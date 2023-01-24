« previous next »
Separating the Art from the Artist

Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:45:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2023, 03:14:24 pm
As a kid I always loved the SS uniforms, they looked so much better than the British ones.

Well Hugo Boss was a decent designer
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
Reply #41 on: Today at 12:20:10 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:00:43 pm
The one thing I take from this thread is that I'm a hypocrite.

I do boycott a lot of 'art' (mostly music/films/tv as I'm not an art buff) because of the actions of the scumbag creator.

But I also turn a blind eye to some.

I think I'm pretty uniform on bocotting everything where the creator has been involved in child abuse/paedophilia. But then, I would happily listen to some early Michael Jackson songs like Beat It or Billy Jean without a second thought.

I can easily avoid others like R Kelly because I think his music is all shite.

I boycott a lot of musicians or TV/film/entertainment figures because they openly support the Tories or sometimes Brexit. Yet am happy to listen to Morrissey and I actually enjoy watching Clarkson.

But I'm selective. That makes me a bad person, I guess.

That doesnt make you a bad person at all as far as Im concerned. Its not like youre saying Michael Jacksons work with Quincy Jones was great, and therefore I think we should let it all slide or Jeremy Clarkson makes for superb television at times, so it makes sense for me to agree with every opinion and applaud every decision hes made in his life up to now.
