Separating the Art from the Artist

Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
January 25, 2023, 03:45:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2023, 03:14:24 pm
As a kid I always loved the SS uniforms, they looked so much better than the British ones.

Well Hugo Boss was a decent designer
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Yesterday at 12:20:10 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2023, 12:00:43 pm
The one thing I take from this thread is that I'm a hypocrite.

I do boycott a lot of 'art' (mostly music/films/tv as I'm not an art buff) because of the actions of the scumbag creator.

But I also turn a blind eye to some.

I think I'm pretty uniform on bocotting everything where the creator has been involved in child abuse/paedophilia. But then, I would happily listen to some early Michael Jackson songs like Beat It or Billy Jean without a second thought.

I can easily avoid others like R Kelly because I think his music is all shite.

I boycott a lot of musicians or TV/film/entertainment figures because they openly support the Tories or sometimes Brexit. Yet am happy to listen to Morrissey and I actually enjoy watching Clarkson.

But I'm selective. That makes me a bad person, I guess.

That doesnt make you a bad person at all as far as Im concerned. Its not like youre saying Michael Jacksons work with Quincy Jones was great, and therefore I think we should let it all slide or Jeremy Clarkson makes for superb television at times, so it makes sense for me to agree with every opinion and applaud every decision hes made in his life up to now.
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Yesterday at 08:02:01 am
Quote from: ljycb on January 24, 2023, 01:28:47 am
It is a banger, but then R. Kelly is a good example of where I start with my red lines. A lot of his songs are sexual in nature - I personally get very grossed out at the thought of listening to him given his usual subject matter and his crimes. And its things like him producing the debut album of Aaliyah, who he also married when she was 15 and he was 27, and the name of the album being Age Ain't Nothing but a Number.

Really good point there, especially the work with Aaliyah and then his relationship with her.

Often forgotten too are some troubling lines from artists like Will Smith (Parents don't understand - whole verse about picking up a girl on a street, her moving her hand up his thigh, having her top unbuttoned etc and then she turns out to be 12), Run DMC (more implied than Will Smith but in It's Tricky "I met this little girlie, her hair was kind curly..." certain seems to be indicating she was young), and many others.

You then have the whole pop punk/skate rock scene where there are a million and one songs about teenage angst/dating which were fine when released but the artists are now in their 40s or older and if they are still singing those songs it becomes weird.
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Yesterday at 08:06:27 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2023, 12:00:43 pm
The one thing I take from this thread is that I'm a hypocrite.

I do boycott a lot of 'art' (mostly music/films/tv as I'm not an art buff) because of the actions of the scumbag creator.

But I also turn a blind eye to some.

I think I'm pretty uniform on bocotting everything where the creator has been involved in child abuse/paedophilia. But then, I would happily listen to some early Michael Jackson songs like Beat It or Billy Jean without a second thought.

I can easily avoid others like R Kelly because I think his music is all shite.

I boycott a lot of musicians or TV/film/entertainment figures because they openly support the Tories or sometimes Brexit. Yet am happy to listen to Morrissey and I actually enjoy watching Clarkson.

But I'm selective. That makes me a bad person, I guess.

I think on your last point around people being pro Tory/Brexit etc and still watching Clarklson - I always got the feeling that he was playing a character (a bit like Al Murray) and was relatively liberal in reality?

I think with Clarkson is that what he produces in terms of media isn't exactly politically charged or trying to change the world - Top Gear/Grand Tour are very light entertainment in the grand scheme so aren't particularly impacted by his views one way or another
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Yesterday at 08:20:58 am
I mean, listening to a lot of rappers talking about killing each other and pushing drugs on a daily basis I think youd have to separate the art from the artist (unless you was doing that to, more power to you).
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Yesterday at 08:43:43 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 25, 2023, 03:45:23 pm
Well Hugo Boss was a decent designer

Apparently his company *only* manufactured them (along with loads of others) and he didnt design them. Ruins a good story though.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Today at 05:12:08 am
I don't believe in separating it as you can't get away from the fact that art came from that artist, and perhaps you can get more context of how to process that art.

But at the same time, I don't believe in rewriting history because someone has done something unsavoury. No matter what MJ was a terrific artist, maybe the most popular ever at his peak, a true pop culture phenom. We can't pretend he did not happen or cancel him and his impact and very popular music from existence, not just for MJ but any other artist embroiled in controversy.

So I think everything about the artist can be important context and can't be ignored. But ultimately, I don't think it should determine your enjoyment. There is such a long list of great artists, authors,  people who have made some type of impact, who have done terrible things. At some point you just have to accept humans are very flawed and that to enjoy the art or whatever doesn't mean you have to agree with them as a person. Certainly does not make you a bad person.
