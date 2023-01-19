Liverpool - Premier League Squad - 2023/24 - Pre-Season (Assuming both Saudi Linked players are gone)
Upto 25 Squad players (*Home grown)
Alcantara Do Nascimento, Thiago
Alexander Arnold, Trent*
Becker, Alisson Ramses
Diaz Marulanda, Luis Fernando
Gomez, Joseph David*
Kelleher, Caoimhin*
Konate, Ibrahima
Matip, Job Joel Andre
Nunez Ribeiro, Darwin Gabriel
Endo, Wataru
Robertson, Andrew
Salah, Mohamed
San Miguel Del Castillo, Adrian
Teixeira Da Silva, Diogo Jose
Tsimakis, Konstantinos
Van Dijk, Virgil
Gakpo, Cody
Julian Jones, Curtis*
Mac Allister, Alexis
Szoboszlai, Dominik
Total Spots used = 20/25
Total Home-Grown Spots used = 4/8
Notable U-21s that do not need to be on the senior list but expected to play
Harvey Elliott
Stefan Bajcetic
Ryan Gravenberch
Ben Doak
Bobby Cark
Jarrell Quansah