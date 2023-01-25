I don't believe in separating it as you can't get away from the fact that art came from that artist, and perhaps you can get more context of how to process that art.



But at the same time, I don't believe in rewriting history because someone has done something unsavoury. No matter what MJ was a terrific artist, maybe the most popular ever at his peak, a true pop culture phenom. We can't pretend he did not happen or cancel him and his impact and very popular music from existence, not just for MJ but any other artist embroiled in controversy.



So I think everything about the artist can be important context and can't be ignored. But ultimately, I don't think it should determine your enjoyment. There is such a long list of great artists, authors, people who have made some type of impact, who have done terrible things. At some point you just have to accept humans are very flawed and that to enjoy the art or whatever doesn't mean you have to agree with them as a person. Certainly does not make you a bad person.