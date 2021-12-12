« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Separating the Art from the Artist  (Read 195 times)

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,110
  • Is it getting better?
Separating the Art from the Artist
« on: Yesterday at 04:45:21 pm »
Let me tell you the weird story of Eric Gill.

Gill was a renowned British sculptor and designer who did most of his work in the early 20th century. He completed many architectural sculptures and designed several type fonts, creating large, high profile works for central London buildings, including both the headquarters of the BBC and the forerunner of London Underground. His mammoth frieze The Creation of Man was the British Government's gift to the new League of Nations building in Geneva. He also wrote frequently on religious and social issues.

After he died, it came to light that old Eric had taken great pleasure in having sex with his teenage daughters, his sisters and occasionally his dog (as well as presumably his wife).

Anyway, what got me thinking about Gill was Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty. Folks, I fucking love Rick and Morty. However, it has recently come to light that Justin is awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges of a fairly serious nature. He has pleaded not guilty.

Or you could mention Bill Cosby, who was a beloved entertainer in my childhood and whose name is now synonymous with sexual assault and rape.

R Kelly is another example, singer, songwriter and convicted sex offender and racketeer. You may not have known about Gill but I'm guessing you knew about Kelly yet when Ignition comes on the radio, do you turn it off? I don't. It's a banging tune. Am I going to stop watching Rick and Morty if Roiland is convicted? I don't think so. I'm not sure, though.

I think if we investigated the lives and times of many great artists, we would find countless skeletons. Michael Jackson, Woody Allen, Pablo Picasso. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died recently, married his 13 year old cousin. John Lennon admitted he used to beat his wife.

So is it a case of turning a blind eye, or can we in good conscience separate the art from the artist and enjoy their output while condemning their actions?
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,700
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:57:53 pm »
I've never had an issue with it.  I still listen to The Smiths, even with Morrissey being a bit of racist dickhead these days, and I can happily watch old Chris Benoit wrestling matches, knowing he murdered his family before killing himself.

Honestly doesn't bother me at all but I think that's only in instances where I was already a fan of the person before finding out what they did.  I'm not going to ever start listening to Lostprophets music, for example.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,805
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:07:26 pm »
A huge portion of the population adored Prince Philip, who of course groomed oul Liz from a young age but no one was ever bothered about it.

I can still appreciate a good actor, footballer or musician while at the same time thinking they are absolute scum.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,692
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:54:05 pm »
Does anyone still listen to The Lost Prophets?
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm »
I wouldn't be switching stuff off or throwing albums out if it's from a dodgy artist but probably wouldn't buy anything new from them.It does tend to drift towards the whole bullshit cancel culture that is so prevelent these days.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm »
It's an odd one.

Everyone has the right to do what they want within the law, and that includes listening and supporting who you like.

Much like my view on Sportswashing though, I feel that if you support someone or something that is or said or has done something terrible, if you wish to keep supporting them that's fine, but I think you have to be honest about what they did wrong. Supporting the art but not the artist does fall into this; liking what they made but acknowledging they are a knobhead.

Where issues come up to me is when you blindly support the artist and deny what they have done, or try to argue that it isn't too bad a thing.

So yeah I think it is more than possible but just be aware and honest of what they've done wrong.

Although I would say there are some lines which are so monstrous that I can't find myself able to seperate the art and artist, such as Gary Glitter or Lost Prophets.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,391
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 pm »
This one may be out there and not really 'art' in the music/film etc...

One that always sticks with me is Chris Benoit. One of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, had amazing matches on TV and PPC events and was at the pinnacle of professional wrestling. A future hall of famer alongside the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Undertaker etc.

Yet he murdered his wife and son before killing himself.

Now his entire broadcast history his been wiped from the record books, never spoken about, never mentioned in passing. It's like he never existed.

Some apologists say he was brain damaged (he did have the brain of an 75 year old) and suffered from steroid induced paranoia and grief at losing his best friend to steroid abuse and try to make the case for his 'art' to be separated from the artist. But there's no chance of it happening
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,413
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm »
You pays your money and takes your choice.

Like above I can listen to Smiths and there is genius there ..love the songs....but Morrisey has gown into an old man with imo shit views...his preceding art is untouched for me...the problem starts when someone becomes abhorent whilst your enjoying their art.

But this morality question goes beyond art...what about Von Browns work on the Apollo mission...arguably mankind's greatest asperationalonal achievement....yet some of its technical roots go back to Nazi Germany.

its a good Opening question...and a challenging one as more 'truths' are revealed about artists who's work we admire.

What if it was one of your favourite footballers.



.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:27:50 am »
I suppose if they were that person whilst the work was being created it certainty changes the way I feel about it, especially if that work is something that attempts to take a moral position.


My view is that it depends what they did, if it's bad and they knew it was bad, I struggle to enjoy their work in the same way, who can listen to 'Two Little Boys' in quite the same way as used to be eh.


« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:45 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,563
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:32:15 am »
just over 20 years ago my mate was having a big 40th birthday party, at the time he was a popular lad, loads & loads of friends and he wanted a big doo. Something to remember.
He contacted Gary Glitters agent and tried to book him for the night. This was just a few years before the charges that led to his imprisonment. Glitters agent said he was living away and would only play in front of a minimum 2000 people, not at a small event. My mate was practically saying just name your price, get him to come to Liverpool because he won't be disappointed. It couldn't be arranged and my mate was actually gutted, we all were to be honest, it would have been a spectacular and mad night.

Fast forward over 20 years and a few weeks ago the lads are all at a funeral together. After it, when as usual things become light-hearted, I said to my mate "we'll get Gary Glitter to play at your funeral". The lads were in stiches, but then (putting aside the fact that he's locked up) we had a discussion about whether it would morally possible, would it be unthinkable or would it just be a great send off for the lad who has been popular and out-going all his live.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Separating the Art from the Artist
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:47:48 am »
I think Roman Polanski is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time but what he did was deplorable and his Hollywood pals defence of him isn't great either.  It won't stop me watching Repulsion, Rosemary's Baby or The Tenant though.

Regarding cinema in the 60's and 70's, I think it was a bit of a cesspit morally, a lot of its biggest names probably have more than a few skeletons in their closets.   
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 