%)
Michael Phelps
1 (0.8%)
Babe Ruth
2 (1.6%)
Pele
5 (4%)
Roger Federer
5 (4%)
LeBron James
0 (0%)
Tom Brady
2 (1.6%)
Tiger Woods
8 (6.5%)
Lionel Messi
7 (5.6%)
Floyd Mayweather Jr
1 (0.8%)
Jesse Owens
3 (2.4%)
Novak Djokovic
0 (0%)
Rafael Nadal
0 (0%)
Maradona
2 (1.6%)
Wayne Gretzky
3 (2.4%)
Mike Tyson
0 (0%)
Carl Lewis
1 (0.8%)
Jack Nicklaus
0 (0%)
Don Bradman
6 (4.8%)
Michael Schumacher
0 (0%)
Michael Johnson
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 124

Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?

Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #120 on: Today at 02:04:28 pm
So the question who is the greatest sportsman of all time seems to have gone to who is the greatest sportsman and personality.

Which is it?
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:04:28 pm
So the question who is the greatest sportsman of all time seems to have gone to who is the greatest sportsman and personality.

Which is it?

If we're talking about personalities who were sportsmen, it's hard to get past Bob Crisp. A medical case study, so he's a highlight on that. An accomplished travel writer, so he's notable for that alone. The best allied memoirist of WWII, so he's top of a very competitive pile. According to the CinC of the near east (Montgomery's boss), he was the best anti-German fighter he'd ever known, taking on anti-tank guns, German panzers, German bombers. That's top of an ultra-competitive pile with millions of contestants. Climbing Kilimanjaro is on many people's bucket list, seldom ticked off. He climbed it twice in one day. And as a sportsman, he's the only bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls (3 in 3 is often a career highlight) twice. And I've posted the match report which noted that he intimidated Bradman into escaping the strike, and later donning additional protection (something he last did against Larwood in the Bodyline series).

Bradman is noted as the best cricketer of all time. But Crisp is noted by those who've heard of him as the most remarkable man ever to have played Test cricket.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:50:24 pm
Ive not voted on any of these yet. Finding it really hard to pick one definitively, and judging people across sports is obviously so hard.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #123 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm
Straight ahead and below, in the middle distance, lay the square, clean pattern of a desert airfield, its boundaries marked by neat lines of wrecked German and Italian fighter planes, its center littered with shattered tanks from some of which the smoke was rising black into the blue sky.

On my left the desert stretched away covered with thin-skinned vehicles, but strangely empty of human movement. On my right, and between our two tanks and landing ground, the slope and bottom of the escarpment was crawling with the limp dark figures of men digging slit trenches, putting down mines, clustered around anti-tank and field guns or, unbelievably, cooking a meal. On the other side of the depression the opposite escarpment was full of men, less active than those below, and every now and again I saw a flash of gunfire.

Neither Tom [the other Honey commander] nor I could tell whether any of the men, vehicles or guns were enemy or friendly. The only positive identification we had were the tanks on the airfield  all the burning ones were British Crusaders.

Bob Crisp, on the airfield at Sidi Rezegh during Operation Crusader.

Crisp would later hide his tank among other, knocked out Stuarts, to scout the enemy position at length. The Germans eventually realised there was an additional tank among the silhouettes that hadn't been there before, and Crisp would have to retreat as they turned every gun they had on him. Other highlights of that extremely short campaign (before he was hospitalised) included going to a lone German panzer, armed with nothing but a revolver, and ordering its crew to surrender (which they did), taking over a command tank whose crew had never fired their gun before, and leading a charge of outgunned and outnumbered light tanks that stymied a massed panzer attack. His admitted lowlight was ordering his gunner to fire on and knock out an unidentified tank silhouetted against the horizon, only to discover later that it was a British tank.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:59:33 pm
Bo Jackson?
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #125 on: Today at 05:00:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:59:33 pm
Bo Jackson?

Im sorry, Bo Jackson? Are you for real?
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #126 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:32:29 pm
Other highlights of that extremely short campaign (before he was hospitalised) included going to a lone German panzer, armed with nothing but a revolver, and ordering its crew to surrender (which they did), taking over a command tank whose crew had never fired their gun before, and leading a charge of outgunned and outnumbered light tanks that stymied a massed panzer attack. His admitted lowlight was ordering his gunner to fire on and knock out an unidentified tank silhouetted against the horizon, only to discover later that it was a British tank.

One postwar day in a London bar, a young man said to Crisp: "You won't remember me, but we have met before." It was a survivor of the British tank that Crisp had crippled. Recalling the horror of that day, Crisp replied: "I wish to hell I could forget you." But the survivor only grinned. "Bloody good shooting . . . You must have had a damn fine gunner."
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #127 on: Today at 05:29:14 pm
Correction to my above post. Crisp didn't lead a charge against 70 German panzers, stopping their advance. He, in a single tank, attacked a German column of 70 panzers. The Germans, unable to see very far amidst all the dust, assumed no one would be lunatic enough to attack them with a single tank, and assumed he was part of a coordinated British counter attack, and withdrew. This may have been the command tank that Crisp took over, which had never fired its gun before.

Oh, and Crisp reported seeing the sea on the first day of Operation Crusader, only for his CO to call BS, as the maps showed no British units were anywhere near the sea. As it turned out, Crisp was right, as his troop were well in advance of any other British tanks, and well in advance of what the maps showed.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #128 on: Today at 05:51:27 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on January 20, 2023, 06:26:06 pm
Ali participated in a Global sport, Gretzky played in a sport that has little following outside North America particularly Canada.

I am not sure Boxing is more of a global sport than Ice Hockey. Yes, it is played in more countries but I don't it has the same cultural relevance and impact in those countries.

In Canada, Nordic Countries, Russia, and many Eastern and Central European countries hockey is as important as Soccer are to brazil when it comes to national identity. In the US too, there are parts that are really into Hockey.



Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #129 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:51:27 pm
I am not sure Boxing is more of a global sport than Ice Hockey. Yes, it is played in more countries but I don't it has the same cultural relevance and impact in those countries.

In Canada, Nordic Countries, Russia, and many Eastern and Central European countries hockey is as important as Soccer are to brazil when it comes to national identity. In the US too, there are parts that are really into Hockey.

Youve only named a few regions where its freezing cold though, and even in those regions you have people like Klitschko, Usyk, Lomachenko GGG who are boxing greats, in many Eastern European countries Boxing is nearly as big as Ice Hockey.

You only need two hands to box, dont think Ice Hockey will ever be as globally relevant as Boxing let alone in the 60s where Boxing was even bigger.

Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #130 on: Today at 06:14:58 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:06:52 pm
Youve only named a few regions where its freezing cold though, and even in those regions you have people like Klitschko, Usyk, Lomachenko GGG who are boxing greats, in many Eastern European countries Boxing is nearly as big as Ice Hockey.

You only need two hands to box, dont think Ice Hockey will ever be as globally relevant as Boxing let alone in the 60s where Boxing was even bigger.

You can have crossovers too. For instance, English cricket fans celebrated Boxing Day in 2010.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #131 on: Today at 06:55:51 pm
How about C B Fry? He represented England at both football and cricket and held the world long jump record. He also turned down the throne of Albania!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._B._Fry

Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
Reply #132 on: Today at 06:59:00 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:51:27 pm
I am not sure Boxing is more of a global sport than Ice Hockey. Yes, it is played in more countries but I don't it has the same cultural relevance and impact in those countries.

In Canada, Nordic Countries, Russia, and many Eastern and Central European countries hockey is as important as Soccer are to brazil when it comes to national identity. In the US too, there are parts that are really into Hockey.

That's a lot of land mass but not much population.
