Author Topic: Positive Music (that does not rely on the beat)  (Read 90 times)

Positive Music (that does not rely on the beat)
« on: January 20, 2023, 12:47:12 am »
I've been meaning to start a thread on this for a long time and thought i'd leave it until the end of the year stuff was over and depressing January was upon us. I realised some time ago a couple of thingsl


1. The majority of the music I listen to is probably in the minor key, that's probably who I am
2. Positive music (which is not reliant upon the rhythm or beat to make it so) is quite a rare beast, at least for me in terms of my taste. I think there's a fair bit of positive music about which is brain dead though, we're looking at the subjective idea of credibility I suppose.


Anyway, here's a few I've found. Let's cheer ourselves up and see what's out there and remember that tracks like 'Good Times' are all about the beat as well as the lyrics.




Shack-Carousel

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o-aQvCcIXMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o-aQvCcIXMc</a>





Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson-95 South (All Of The Places We've Been)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cDHHefon9kw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cDHHefon9kw</a>





David Sylvian-Beautiful Country


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LokBc3H_k1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LokBc3H_k1I</a>





The Commodores-Easy


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7XcTyEKSnYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7XcTyEKSnYg</a>





Steely Dan-Any Major Dude Will Tell You


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HBzzdlpISFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HBzzdlpISFg</a>



Re: Positive Music (that does not rely on the beat)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:27:49 pm »
I love that Sylvian tune, was listening and watching the vid just a few weeks ago.

This subject has already been covered here really....
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=192712.msg3358507#msg3358507
Re: Positive Music (that does not rely on the beat)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:53:08 pm »
Can someone shift it over there then, I'd missed that one as no-one has posted anything uplifting for 15 years you miserable bastards
