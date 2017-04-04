Poll

Who is the Best British Sportswoman Ever at their Sport?

Laura Kenny
5 (21.7%)
Paula Radcliffe
1 (4.3%)
Denise Lewis
1 (4.3%)
Tammi Grey-Thompson
2 (8.7%)
Jessica Ennis-Hill
3 (13%)
Victoria Pendleton
1 (4.3%)
Virginia Wade
2 (8.7%)
Kelly Holmes
4 (17.4%)
Katherine Grainger
0 (0%)
Mary Peters
0 (0%)
Sally Gunnell
0 (0%)
Impossible to Say
4 (17.4%)

Total Members Voted: 23

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport  (Read 352 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« on: January 20, 2023, 04:03:38 pm »
Female counterpart or the other thread. Debate away.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,141
  • Legend
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #1 on: January 20, 2023, 04:08:36 pm »
Can we get the top 3 of each vote to face off in a 3rd and final thread to decide the greatest British Sportsperson of all time?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #2 on: January 20, 2023, 04:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on January 20, 2023, 04:08:36 pm
Can we get the top 3 of each vote to face off in a 3rd and final thread to decide the greatest British Sportsperson of all time?

Sure thing!
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,694
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #3 on: January 20, 2023, 04:24:39 pm »
We love a multi eventer dont we!
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,723
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #4 on: January 20, 2023, 04:35:37 pm »
Better change Tammi's name  ;)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,168
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #5 on: January 20, 2023, 04:45:21 pm »
No Fatima Whitbread or Tessa Sanderson?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #6 on: January 20, 2023, 04:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 20, 2023, 04:35:37 pm
Better change Tammi's name  ;)

Whoops! Terrible typo! And I voted for her. I blame my tiny phone keyboard!
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,856
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #7 on: January 20, 2023, 04:46:54 pm »
Just a load of athletics people really isn't it  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,033
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #8 on: January 20, 2023, 04:47:03 pm »
Fatima Whitbread belongs there - she opened our brand new running track at High Wycombe Phoenix Harriers in 1993 ;)

Could do with a few footballers there too - Karen Carney? Jill Scott? Liverpool's very own Gilly Flaherty, a record 177 WSL appearances?  :wave
« Last Edit: January 20, 2023, 04:49:48 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #9 on: January 20, 2023, 04:48:10 pm »
Given theyre in the same sport would struggle to find an argument of putting Kelly Holmes above Jessica Ennis.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,856
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #10 on: January 20, 2023, 04:49:06 pm »
Get Trina Gulliver on there. She bossed darts for about 15 years or something. Phil Taylor levels of dominance, although only won about 3 sets to become world champion  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,033
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #11 on: January 20, 2023, 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 20, 2023, 04:46:54 pm
Just a load of athletics people really isn't it  :D
Yeah but do you remember Sally Gunnell's 400m hurdles event at LA in '84? She beat the host favourite on her own turf - both of them breaking the world record in the process - such an awesome race - imagine breaking the world record and coming second to a limey on your own turf ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,856
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #12 on: January 20, 2023, 04:53:28 pm »
Charlotte Dujardin in the horse dancing stuff seemed like she was pretty dominant

Quote
A multiple World and Olympic champion, Dujardin has been described as the dominant dressage rider of her era.[2] She held the complete set of available individual elite dressage titles at one point[when?]: the individual Olympic freestyle, World freestyle and Grand Prix Special, World Cup individual dressage and European freestyle, and Grand Prix Special titles. Dujardin was the first rider to hold this complete set of titles at the same time.[3]

Boss that. She gets my vote.
« Last Edit: January 20, 2023, 04:56:22 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,168
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #13 on: January 20, 2023, 04:55:01 pm »
Zola Budd?



;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,694
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #14 on: January 20, 2023, 04:59:26 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 20, 2023, 04:51:25 pm
Yeah but do you remember Sally Gunnell's 400m hurdles event at LA in '84? She beat the host favourite on her own turf - both of them breaking the world record in the process - such an awesome race - imagine breaking the world record and coming second to a limey on your own turf ;D

Sandra Farmer-Patrick? Pretty sure there was the World Championships in 93, in Stuttgart I think. She also won the Barcelona Olympics in 92.

Did you have a lost decade? :D
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,723
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #15 on: January 20, 2023, 05:01:06 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 20, 2023, 04:51:25 pm
Yeah but do you remember Sally Gunnell's 400m hurdles event at LA in '84? She beat the host favourite on her own turf - both of them breaking the world record in the process - such an awesome race - imagine breaking the world record and coming second to a limey on your own turf ;D

I remember her breaking the WR and getting gold in Barcelona 92  ;)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,723
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #16 on: January 20, 2023, 05:02:38 pm »
How about Rachael Heyhoe Flint........?
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,033
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #17 on: January 20, 2023, 05:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 20, 2023, 04:59:26 pm
Sandra Farmer-Patrick? Pretty sure there was the World Championships in 93, in Stuttgart I think. She also won the Barcelona Olympics in 92.

Did you have a lost decade? :D
Probably. You're right, yeah, 93, fuckinell.........I must have been thinking of the disastrous Zola Budd run - now that was '84. And it's too late to edit my post :lmao Still, imagine breaking the WR and coming 2nd....

Anyway - she definitely deserves her spot in this list - (wiki) "...she is the only female British athlete to have won all four 'majors'; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles, and was the first female 400 metres hurdler in history to win the Olympic and World titles and break the world record."
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,033
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #18 on: January 20, 2023, 05:06:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2023, 04:55:01 pm
Zola Budd?
 ;)
Hahaha......... now that one I remember clearly.........



It was the height of the anti-apartheid movement and the controversy stank more then presumably her feet.....the only thing that stank more was her spectacular crumble from artificial grace.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,579
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #19 on: January 20, 2023, 05:51:09 pm »
Lizzy Yarnold is a good shout to get on the shortlist at least. The Brits are traditionally shite at the Winter Olympics but she's the only British athlete, male or female, to win 2 Olympics golds in a winter sport.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #20 on: January 20, 2023, 06:01:01 pm »
Ellen MacArthur?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #21 on: January 20, 2023, 06:22:32 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on January 20, 2023, 06:01:01 pm
Ellen MacArthur?

Hard one that as if I recall she didnt compete as such but accomplished something, if you get my meaning. Is she not more in the explorer category rather than Sport?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #22 on: January 20, 2023, 08:33:22 pm »
Ill keep the voting on the two threads going until Monday then do a combined vote
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Best British Sportswoman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:58:52 pm »
Last day before I shut the poll and create the combined one.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 