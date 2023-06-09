Interesting discussion at times this, albeit one we're never going to be able to settle on an agreed approach/response to. It's all so subjective and we've all got different perspectives. I think the strength of how much we 'previously' (as in before allegations/crimes/etc surfaced) identified with/related to/were influenced by/etc if a key factor in our responses.



For example, I've no problem regarding Rolf Harris, Gary Glitter, and Ian Watkins as if they don't exist. None (besides watching some episodes of 'Animal Hospital' in the '90s) have ever been particular present in my life.



On the other hand, there are artists whose members' (Led Zep, Bowie, the Stones, Aerosmith, etc) alleged behaviour I might disapprove of but I don't necessary have a strength of connection that necessitates a strong reaction - I can listen to these artists, sometimes even intentionally so, but I don't necessarily feel like I'm endorsing their behaviour or corrupting myself in any way.



Through much of my teens and my 20s, Ryan Adams was pretty much my favourite artists - one of his logos was my avatar on RAWK from the day I signed up until the allegations against him came out in February 2019. Contrary to those artists above, who I engage in a pretty passive way, I've not listened to Ryan Adams since - I also didn't buy any of the recent albums (I'm an album buyer rather than a streamer) and didn't even consider any of the dates on his recent tour (this would have seemed unthinkable five years ago). Adams' alleged indiscretions were largely matters of emotional abuse & manipulation - somewhat different to those of some of the individuals referenced above - and yet my reaction (I was gutted upon hearing the news and it can still way heavy at times a few years later) & my response (to actively disengage) is stronger.



I can only really put the differences above down to the strength of the 'prior' connection/identification/whatever you want to call it, and my own measure of to what extent I feel the need to distance myself in order to feel uncompromised (or indeed to find the right compromise for me).