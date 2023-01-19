« previous next »
Liverpool Squad Management Thread

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Liverpool Squad Management Thread
January 19, 2023, 04:18:50 am
This thread is to put together the registered squad lists for the season along with any rules that apply to certain competition for the squad. Over the seasons, there's a lot of confusion as to whether we have space in the squad for players or not and it might be a good idea to have one place where you can go to see what's factually correct.

Premier League Squad Rules -
1. Total senior players (Over-21) allowed = 25
2. Maximum non-homegrown players = 17
3. Under-21 players do not count in the limit of 25 players
4. Teams can change their squad at the conclusion of each transfer window

*HomeGrown = A "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

Champions League Squad Rules -
#Teams may register two lists, List A for senior players, List B for academy players
#Teams may only add 3 new eligible players to the squad after the winter window.

A. List A Rules -
1. Maximum players allowed = 25
2. Spots reserved for club trained or association trained players = 8
3. Maximum number of association trained players in the reserved 8 spots = 4

B. List B Rules -
1. Unlimited number of players that meet the criteria can be registered
2. Player must be Under-21
3. Player must have been registered for the club for 2 consecutive years since age of 15 OR 3 consecutive years with a loan interruption of at most 1 year.

*Club-trained player = Players on the clubs books for atleast 3 years between ages 15-21
*Association-trained player = Players who were on another club's books in the same association for three years between the ages of 15 and 21

***Under-21 Players = For Season 2023/24, any player born on or after January 1, 2002
Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 11:41:08 pm by AmanShah21
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #1 on: January 19, 2023, 04:19:30 am
Liverpool - Premier League Squad - 2023/24 - Pre-Season (Assuming both Saudi Linked players are gone)

Upto 25 Squad players (*Home grown)
Alcantara Do Nascimento, Thiago
Alexander Arnold, Trent*
Becker, Alisson Ramses
Diaz Marulanda, Luis Fernando
Gomez, Joseph David*
Kelleher, Caoimhin*
Konate, Ibrahima
Matip, Job Joel Andre
Nunez Ribeiro, Darwin Gabriel
Endo, Wataru
Robertson, Andrew
Salah, Mohamed
San Miguel Del Castillo, Adrian
Teixeira Da Silva, Diogo Jose
Tsimakis, Konstantinos
Van Dijk, Virgil
Gakpo, Cody
Julian Jones, Curtis*
Mac Allister, Alexis
Szoboszlai, Dominik

Total Spots used = 20/25
Total Home-Grown Spots used = 4/8

Notable U-21s that do not need to be on the senior list but expected to play
Harvey Elliott
Stefan Bajcetic
Ryan Gravenberch
Ben Doak
Bobby Cark
Jarrell Quansah
Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 09:57:40 pm by AmanShah21
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #2 on: January 19, 2023, 04:37:53 am
Liverpool - Europa League Squad - 2023/24

List-A
Alisson Becker
Adrián
Caoimhin Kelleher (LT)
Joe Gomez (LT)
Virgil van Dijk
Ibrahima Konaté
Kostas Tsimikas
Andrew Robertson
Joël Matip
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Wataru Endo
Trent Alexander-Arnold (LT)
Thiago Alcántara
Cody Gakpo
Mohamed Salah
Diogo Jota
Luis Díaz
Darwin Núñez
Curtis Jones (LT)
Alexis Macallister
Dominik Szoboszlai

Total Spots Used = 21/25
Total Club-Trained Players = 4/4
Total Association-Trained Players = 0/4

List-B (Going by pre-season)
Marcelo Pitaluga *
Isaac Mabaya *
Harvey Elliott *
James Mcconnell *
Melkamu Frauendorf *
Stefan Bajcetic *
Bobby Clark *
Jarrell Quansah *
Connor Bradley *
Callum Scanlon *


Notable Absentees
Ben Doak (He is not eligible for list-B but we could make space for him in list-A by not registering one Non-HG Player)
Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 09:59:20 pm by AmanShah21
nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #3 on: May 8, 2023, 11:25:58 am
Its tricky to know what to do next season in all areas

Gk: do we keep kelleher ? Loan him to get the experience ? Sell to use the proceeds ?

Defence: feels like swapping matip for a konate-like signing is useful . Someone who can the following season take over from VVD
What do with right back ? Keep Trent there and the current system ?

Midfield : is one signing enough if at a properly elite level ? Bacjetic Jones and a rejuvenated Fabinho alongside this new signing might be enough . Or are they ? Thiago and Hendo to support occasionally . It still looks light compared to some of our recent midfields (peak fab hendo gini, masch Alonso Gerrard )
But can we afford two midfielders and a centre back ?

Forward line ; only issue really is Nunez .

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #4 on: September 1, 2023, 10:01:07 pm
Updated with current changes. We look really lacking in numbers at the minute.

Looks like either Doak mises out on Europa League or we don't register Adrian (possibly) so that he can play in Europe. Regardless, the squad appears smaller than permitted because we don't have many homegrown players after losing Hendo, Ox, Milner, Nat in the same window without bringing any Homegrown senior players.
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,686
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #5 on: September 1, 2023, 10:22:26 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on September  1, 2023, 10:01:07 pm
Updated with current changes. We look really lacking in numbers at the minute.

Looks like either Doak mises out on Europa League or we don't register Adrian (possibly) so that he can play in Europe. Regardless, the squad appears smaller than permitted because we don't have many homegrown players after losing Hendo, Ox, Milner, Nat in the same window without bringing any Homegrown senior players.

I wouldnt bother registering Adrian for the Europa, hes not going to kick up a fuss at his age and Doak deserves to get game time to develop
Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,350
  • Big in Japan
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #6 on: September 1, 2023, 10:24:40 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January 19, 2023, 04:18:50 am
***Under-21 Players = For Season 2022/23, any player born on or after January 1, 2021

 :o
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #7 on: September 1, 2023, 11:41:59 pm
stevieb

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:33:00 am
Google Sheet with the current squad - feel free to take a copy and make it your own :wave

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1MFMrVLJs5epd8vaHqColNW-nhp-Hih664n3mP1ZET4U/edit?usp=sharing
They call her Natasha when she looks like Elsie

Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:11:14 pm
I don't think we're lacking in numbers in either the PL or EL. It just happens to be the case that some good options fall into the U21s/B lists.

Quote
PREMIER LEAGUE
 
Unlimited number of Under-21 players.
Then a maximum of 25 players.
Of the 25, maximum of 17 Non-Home Grown Players. We have 16.


                                  Alisson
                                  Kelleher
                              Adrian/Pitaluga



Trent               Konate               van Djik               Robertson
Bradley             Matip                 Gomez                 Tsimikas
                                                Quansah



     Mac Allister          Gravenberch           Szoboszlai
        Elliott                     Endo                  Jones
         Clark                   Bajcetic               Thiago



             Salah               Gakpo               Diaz
             Doak                Nunez               Jota

Quote
EUROPA LEAGUE

Unlimited number of players on the "B list". Those eligible must be born on or after 1 January 2002 and, since their 15th birthday, have been eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a side from the same association for a period not longer than one year.

Then a maximum of 25 players on "list A"
4 of the 8 home grown spots are reserved for club trained players. We'd have 5 including Jaros.
Any of the home grown spots not taken by club trained players are available for association but not club trained players. We'd have none for the coming season.
The remaining 17 spots are for those that don't fall into the above categories. We'd have 17 if we leave out Adrian and Pitaluga




                                  Alisson
                                  Kelleher
                                    Jaros
                             


Trent               Konate               van Djik               Robertson
Bradley             Matip                 Gomez                 Tsimikas
                                                Quansah



     Mac Allister           Gravenberch          Szoboszlai
        Elliott                     Endo                  Jones
         Clark                   Bajcetic               Thiago



             Salah               Gakpo               Diaz
             Doak                Nunez               Jota
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:11:14 pm
I don't think we're lacking in numbers in either the PL or EL. It just happens to be the case that some good options fall into the U21s/B lists.
Pretty sure Pitaluga either counts as HG for EL or can be list b. Doak will be on the list b for the 2nd half of EL too
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,810
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:03:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
Pretty sure Pitaluga either counts as HG for EL or can be list b.
should be the case i agree, at least that he's list b, if i interpret the rules above right

born dec 2002 - signed 2020 - only one loan (not longer than a year) - so should qualify as the 'three consecutive years with a maximum one loan' criteria
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #12 on: Today at 04:44:19 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
Pretty sure Pitaluga either counts as HG for EL or can be list b. Doak will be on the list b for the 2nd half of EL too

Doak wont be list b this season. You need to complete 2 seasons before you can get on list b. We signed doak last summer so it wont happen this season. Bajcetic was signed in a january.window which is why his case was different and he became list b halfway through last season.

Pitaluga is already eligible for list b.
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Squad Management Thread
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:50:28 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:11:14 pm
I don't think we're lacking in numbers in either the PL or EL. It just happens to be the case that some good options fall into the U21s/B lists.

We have 17 senior outfield players (over the age of 21) plus a lot of very good u-21 players. Overall, the squad is good to challenge but I think not addressing the homegrown player shortage limited us to these numbers. Bear in mind Elliott and Quansah will still be u-21 next season plus Doak, Clark, Bajcetic have more than a couple years at that. If we want to count on them as proper squad rotation options, then it looks fine but I personally think that we should have gotten in 1 or 2 homegrown lads to ease that pressure without blocking anyone's path. A homegrown 3rd choice goalkeeper would make all the sense instead of extending adrian, or buying a homegrown centerback and loaning Quansah helps him develop better, but this is just my opinion. I think the next windows should be looking to address this, especially since kelleher will eventually want a move, bringing our numbers down further.
