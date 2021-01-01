Are these Visit Rwanda advertising hoardings sponsored by the Tories to make out the poor sods being loaded on planes are actually heading to a holiday destination?
Lego man really is a Pep-lite isn't he with his ridiculous touchline antics.
Its hilarious listening to Neville going on about Arteta reacting when Ferguson was worse.
What confuses me is how Xakha is actually playing with a brain and looks like he's in top shape still - despite playing over 250 games for Arsenal. And yet Fabinho has fallen apart after 4 seasons with us.
Yep and those United players would never surround and berate a ref to try and get a decision
Arsenal weren't in Europe last season and were out the cups by January. They're a lot fresher than us and City this season.
Turn the sound off mate. Do your sanity a favour
Arteta is insufferable. Most dislikable manager in the league aside from maybe Lampard.
