Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
I never said we didn't. In fact, that period you're on about was actually pretty personal to me because my brother was a City fan. He'd supported them through all the years of being shite but unfortunately died a month before Aguero won them the league. That's why I wanted City to win the league.

Wow, Rest in peace to him and  blessings to your family mate.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm
Lots of LFC fans on social media are praying for a big takeover does that mean they are representative of all LFC fans? I'd say no.

Did I say it was? I'm just talking about my experience of Arsenal fans on social media at the time and what they were like toward us. The vast majority of those fans didn't want us to win the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Did they?  No Arsenal fans on here wanted that, none of the Arsenal fans I know on another forum wanted that.  It's like it's become gospel now that Arsenal are up there challenging for the league and some Liverpool fans can't handle it.  Check back on RAWK when City were fighting Utd for the title, we were all cheering the sportswashers on then.
Completely agree with this and I'll admit I was ecstatic when Aguero scored that last minute goal.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:23:34 pm
Isn't that just footy fans being footy fans though?
Unfortunately you're right, it's incongruous that I'd need to use a negative issue to emphasise my point that it doesn't matter about oppo fans anymore because they are all complete gobshite, twat-c*nts (no offence to our visitors  ;D  ) Hence the reason my lad wanted England to fail, he didn't want a single opposition fan to have their moment of glory because we know they hate us. Live with it. I'm not going to be precious if a decent Arsenal side playing good football win a league, but I won't buy this "meaningless" shite people are spouting about City. I am precious that City don't buy their way to a 3-on the trot title campaign though. But moreover, every win is a recognition and endorsement for a country that disregards basic human rights.
Is it fuck meaningless.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
Wow, Rest in peace to him and  blessings to your family mate.

It actually would have been his birthday today. That's why he came to mind. Thanks anyway.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Did they?  No Arsenal fans on here wanted that, none of the Arsenal fans I know on another forum wanted that.  It's like it's become gospel now that Arsenal are up there challenging for the league and some Liverpool fans can't handle it.  Check back on RAWK when City were fighting Utd for the title, we were all cheering the sportswashers on then.

The ones I know did - they're also happy sharing pics that call Scousers bin dippers, thieves and other shite. I suppose I just happen to have been unlucky enough to meet the knobheads
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:35:32 pm
The vast majority of Arsenal fans on social media wanted City to "save football" and stop us from winning the league. Along with pretty much every other fan base at the time. They also along with pretty much every fan base were 'praying' Covid would stop us from winning the league title too.

Your mistake there is taking anything anyone on social media says seriously? Have you seen how many knobheads we have claiming to support us? Would hate anyone to take what they say about Top Reds and all that embarrassing shite as a view that speaks for all of us.

And sorry, replied to this without seeing your later posts. RIP to your brother.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:43:28 pm
Completely agree with this and I'll admit I was ecstatic when Aguero scored that last minute goal.Unfortunately you're right, it's incongruous that I'd need to use a negative issue to emphasise my point that it doesn't matter about oppo fans anymore because they are all complete gobshite, twat-c*nts (no offence to our visitors  ;D  ) Hence the reason my lad wanted England to fail, he didn't want a single opposition fan to have their moment of glory because we know they hate us. Live with it. I'm not going to be precious if a decent Arsenal side playing good football win a league, but I won't buy this "meaningless" shite people are spouting about City. I am precious that City don't buy their way to a 3-on the trot title campaign though. But moreover, every win is a recognition and endorsement for a country that disregards basic human rights.
Is it fuck meaningless.

Absolutely John, it's why it's mad to say City winning doesn't matter. Anything that leads to Qatar getting positive recognition from football just means they win yet more influence in all forms of life and it just brings this type of ownership more respectability. It also leads fans to thinking that its a route their own club has to go down just to compete as well. It's mind-boggling depressing really.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Its a weird one but Im sure a lot of people who didnt want Liverpool to win it, and dont want us to win it, is out of respect because to them it would mean that a proper team won it.
The disrespect of man city manifests itself in people wanting them to win because it means nothing. Where it gets annoying is when the laughing Micah gets rolled out and sky spend 5 hours analyzing why man city are so great, without once mentioning money.
I hope they never win anything again watching them being all smug and superior just because they bought everything really gets to me.
Liverpool win something you can watch the whole show with respect, of the journey that got them there, deep inside even Everton and man utd fan know that but theyd never admit it. It would be the same if we win it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
I'd rather Arsenal win the league than any of the other options.  And that's because they're the least despicable club who are capable of winning it this season. I'll be honest, I'm not a huge lover of them or their fan base though(although the residence gooners seem sound, to be fair). In fact, I don't really like any other club or fan base in this country.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Win the game in hand and we are 7 points behind Toon and Man Utd

Unbelievably we will be 1 point behind Spurs

Possible or fantasy?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Theyre a bit cringe and most of their songs seem to be about Spurs but theres worse fanbases out there.

Apart from the monsters who call into phone-ins to slag us off of course.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm
Absolutely John, it's why it's mad to say City winning doesn't matter. Anything that leads to Qatar getting positive recognition from football just means they win yet more influence in all forms of life and it just brings this type of ownership more respectability. It also leads fans to thinking that its a route their own club has to go down just to compete as well. It's mind-boggling depressing really.
If City beat us to the title - evil sportwashing c*nts
If City beat Arsenal to the title - means nothing

Strange mindset and reeks of bitterness.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
Yeah he done it all with spending £500 million.

What a genius.


:D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm
Win the game in hand and we are 7 points behind Toon and Man Utd

Unbelievably we will be 1 point behind Spurs

Possible or fantasy?

Fantasy, Newcastle look like theyll defend their way to the top 4, and United will carry on putting away the smaller teams.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:39:52 pm
Fantasy, Newcastle look like theyll defend their way to the top 4, and United will carry on putting away the smaller teams.
Both are playing the kind of football that has a very limited ceiling and can also cause results to go to shit quickly. At least one will go 4-5 league matches without winning at some point in the second half of the season IMO. As those 1-0 wins become 0-0 draws. It is happening to the Saudis already. However, we're unlikely to be in a position to do anything about it unless something drastic changes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm
Both are playing the kind of football that has a very limited ceiling and can also cause results to go to shit quickly. At least one will go 4-5 league matches without winning at some point in the second half of the season IMO. As those 1-0 wins become 0-0 draws. It is happening to the Saudis already. However, we're unlikely to be in a position to do anything about it unless something drastic changes.

I feel like United got where they are mostly by Ten Hag having the sense to drop Maguire,Fred and Mctominay from their lineup and getting rid of the preening cock.

Which is well done of course but doesn't take them to the moon.

Newcastle harder to gauge but having the excellent Guimaraes for a full season helps,Trippier,Botman and Pope have transformed their defence plus even Almiron and Joelinton are looking like genuine players now which i feel like some of it could be just good form.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
Is that some new banter thing? Just the CL to go then i guess.

Why the fuck should we care how many league titles he has?
I thought it was only mancs who cared about stuff like that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:13:05 pm
I feel like United got where they are mostly by Ten Hag having the sense to drop Maguire,Fred and Mctominay from their lineup and getting rid of the preening cock.

Which is well done of course but doesn't take them to the moon.

Newcastle harder to gauge but having the excellent Guimaraes for a full season helps,Trippier,Botman and Pope have transformed their defence plus even Almiron and Joelinton are looking like genuine players now which i feel like some of it could be just good form.

Howard Webb is now running the refs

Since then, every fucking single decision has gone Manchester Uniteds way

Which I expect is some massgive fucking co-indicence.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm
I'd rather Arsenal win the league than any of the other options.  And that's because they're the least despicable club who are capable of winning it this season. I'll be honest, I'm not a huge lover of them or their fan base though(although the residence gooners seem sound, to be fair). In fact, I don't really like any other club or fan base in this country.
Same here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:51:22 pm
Its a weird one but Im sure a lot of people who didnt want Liverpool to win it, and dont want us to win it, is out of respect because to them it would mean that a proper team won it.
The disrespect of man city manifests itself in people wanting them to win because it means nothing. Where it gets annoying is when the laughing Micah gets rolled out and sky spend 5 hours analyzing why man city are so great, without once mentioning money.
I hope they never win anything again watching them being all smug and superior just because they bought everything really gets to me.
Liverpool win something you can watch the whole show with respect, of the journey that got them there, deep inside even Everton and man utd fan know that but theyd never admit it. It would be the same if we win it.

It's funny no one mentions the money as that wasn't the case when Blackburn rovers won the league. The money/ sugardaddy  angle was spoken about constantly.
I suspect it's because then it wasn't against the rules then and Jack Walker wasn't threatening, intimidating  and paying people off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
'Bruno Fernandes Fallon d'Floor Weekly Candidate Video' - https://v.redd.it/w6552egbpoda1 (someone said he was down on the floor for 3 minutes for this?)

^ not the embarrassing dive after attempting to draw contact from the Arsenal gk earlier in the game.

'David de Gea Fallon dFloor Candidate' - https://v.redd.it/ebm199zwnoda1 & https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1617225370905841664
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
They're Man United, they dive when they want.  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Just reading through this, looks like Andy was on the Stellas yesterday 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:57:07 am
'Bruno Fernandes Fallon d'Floor Weekly Candidate Video' - https://v.redd.it/w6552egbpoda1 (someone said he was down on the floor for 3 minutes for this?)

^ not the embarrassing dive after attempting to draw contact from the Arsenal gk earlier in the game.

'David de Gea Fallon dFloor Candidate' - https://v.redd.it/ebm199zwnoda1 & https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1617225370905841664

The pretend head injury is a particularly cuntish thing to do.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Dont you just love it when players are down for 10 minutes pretending to be injured, then concede a 90th minute goal and make miraculous recoveries as they try to chase the game.
I desperately wanted one of our players to drop to the floor holding his head after we scored.
United and Newcastle both do it. They are trying to cheat their way to top 4, hope it ends in tears
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Dont. Enjoy supporting a team interested in football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:57:07 am
'Bruno Fernandes Fallon d'Floor Weekly Candidate Video' - https://v.redd.it/w6552egbpoda1 (someone said he was down on the floor for 3 minutes for this?)

^ not the embarrassing dive after attempting to draw contact from the Arsenal gk earlier in the game.

'David de Gea Fallon dFloor Candidate' - https://v.redd.it/ebm199zwnoda1 & https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1617225370905841664

They are such scum

Completely ignored by one and all also

Has to be shared around on the internet by rival clubs. They must all be so gutted their little darlings cant be back to who they were
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

Spurs XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.


^ an 8pm kick off. http://xxxxx.to/ib_1 & https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p1 & https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/usanetwork-pl & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html



Edit: 8.15pm kick off now - https://twitter.com/FulhamFC/status/1617596742433636364

'Tonight's kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to local travel restrictions. #FULTOT will kick-off at 8.15pm.'

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:25:11 am
Dont you just love it when players are down for 10 minutes pretending to be injured, then concede a 90th minute goal and make miraculous recoveries as they try to chase the game.
I desperately wanted one of our players to drop to the floor holding his head after we scored.
United and Newcastle both do it. They are trying to cheat their way to top 4, hope it ends in tears
Almost never been sweeter than Carvalhos 98th min winner v Newcastle earlier in the season.

Get used to it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Games go ahead all the time with travel disruptions, don't see why a match pretty close by in London is delayed?

Poor City have not had a full house in nigh on 15 years now due to traffic
