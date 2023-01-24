The one thing I take from this thread is that I'm a hypocrite.
I do boycott a lot of 'art' (mostly music/films/tv as I'm not an art buff) because of the actions of the scumbag creator.
But I also turn a blind eye to some.
I think I'm pretty uniform on bocotting everything where the creator has been involved in child abuse/paedophilia. But then, I would happily listen to some early Michael Jackson songs like Beat It or Billy Jean without a second thought.
I can easily avoid others like R Kelly because I think his music is all shite.
I boycott a lot of musicians or TV/film/entertainment figures because they openly support the Tories or sometimes Brexit. Yet am happy to listen to Morrissey and I actually enjoy watching Clarkson.
But I'm selective. That makes me a bad person, I guess.
That doesnt make you a bad person at all as far as Im concerned. Its not like youre saying Michael Jacksons work with Quincy Jones was great, and therefore I think we should let it all slide or Jeremy Clarkson makes for superb television at times, so it makes sense for me to agree with every opinion and applaud every decision hes made in his life up to now.