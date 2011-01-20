Jordan only turned the paint into a wresting match, that's all. Rules weren't changed, no. But the offciating certainly was.



The stuff that Wilt could do, Jordan could do also, right down to playing as a center defensively and playing in the low post.



The thing Jordan could do, Wilt could not. Nor could anyone else.



Peak Jordan would be the best player in the current NBA.



Peak Wilt would not.



Wrong. But you're entitled to your opinion.Three seconds in the key rule, brought about because Wilt was too dominant near the basket.That circle around the free throw line, put there because Wilt used to run up and dunk his free throws. Broke to many back boards, which took time to replace, so they put that arc there and ruled you could only shoot from anywhere inside the circle for free throws.They don't play defense like they did back in the day. It's all about scoring and attack. Not to mention they rarely enforce the travelling rule which is now two steps which runs to 3 or 4 at times. It was one step back in Wilts day and enforced.And of course the palming the ball, name me the last time that was called.Players are given so much more leeway. And that came from Jordans era.Were Wilt around today he'd make Shaq, or another recent big man, look like childs play. And he'd dominate the game.