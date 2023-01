I've been meaning to start a thread on this for a long time and thought i'd leave it until the end of the year stuff was over and depressing January was upon us. I realised some time ago a couple of thingsl1. The majority of the music I listen to is probably in the minor key, that's probably who I am2. Positive music (which is not reliant upon the rhythm or beat to make it so) is quite a rare beast, at least for me in terms of my taste. I think there's a fair bit of positive music about which is brain dead though, we're looking at the subjective idea of credibility I suppose.Anyway, here's a few I've found. Let's cheer ourselves up and see what's out there and remember that tracks like 'Good Times' are all about the beat as well as the lyrics.