I've been meaning to start a thread on this for a long time and thought i'd leave it until the end of the year stuff was over and depressing January was upon us. I realised some time ago a couple of thingsl





1. The majority of the music I listen to is probably in the minor key, that's probably who I am

2. Positive music (which is not reliant upon the rhythm or beat to make it so) is quite a rare beast, at least for me in terms of my taste. I think there's a fair bit of positive music about which is brain dead though, we're looking at the subjective idea of credibility I suppose.





Anyway, here's a few I've found. Let's cheer ourselves up and see what's out there and remember that things like 'Good Times' are all about the beat as well as the lyrics.









Shack-Carousel



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o-aQvCcIXMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o-aQvCcIXMc</a>











Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson-95 South (All Of The Places We've Been)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cDHHefon9kw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cDHHefon9kw</a>











David Sylvian-Beautiful Country





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LokBc3H_k1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LokBc3H_k1I</a>











The Commodores-Easy





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7XcTyEKSnYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7XcTyEKSnYg</a>











Steely Dan-Any Major Dude Will Tell You





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HBzzdlpISFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HBzzdlpISFg</a>









