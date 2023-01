If all the other teams had done everything in their power to stop the sportswashing, then I'd love to see that. Seeing as their fans lapped up Abu Dhabis cheating, as it stopped us, even when it was also affecting their revenues/place in the league, then its fucking Karma giving them a volley in the bollocks.



I actually don't care who wins it if we can't, but it'll be funny to see Arsenal miss out under the circumstances.



You can't put it at the team's door, this is pure and simple the authorities who have allowed football to become corrupted. It is their responsibility to run football for all and not allow it to become a place where cheats and robbers thrive. Why is it we all seem to let the authorities off with everything? That's why they never have to pay any price for their mistakes.