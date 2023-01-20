There was an article years ago on The Guardian at the time that Ian Watkins sentencing went through debating the same point - the gist was the most great artists/musicians/film makers etc from pre-1930 probably have something in their history that would not be palatable today, and many more recently (John Lennon, Michael Jackson, Woody Allen and more, as noted above in the thread) are problematic.



I was discussing this with a friend recently actually as I think there was something on Netflix (might have been Dahmer?) and we were talking about where the proceeds of it would go, is is exploitation etc.



O J Simpson's book about how he would have carried out the murders was only published for example as the family were legally obliged to in order to get the monies owed from the civil suit.



Anyway, our view was that a lot of it comes down to what level of the artist was in the production - John Lennon, Woody Allen, Michael Jackson, all of their works were a true expression of self and much of their inner most workings are intertwined and so they feel more problematic than, say, a Joss Whedon (I know he was "just" a total misogynist rather than physically abusive) where him helping write Toy Story or his work in Marvel doesn't exactly scream autobiographical.



Same with Ignition - it is just a banger, not a ballad about R Kelly's heart and soul.



A tough one overall but I think there is a scale based on the level of their crime and the level of self referential nature in their art