So the question who is the greatest sportsman of all time seems to have gone to who is the greatest sportsman and personality.



Which is it?



If we're talking about personalities who were sportsmen, it's hard to get past Bob Crisp. A medical case study, so he's a highlight on that. An accomplished travel writer, so he's notable for that alone. The best allied memoirist of WWII, so he's top of a very competitive pile. According to the CinC of the near east (Montgomery's boss), he was the best anti-German fighter he'd ever known, taking on anti-tank guns, German panzers, German bombers. That's top of an ultra-competitive pile with millions of contestants. Climbing Kilimanjaro is on many people's bucket list, seldom ticked off. He climbed it twice in one day. And as a sportsman, he's the only bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls (3 in 3 is often a career highlight) twice. And I've posted the match report which noted that he intimidated Bradman into escaping the strike, and later donning additional protection (something he last did against Larwood in the Bodyline series).Bradman is noted as the best cricketer of all time. But Crisp is noted by those who've heard of him as the most remarkable man ever to have played Test cricket.