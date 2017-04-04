Sandra Farmer-Patrick? Pretty sure there was the World Championships in 93, in Stuttgart I think. She also won the Barcelona Olympics in 92.



Did you have a lost decade?



Probably. You're right, yeah, 93, fuckinell.........I must have been thinking of the disastrous Zola Budd run - now that was '84. And it's too late to edit my postStill, imagine breaking the WR and coming 2nd....Anyway - she definitely deserves her spot in this list - (wiki) "...she is the only female British athlete to have won all four 'majors'; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles, and was the first female 400 metres hurdler in history to win the Olympic and World titles and break the world record."