Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport

Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #80 on: January 21, 2023, 01:10:04 am
Pah no Giant Haystacks or Big Daddy?
Poor.

Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #81 on: January 21, 2023, 02:39:49 am
The answer to this is impossible to say.

Im a massive Andy Murray fan and he won quite a lot in what some would say was the greatest era of the sport

Im a little surprised Seb Coe didnt make the list.

Off the top of my head.

2 x 1500m golds
2 x 800m silver

Broke every world record 800, 1000, 1500 and mile and possibly held them all at the same time. Broke all of them in a few weeks if I remember correctly

But for me his greatest achievement was holding the 800m world record for over 20 years. Maybe even have been a quarter of a century. I doubt even now many people have run as fast as he has for 800m


After a quick lookup his WR lasted 16 years but his still joint 3rd fastest in history
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #82 on: January 21, 2023, 03:01:34 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2023, 03:29:47 pm
How is the King not on the list?

Does polo count?

I'd go for Woosnam...
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #83 on: January 22, 2023, 01:59:17 pm
Last day before I shut the poll and create a combined one
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #84 on: January 22, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on January 21, 2023, 02:39:49 am
The answer to this is impossible to say.

Im a massive Andy Murray fan and he won quite a lot in what some would say was the greatest era of the sport

Im a little surprised Seb Coe didnt make the list.

Off the top of my head.

2 x 1500m golds
2 x 800m silver

Broke every world record 800, 1000, 1500 and mile and possibly held them all at the same time. Broke all of them in a few weeks if I remember correctly

But for me his greatest achievement was holding the 800m world record for over 20 years. Maybe even have been a quarter of a century. I doubt even now many people have run as fast as he has for 800m


After a quick lookup his WR lasted 16 years but his still joint 3rd fastest in history

Who beat it? Wilson Kipketer? And then David Rudisha (greatest race Ive ever seen).
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #85 on: January 22, 2023, 03:36:26 pm
Gareth Bale, obviously
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 22, 2023, 03:36:26 pm
Gareth Bale, obviously

Still needs to work on his putting.
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:08:55 am
Quite surprised Mark Cavendish hasn't been mentioned at all. Former world champion and has over 50 major stage wins under his belt. Has done far more for the sport than Wiggins.
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:53:22 pm
Andy Murray just seems a mental shout considering you've got the likes of Phil Taylor, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Lewis Hamilton who all have a very legit (unarguable in the first two) case for being the best ever in their sport.
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 12:58:32 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:08:55 am
Quite surprised Mark Cavendish hasn't been mentioned at all. Former world champion and has over 50 major stage wins under his belt. Has done far more for the sport than Wiggins.


And Chris Froome.
Re: Greatest Ever British Sportsman
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:08:52 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 20, 2023, 02:08:50 pm
Which women would the best in the world at their sport if they had to compete against men?
[/quot



women perform better in sports were their gender gives them a physical advantage. Free diving because they need less oxygen, ultra cycling because they use less calories, climbing because they are generally lighter.  Mens muscle mass and power gives them an advantage in sports were strength is a factor. Women are gaining ground in shooting. Equestrian sports often have female champions because less strength is offset by a weight advantage.
