« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?  (Read 238 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,545
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« on: January 20, 2023, 12:14:32 pm »
So the need to learn Spanish has come to the forefront for me this year. My wife is Colombian and almost her entire family doesn't speak a word of English. I tried learning spanish about 2 years ago but it didn't work out for various reasons. So this year I am actively looking for a way to learn spanish, be it a local class here or an online program or whatever.

I always see these ads pop up for Babbel or Rosetta Stone learning and whatnot and was wondering if the programs actually work? Are they worth the investment or do I just  look for something local?

Thanks
Logged

Offline Midget

  • R Kelly's love rival
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • JFT96
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #1 on: January 20, 2023, 12:30:02 pm »
I learned German with Babbel (also have previous experience with German) and I wouldn't necessarily recommend it, but it's an okay tool to use as one source of learning if you can afford it. You should use other tools to learn too because just using one app isn't enough if you want to really learn. I would recommend using an app called Anki where you can download the most common word in Spanish and learn that way. You can learn the grammar from Babbel. I would also read news in Spanish and put Spanish subtitles on all of the shows you watch.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,246
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #2 on: January 20, 2023, 01:17:58 pm »
Because you have someone to practice speaking with in your house, have a look at duolingo.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,545
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #3 on: January 20, 2023, 01:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January 20, 2023, 01:17:58 pm
Because you have someone to practice speaking with in your house, have a look at duolingo.

Will have a look at that thanks. The problem is my wife doesn't really speak Spanish to me, she wants to practice her english, so...

But will see what I can find.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,246
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #4 on: January 20, 2023, 02:07:50 pm »
have one day speaking Spanish, one day speaking English ;D
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,545
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #5 on: January 20, 2023, 02:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January 20, 2023, 02:07:50 pm
have one day speaking Spanish, one day speaking English ;D

Haha could definitely be a plan.

;D
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,534
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #6 on: January 20, 2023, 02:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January 20, 2023, 02:07:50 pm
have one day speaking Spanish, one day speaking English ;D

Or argue with each other in both languages simultaneously; you'll learn all the necessary bits, as will she, quite early.

Useful...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,206
    • @hartejack
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #7 on: January 20, 2023, 02:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Midget on January 20, 2023, 12:30:02 pm
I learned German with Babbel (also have previous experience with German) and I wouldn't necessarily recommend it, but it's an okay tool to use as one source of learning if you can afford it. You should use other tools to learn too because just using one app isn't enough if you want to really learn. I would recommend using an app called Anki where you can download the most common word in Spanish and learn that way. You can learn the grammar from Babbel. I would also read news in Spanish and put Spanish subtitles on all of the shows you watch.

Haven't used Babbel myself (though I know someone who works in a techy role for them), but I agree with apps being considered as part of a wider range of tools.

I tried apps and podcasts for quite a long time before taking the plunge and signing up to some night classes. To summarise it briefly, I found Duolingo (as an example of an app) really handy for learning words, Coffee Break Spanish (as an example of a podcast) useful for learning themed phrases, and the classes valuable for learning the language itself - the how & why of it all. A combination really helps and keeps it interesting.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=128123.msg2039345#msg2039345
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,545
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #8 on: January 20, 2023, 03:04:29 pm »
Ok so the consensus seems to be a combination of things works best. I'll have a look for local classes around my area and see what i can do about obtaining the apps.

Thanks all.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,206
    • @hartejack
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #9 on: January 20, 2023, 03:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 20, 2023, 03:04:29 pm
Ok so the consensus seems to be a combination of things works best. I'll have a look for local classes around my area and see what i can do about obtaining the apps.

Thanks all.

Universities often do evening classes- https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/continuing-education/ as an example.
Logged

Offline Midget

  • R Kelly's love rival
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • JFT96
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #10 on: January 20, 2023, 03:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 20, 2023, 03:04:29 pm
Ok so the consensus seems to be a combination of things works best. I'll have a look for local classes around my area and see what i can do about obtaining the apps.

Thanks all.

The most important thing is the make a routine out of it. Do something related to Spanish every day - even if it's for 30 minutes, and you'll learn eventually.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,246
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #11 on: January 20, 2023, 05:45:15 pm »
Duolingo can be used on the web app as well the phone app and has full keyboard control, they give you the option to do either typing all your answers or using the drag and drop words. Web app is better in some ways.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,258
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:29:24 pm »
I'm currently learning Italian. I speak Spanish but love Italy and have a long term plan to retire there so want to get to a decent level.

Having tried Duolingo and a few of the other apps, I found they're good for vocab but not particularly good for grammar.

As an example, you might learn the phrase "I eat the apple" and then "He eats the apple" but it's up to you to spot the conjugation (keeping the stem, replacing the ending with -o, -es, -e, -emos, -eis, -en, etc.). I prefer learning tables and understanding how the sentences are structured.

I settled on purchasing Rocket Italian (they also do a Rocket Spanish) and I'm happy with it.

This is a web and app based tool. Each module consists of a number of podcasts with role plays (e.g. going to the shop). The narrators will explain how and why they said what they did and leave gaps for you to repeat after them.

At the end of each lesson is a 'test' where you do a mixture of flashcards (for words), speaking (with voice recognition) and writing (to test your spelling).

I feel like my Italian has come on well and I enjoy it. I try to do a lesson a day after work. I also write notes in a notebook as I find I learn well from writing things down.

It is expensive at full price but there are always massive discount codes online. I ended up paying about £165. Once you've got it, you've got it for life so there is no monthly sub etc.

They offer a free trial so give it a go and see if it is for you.

Buena suerte / buona fortuna.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:44:14 pm »
Yeah duolingo/ drops etc are good for building vocabulary only really. Talking and conversing in the language is the best way to progress, and if you have a partner then its all the better.

my wife is french and I live in quebec now. so am slowly learning french. my vocabulary is pretty good and I know most of the words but formulating sentences and the correct grammar etc, not to mention pronunciation - all needs that conversational practice to improve. confidence is a big factor too. its bilingual here and so the instant they realise you arent french, they shift to english and your confidence is knocked a little.

The other thing to do is watch movies/ radio/ sports commentary etc in that language. even if you dont understand it all. just to get more immersed and familiar with it.

i started with with english subtitles. then shifted to french subtitles. now i can watch a film in french with no subtitles and pretty much get the gist of it all, if not the nuances or whatever.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
Re: Babbel/Rosetta Stone do they work?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:33:41 am »
Similar story, based in Colombia, GF is Colombian and I've been learning Spanish (although not in the last year really). I'm a decent intermediate. Other than going to a language school for 4 weeks, I found most success with Baselang.

Planning on getting back on it when I fly home for the summer.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 