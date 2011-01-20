Poll

Greatest Sportsman of all time

Michael Jordan
8 (20%)
Muhammad Ali
15 (37.5%)
Usain Bolt
2 (5%)
Michael Phelps
0 (0%)
Babe Ruth
0 (0%)
Pele
3 (7.5%)
Roger Federer
1 (2.5%)
LeBron James
0 (0%)
Tom Brady
1 (2.5%)
Tiger Woods
2 (5%)
Lionel Messi
2 (5%)
Floyd Mayweather Jr
0 (0%)
Jesse Owens
2 (5%)
Novak Djokovic
0 (0%)
Rafael Nadal
0 (0%)
Maradona
0 (0%)
Wayne Gretzky
1 (2.5%)
Mike Tyson
0 (0%)
Carl Lewis
0 (0%)
Jack Nicklaus
0 (0%)
Don Bradman
3 (7.5%)
Michael Schumacher
0 (0%)
Michael Johnson
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 40

Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:28:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:25:04 pm
Isn't cricket popular in only certain countries like UK, New Zealand, India etc? Same with baseball. USA, Canada, Japan and S. Korea comes to my mind.

Hence Jesse Owens. Competed in events that are popular worldwide. Absolutely not infringing or anywhere close, with sport being but part of his extremely full life. Broke multiple world records in a variety of events, even before achieving world fame in the 1936 Olympics.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:33:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:25:04 pm
Isn't cricket popular in only certain countries like UK, New Zealand, India etc? Same with baseball. USA, Canada, Japan and S. Korea comes to my mind.

True to an extent I guess in that its only about the 10-12 countries that it would be considered popular in but I guess that could be levelled at all sports besides football about how truely worldwide they are.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:46:27 pm »
Michael Jordan was a superb basketball player.

Wilt Chamberlain was the greatest ever basketball player.

Jordan never had the rules changed because of what he could do. Chamberlain did.

Jordan never averaged 50 points per game for an entire season.

Jordan never scored 100 points in one game. ( and remember that was with no three point line).

Chamberlain still holds nearly 70 NBA records.

But Chamberlain never sold shoes.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
Ali tends to win these sorts of polls handsomely over the last 20-30 years whenever they pop up Im guessing a large part of that is to do with what he did outside of the ring just as much as what he accomplished inside of it that makes him win these sorts of debates by such a landslide.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:05:39 pm

Thats a terrible argument. Everyone else was scrutinised because they have patchy records, or at least a coach, or something that was worth scrutinising. Surely, the argument should be other way round, everyone else was caught doping so if he was dirty he would have been caught too.

Rapid rises in athletics, as with many sports, happen. Breakout years are a thing. Messi, for instance, went from promising youngster to best in the world within a year.[/]
This isnt true, look at his record, it builds over time https://messi.starplayerstats.com/en/season#

But sprinting isnt even like football, its far more of an anomaly in sprinting .

Hes pulled the wool over your eyes Im afraid

Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:52:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:46:27 pm


Jordan never had the rules changed because of what he could do. Chamberlain did.


Jordan only turned the paint into a wresting match, that's all. Rules weren't changed, no. But the offciating certainly was.

The stuff that Wilt could do, Jordan could do also, right down to playing as a center defensively and playing in the low post.

The thing Jordan could do, Wilt could not. Nor could anyone else.

Peak Jordan would be the best player in the current NBA.

Peak Wilt would not.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm »
There's a debate to be had between sports that are only popular in a few countries but very popular in those countries vs those sports that are played everywhere but only by a small percentage of people (thinking athletics/swimming).

Which one carries more weight in terms of the greatest sportsperson?
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:00:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:51:40 pm
This isnt true, look at his record, it builds over time https://messi.starplayerstats.com/en/season#

But sprinting isnt even like football, its far more of an anomaly in sprinting .

Hes pulled the wool over your eyes Im afraid

Id rather believe in the positive side of the story until shown otherwise in these cases. There is a whole industry out there to prove people are cheats. Innocent until proven guilty in my eyes. Ill be first to condemn him if he is ever found to be a drugs cheat but at the moment hes a clean athlete and people are adding 2 and 2 and getting 5.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:00:13 pm
There's a debate to be had between sports that are only popular in a few countries but very popular in those countries vs those sports that are played everywhere but only by a small percentage of people (thinking athletics/swimming).

Which one carries more weight in terms of the greatest sportsperson?

Guess it could be either but its really the number of people who play, no matter the number of countries. The number of supporters would also count for something, but Id guess thats correlated to the number of participants.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:07:24 pm »
Muhammed Ali.

Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:09:09 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:04:13 pm
Guess it could be either but its really the number of people who play, no matter the number of countries. The number of supporters would also count for something, but Id guess thats correlated to the number of participants.

I guess my point here is that Ali is winning this comfortably, but - and I'm just guessing here - I bet you there are far far less boxers at a reasonably competitive level in the world than there are rugby players or cricketers.

Not trying to downplay Ali, I considered giving him my vote, but while he was at the top of his sport, it's a much smaller field to fight through.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:11:31 pm »
Ali's charisma also plays a part in him being so beloved.  You can be elite but if you're elite and a showman and you're charismatic then you've hit the jackpot.  Not to mention he was a good looking bloke too.  :D
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:09:09 pm
I guess my point here is that Ali is winning this comfortably, but - and I'm just guessing here - I bet you there are far far less boxers at a reasonably competitive level in the world than there are rugby players or cricketers.

Not trying to downplay Ali, I considered giving him my vote, but while he was at the top of his sport, it's a much smaller field to fight through.

One of the greatest athletes of all time in terms of being ahead of the field, has only one vote, mine.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:12:33 pm
One of the greatest athletes of all time in terms of being ahead of the field, has only one vote, mine.
I did consider him..
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:11:31 pm
Ali's charisma also plays a part in him being so beloved.  You can be elite but if you're elite and a showman and you're charismatic then you've hit the jackpot.  Not to mention he was a good looking bloke too.  :D


This is why the other threads were changed from greatest to best in their sport. Greatness is something different
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:20:19 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:00:13 pm
I went woth Jordan. I think it has to be someone from a broad international sport, not NFL, Formula 1, baseball, cricket etc. It can not be a tennis player as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are all almost equal and these 3 dominated the sport last 15 years.

Is basketball an international sport? More is than the other American sports I guess.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:23:34 pm »
Ali's comeback and win against Foreman ads to his greatness. People genuinely thought he would be seriously hurt in that fight as a young George was bulldozing his way through the greatest era in heavyweight boxing history.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:11:31 pm
Ali's charisma also plays a part in him being so beloved.  You can be elite but if you're elite and a showman and you're charismatic then you've hit the jackpot.  Not to mention he was a good looking bloke too.  :D

Yes some would make the argument he wasnt the greatest ever boxer, but I guess you could say that about most people on the list in regards to their respective sports.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:05:33 pm »
Surprised Jordan can have triple the votes that Pele does on a football forum, theres a lot to admire about Americas soft power.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:05:33 pm
Surprised Jordan can have triple the votes that Pele does on a football forum, theres a lot to admire about Americas soft power.

Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:21:31 pm »
Went for Jesse Owens. Went to Germany and rammed it right up the racist bastard Nazi arses.

I'd hate to imagine what pressure he was under while out there.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:12:33 pm
One of the greatest athletes of all time in terms of being ahead of the field, has only one vote, mine.

Have his records been broken? He might have been ahead of the field during his time but if his records have been broken then he can't win it surely?
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:28:17 pm »
Michael Jordan

For so many reasons... but The Flu Game is just insane. I've had foos poisoning, couldn't get out of bed for days. Anyone i've asked who has had it just groans instantly before recalling how horrendous it is... Jordan played a game of professional basketball with it and played fucking well.
Re: Who is the greatest Sportsman of all time?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:04:48 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:52:45 pm
Jordan only turned the paint into a wresting match, that's all. Rules weren't changed, no. But the offciating certainly was.

The stuff that Wilt could do, Jordan could do also, right down to playing as a center defensively and playing in the low post.

The thing Jordan could do, Wilt could not. Nor could anyone else.

Peak Jordan would be the best player in the current NBA.

Peak Wilt would not.

Wrong. But you're entitled to your opinion.

Three seconds in the key rule, brought about because Wilt was too dominant near the basket.

That circle around the free throw line, put there because Wilt used to run up and dunk his free throws. Broke to many back boards, which took time to replace, so they put that arc there and ruled you could only shoot from anywhere inside the circle for free throws.

They don't play defense like they did back in the day. It's all about scoring and attack. Not to mention they rarely enforce the travelling rule which is now two steps which runs to 3 or 4 at times. It was one step back in Wilts day and enforced.

And of course the palming the ball, name me the last time that was called.

Players are given so much more leeway. And that came from Jordans era.

Were Wilt around today he'd make Shaq, or another recent big man, look like childs play. And he'd dominate the game.
