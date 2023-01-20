I'm currently learning Italian. I speak Spanish but love Italy and have a long term plan to retire there so want to get to a decent level.



Having tried Duolingo and a few of the other apps, I found they're good for vocab but not particularly good for grammar.



As an example, you might learn the phrase "I eat the apple" and then "He eats the apple" but it's up to you to spot the conjugation (keeping the stem, replacing the ending with -o, -es, -e, -emos, -eis, -en, etc.). I prefer learning tables and understanding how the sentences are structured.



I settled on purchasing Rocket Italian (they also do a Rocket Spanish) and I'm happy with it.



This is a web and app based tool. Each module consists of a number of podcasts with role plays (e.g. going to the shop). The narrators will explain how and why they said what they did and leave gaps for you to repeat after them.



At the end of each lesson is a 'test' where you do a mixture of flashcards (for words), speaking (with voice recognition) and writing (to test your spelling).



I feel like my Italian has come on well and I enjoy it. I try to do a lesson a day after work. I also write notes in a notebook as I find I learn well from writing things down.



It is expensive at full price but there are always massive discount codes online. I ended up paying about £165. Once you've got it, you've got it for life so there is no monthly sub etc.



They offer a free trial so give it a go and see if it is for you.



Buena suerte / buona fortuna.