The one thing I take from this thread is that I'm a hypocrite.



I do boycott a lot of 'art' (mostly music/films/tv as I'm not an art buff) because of the actions of the scumbag creator.



But I also turn a blind eye to some.



I think I'm pretty uniform on bocotting everything where the creator has been involved in child abuse/paedophilia. But then, I would happily listen to some early Michael Jackson songs like Beat It or Billy Jean without a second thought.



I can easily avoid others like R Kelly because I think his music is all shite.



I boycott a lot of musicians or TV/film/entertainment figures because they openly support the Tories or sometimes Brexit. Yet am happy to listen to Morrissey and I actually enjoy watching Clarkson.



But I'm selective. That makes me a bad person, I guess.



That doesnt make you a bad person at all as far as Im concerned. Its not like youre saying Michael Jacksons work with Quincy Jones was great, and therefore I think we should let it all slide or Jeremy Clarkson makes for superb television at times, so it makes sense for me to agree with every opinion and applaud every decision hes made in his life up to now.