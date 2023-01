We have had an amazing ride with Klopp since 2017. We won a league, CL, Fa cup, league cup, and had 2 more title tilts, 2 cl finals with some amazing nights on the way.



Thats a relatively long time. Maybe we get success in the near future or maybe we dont. Either way we have a good run. We should appreciate it.



Who says that we aren't appreciating that? You can appreciate that whilst also believing that us being in 10th place would have been seen as fucking insane coming into this season. Believing that we would be doing better than we currently are does not at all equal believing we would be good forever.Also continued success under Klopp not being the case this season doesn't mean that it's now over, our time is done, and we can now have fans taking a standpoint that we are never going to be good or challenging ever again, and being seemingly depressed by that fact (or giddy as some of them are). It's incredibly reactionary.