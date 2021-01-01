BBC live text calls it save of the season



Quote

What an insult to Everton's great history this current set of players, management and Board is. Again, we look totally toothless. Not surprising as we don't get enough people in the box, we don't shoot, we pass poorly, and we collapse so easily. Shocking but predictable. Oh...and we are so slow.

The same live text that is happy to post nonsense like this too though:Merely surviving is not a great history, despite evertonians thinking that is the case with the pl.