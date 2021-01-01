« previous next »
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:22:53 pm »
Leicester yesssssss
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:23:44 pm »
I guess we'll find out of they can afford to sack him then! .....New manager, work with what we have
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:23:53 pm »
Brighton losing after beating us

Inevitable
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:24:30 pm »

Solly March chance against Leicester on 57' - https://dubz.co/v/zp227j

Leicester [2] - 1 Brighton; Harvey Barnes 63' - https://dubz.co/v/nrc9xd & https://streamin.me/v/9796b54f
Offline 24/7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:25:02 pm »
WH hit the bar. Off Picky's fingers for a corner. A normal keeper's catching that....
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:26:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:25:02 pm
WH hit the bar. Off Picky's fingers for a corner. A normal keeper's catching that....

He's got such little hands/arms though.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:26:05 pm »
Ooooh close.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:26:18 pm »
Brighton losing to Leicester :lmao

You just have to laugh.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:25:02 pm
WH hit the bar. Off Picky's fingers for a corner. A normal keeper's catching that....

BBC live text calls it save of the season
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:29:27 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:26:18 pm
Brighton losing to Leicester :lmao

You just have to laugh.

Wouldn't have mattered who we played last week, we'd have been turned over.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:28:19 pm
BBC live text calls it save of the season


A bit strange considering 5 Live have just said he's got away with it.  ;D
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
Had the ball been a yard lower it would've gone down as a goalkeeping howler. Went straight through him.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:32:05 pm »
YESSSSS SAINTS!!!!
Offline 24/7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:28:19 pm
BBC live text calls it save of the season
*deep breath* ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Online Skeeve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:28:19 pm
BBC live text calls it save of the season

The same live text that is happy to post nonsense like this too though:

Quote
What an insult to Everton's great history this current set of players, management and Board is. Again, we look totally toothless. Not surprising as we don't get enough people in the box, we don't shoot, we pass poorly, and we collapse so easily. Shocking but predictable. Oh...and we are so slow.

Merely surviving is not a great history, despite evertonians thinking that is the case with the pl.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
Soton take the lead. Further bad news for the Blues.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:33:15 pm »
It's getting worse & worse for the blueshite now.

Shame.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm »
Getting var'd i think. boooo
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:34:01 pm »
BOOOOO VAR ruining it.
Online 19th Nervous Title

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm »
Jesus. Mo gets shoved and pulled every game. That get's disallowed.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm »
Tom Davies is such a bum. No idea what he's meant to offer.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:35:10 pm »
Would they drop Lampard without having a replacement lined up?

Theyre going to get a nasty surprise if they sack Lampard and aim for a Tuchel or Pochettino. Probably end up with Dyce which wouldnt be the worst thing they could do.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st - 23rd January
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm »
How many bitter fans made the long journey?
