Poll

Who is the Greatest Ever British Sportsman?

Adam Peaty
Andy Murray
Bradley Wiggins
Chris Hoy
Daley Thompson
George Best
Jason Kenny
Lennox Lewis
Lewis Hamilton
Mo Farah
Phil The Power Taylor
Ronnie OSullivan
Alistair Cook
Ben Stokes
Ian Botham
Joe Root
Jonny Wilkinson
AP McCoy
Steve Redgrave
Impossible to Say
Andy @ Allerton!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:10:04 am »
Pah no Giant Haystacks or Big Daddy?
Poor.

gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:39:49 am »
The answer to this is impossible to say.

Im a massive Andy Murray fan and he won quite a lot in what some would say was the greatest era of the sport

Im a little surprised Seb Coe didnt make the list.

Off the top of my head.

2 x 1500m golds
2 x 800m silver

Broke every world record 800, 1000, 1500 and mile and possibly held them all at the same time. Broke all of them in a few weeks if I remember correctly

But for me his greatest achievement was holding the 800m world record for over 20 years. Maybe even have been a quarter of a century. I doubt even now many people have run as fast as he has for 800m


After a quick lookup his WR lasted 16 years but his still joint 3rd fastest in history
Anthony

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:01:34 am »
How is the King not on the list?

Does polo count?

I'd go for Woosnam...
mikey_LFC

Re: Best British Sportsman Ever at Their Sport
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:59:17 pm »
Last day before I shut the poll and create a combined one
