Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,731
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #400 on: Today at 05:06:28 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:05:09 pm
Are these Visit Rwanda advertising hoardings sponsored by the Tories to make out the poor sods being loaded on planes are actually heading to a holiday destination?

I'm going there for an amazing holiday deal. 325 of us in a 10 foot room, 1 toilet and fried cockroaches once a day plus a view of the sun between 10:14 and 10:18

Sounds marvellous!
Logged
Poor.

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,375
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #401 on: Today at 05:06:29 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:56:44 pm
Lego man really is a Pep-lite isn't he with his ridiculous touchline antics.
His four times then was piss poor compared to Pep's twice.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #402 on: Today at 05:06:30 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:05:16 pm
Its hilarious listening to Neville going on about Arteta reacting when Ferguson was worse.
Yep and those United players would never surround and berate a ref to try and get a decision
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,402
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #403 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:05:16 pm
Its hilarious listening to Neville going on about Arteta reacting when Ferguson was worse.

Champagne Socialist contradicting himself. Theres a shock.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,731
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #404 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:05:16 pm
Its hilarious listening to Neville going on about Arteta reacting when Ferguson was worse.

Turn the sound off mate. Do your sanity a favour :)
Logged
Poor.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,652
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #405 on: Today at 05:07:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:05:59 pm
What confuses me is how Xakha is actually playing with a brain and looks like he's in top shape still - despite playing over 250 games for Arsenal.

And yet Fabinho has fallen apart after 4 seasons with us.

Arsenal weren't in Europe last season and were out the cups by January. They're a lot fresher than us and City this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,652
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #406 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:06:30 pm
Yep and those United players would never surround and berate a ref to try and get a decision

Only last week with that joke of an offside overturn. I doubt that gets overturned if they didn't throw a shit fit over it and get in the refs face.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,402
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #407 on: Today at 05:08:58 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:45 pm
Arsenal weren't in Europe last season and were out the cups by January. They're a lot fresher than us and City this season.

Plus made shrewd signings
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #408 on: Today at 05:09:09 pm
Arteta is insufferable. Most dislikable manager in the league aside from maybe Lampard.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,318
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #409 on: Today at 05:09:10 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:07:33 pm
Turn the sound off mate. Do your sanity a favour :)

Im manage to not pay any attention to them anyway they arent worth it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,318
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
Reply #410 on: Today at 05:09:56 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:09:09 pm
Arteta is insufferable. Most dislikable manager in the league aside from maybe Lampard.

Worse than Guardiola?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
