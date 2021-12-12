just over 20 years ago my mate was having a big 40th birthday party, at the time he was a popular lad, loads & loads of friends and he wanted a big doo. Something to remember.

He contacted Gary Glitters agent and tried to book him for the night. This was just a few years before the charges that led to his imprisonment. Glitters agent said he was living away and would only play in front of a minimum 2000 people, not at a small event. My mate was practically saying just name your price, get him to come to Liverpool because he won't be disappointed. It couldn't be arranged and my mate was actually gutted, we all were to be honest, it would have been a spectacular and mad night.



Fast forward over 20 years and a few weeks ago the lads are all at a funeral together. After it, when as usual things become light-hearted, I said to my mate "we'll get Gary Glitter to play at your funeral". The lads were in stiches, but then (putting aside the fact that he's locked up) we had a discussion about whether it would morally possible, would it be unthinkable or would it just be a great send off for the lad who has been popular and out-going all his live.