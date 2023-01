This is subjective. You have to be a pretty good athlete to swing a club 130/140 mph.



You do but it’s a sport that kinda alienates a whole working and lower class, which is the majority of the world. I would never say so and so is the Greatest sportsman of all time in a sport that’s not even widely accessible to the majority of the population of any given country. This is why my number two would always be Pele(Messi) and Muhammad Ali, insert the greatest from any two of these sports, third would be the greatest basketball player but even that has limitations in terms of physical makeup and genetics that football and Boxing doesn’t have.Also I would say the best athletes in America undoubtedly play Basketball NFL and even Baseball first, Golf would be along down the line after Boxing and maybe Athletics too, same thing with Europe and England it’s Football first and foremost then maybe Boxing Rugby, Athletics and even Tennis and Cricket.Not to say Golf is any easier than any of these sports in difficulty it would rank alongside Baseball has the most difficult sport I’ve played casually but that’s another discussion.