Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January  (Read 5219 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:47:45 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:27:20 pm
Coote is Embarrasing

F*** me. Whats the is the point in having youse in the middle? Whats the point in having you in the middle? F*** me, honestly. - A. Robertson Esq.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:49:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:47:45 pm
F*** me. Whats the is the point in having youse in the middle? Whats the point in having you in the middle? F*** me, honestly. - A. Robertson Esq.

That was the Burnley non pen

One of the worst decisions Ive ever seen in the VAR era

You cannot possibly get that wrong without having an agenda
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:51:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:49:07 pm
That was the Burnley non pen

One of the worst decisions Ive ever seen in the VAR era

You cannot possibly get that wrong without having an agenda

Coote has been involved in a lot of dodgy stuff with us.

You have to think there is an agenda as you can't be that bad at your job when you are a professional.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:52:51 pm »
Blobfish is goals, got to give him that and at the end of the day thats what the games about

But fuck me he does nothing else. Atrocious off the ball

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:57:54 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:52:51 pm
Blobfish is goals, got to give him that and at the end of the day thats what the games about

But fuck me he does nothing else. Atrocious off the ball



Have thought the same on many occasions.  He bitches and moans, scores goals and.....well that's about it.

On a side note, if Salah had dived like Grealish just did we'd be hearing a big discussion about it.  Grealish goes down like he's been shot from a slight brush, rolls over and grabs the WRONG FUCKING CALF and not a word.  The difference between being a good, solid English lad and a dirty foreigner I suppose.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:57:54 pm
Have thought the same on many occasions.  He bitches and moans, scores goals and.....well that's about it.

On a side note, if Salah had dived like Grealish just did we'd be hearing a big discussion about it.  Grealish goes down like he's been shot from a slight brush, rolls over and grabs the WRONG FUCKING CALF and not a word.  The difference between being a good, solid English lad and a dirty foreigner I suppose.

Grealish runs around looking for reasons to go to the floor. Because he's white and English, 9 times out of 10 he gets what he wants. He's more interested in cheating to get a free kick than he is in setting up a goal.
It doesn't fit the narrative for the media to go after him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:00:00 pm
Grealish runs around looking for reasons to go to the floor. Because he's white and English, 9 times out of 10 he gets what he wants. He's more interested in cheating to get a free kick than he is in setting up a goal.
It doesn't fit the narrative for the media to go after him.

I see him with his socks down his ankles and immediately think 'what a f*cking wanker',have become quite irritable lately so could be just that.. :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:57:54 pm
Have thought the same on many occasions.  He bitches and moans, scores goals and.....well that's about it.

On a side note, if Salah had dived like Grealish just did we'd be hearing a big discussion about it.  Grealish goes down like he's been shot from a slight brush, rolls over and grabs the WRONG FUCKING CALF and not a word.  The difference between being a good, solid English lad and a dirty foreigner I suppose.

Inherent racism in the sports media in this country

I have seen those given though dive or not

Id be fuming if Salah didnt get that myself.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:10:21 pm »
Gobshite pen 2-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:11:04 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:06:21 pm
Inherent racism in the sports media in this country

I have seen those given though dive or not

Id be fuming if Salah didnt get that myself.

Yeah, I realise they've been given, but after watching the replay at half time I don't think that there was anything like enough contact.  I'd probably still be fuming if Salah hadn't been given it mind you.  I might be a tad biased though.   ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:05:43 pm
I see him with his socks down his ankles and immediately think 'what a f*cking wanker',have become quite irritable lately so could be just that.. :D

Nah, he's definitely a textbook fucking wanker.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:12:35 pm »
North Bank getting a bit twitchy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:10:21 pm
Gobshite pen 2-0

Be more specific please.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:12:35 pm
North Bank getting a bit twitchy.

He will be here to tell you that they will hammer United then hammer City mid Feb.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:05:43 pm
I see him with his socks down his ankles and immediately think 'what a f*cking wanker',have become quite irritable lately so could be just that.. :D

That's one thing he's got going for him, love to see players with their socks down, looks more old school.  Bajcetic and Tyler Morton both do it too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:13:48 pm
He will be here to tell you that they will hammer United then hammer City mid Feb.

I hope they do.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
OK, fuck this, I'm out.  c*nts.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:15:43 pm »
Hat trick for him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:12:35 pm
North Bank getting a bit twitchy.

Might limit his swaggering around every thread for about 3 seconds  ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #259 on: Today at 03:15:45 pm »
Wolves are in trouble here now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #260 on: Today at 03:16:10 pm »
Who is Arsenal's game in hand? That could be important.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #261 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:12:35 pm
North Bank getting a bit twitchy.

I doubt that

I sometimes wilonder if it isnt Ty from their channel on here 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #262 on: Today at 03:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Be more specific please.
Blobshite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #263 on: Today at 03:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:16:10 pm
Who is Arsenal's game in hand? That could be important.

Bitters at home
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #264 on: Today at 03:19:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:49:07 pm
That was the Burnley non pen

One of the worst decisions Ive ever seen in the VAR era

You cannot possibly get that wrong without having an agenda

Cost us getting 101 points that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #265 on: Today at 03:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:12:35 pm
North Bank getting a bit twitchy.
Dunno about him, I certainly am though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #266 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Be more specific please.

A very powerful magician dr venkman
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #267 on: Today at 03:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:19:55 pm
Cost us getting 101 points that.

And going undefeated at home
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #268 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:19:41 pm
Bitters at home

They'll be alright then. So a win today and in theory, they will be 8 points ahead again. Have to beat them of course but pretty much a banker.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #269 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:22:31 pm
They'll be alright then. So a win today and in theory, they will be 8 points ahead again. Have to beat them of course but pretty much a banker.


Personally think it all comes down to the two matches against City and the match against us at Anfield and today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #270 on: Today at 03:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:22:31 pm
They'll be alright then. So a win today and in theory, they will be 8 points ahead again. Have to beat them of course but pretty much a banker.


Fat arse there for the season now youd think and I cant see him getting more than a fart out of that lot

Though theyll somehow avoid relegation again
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #271 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:23:28 pm
Personally think it all comes down to the two matches against City and the match against us at Anfield and today.


It's whether City can put one of their winning runs together as well as Arsenal will have a wobble at some point. They haven't looked capable of doing that this season, maybe the kick up the arse from Pep will wake them up a bit.

I just think when you get a decision as horrendous as the United equaliser last week (i.e. Rodri handball last season) it always proves decisive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #272 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm »
Arsenal's biggest rivals will be themselves and also avoiding crucial injuries at the wrong time. They certainly have momentum at the moment and I'm not convinced City's heart is really in this title chase despite today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #273 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:16:10 pm
Who is Arsenal's game in hand? That could be important.
I don't know which game is supposed to be the game in hand. All I know is that we play it later in the season unless the fixture list is revised.

Between tomorrow and March 1, both teams will play 5 PL games - including one against each other. Essentially City will be at +1 game all this time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #274 on: Today at 03:30:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:26:04 pm
Arsenal's biggest rivals will be themselves and also avoiding crucial injuries at the wrong time. They certainly have momentum at the moment and I'm not convinced City's heart is really in this title chase despite today.

It's not, which is why Guardiola has tried to fire them up a bit but you can't just turn it off and on. They're priority is the CL.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #275 on: Today at 03:30:29 pm »
The booking for Toney there was hilarious
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:30:00 pm
It's not, which is why Guardiola has tried to fire them up a bit but you can't just turn it off and on. They're priority is the CL.

Their record is close to what it was last season.

Arsenal have been incredible otherwise City would be walking it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #277 on: Today at 03:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:27:49 pm
I don't know which game is supposed to be the game in hand. All I know is that we play it later in the season unless the fixture list is revised.

Between tomorrow and March 1, both teams will play 5 PL games - including one against each other. Essentially City will be at +1 game all this time.

Hmm not ideal.

Playing relegation threatened teams at the end of the season can be tricky at times. They can pull off strange results around April and May when their backs are up against the wall. The earlier the game, the better.

Still should win though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #278 on: Today at 03:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:31:10 pm
Their record is close to what it was last season.

Arsenal have been incredible otherwise City would be walking it.

Yep 45pts after 20 games this, 50pts at the same stage last season.
