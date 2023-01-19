This thread is to put together the registered squad lists for the season along with any rules that apply to certain competition for the squad. Over the seasons, there's a lot of confusion as to whether we have space in the squad for players or not and it might be a good idea to have one place where you can go to see what's factually correct.



Premier League Squad Rules -

1. Total senior players (Over-21) allowed = 25

2. Maximum non-homegrown players = 17

3. Under-21 players do not count in the limit of 25 players

4. Teams can change their squad at the conclusion of each transfer window



*HomeGrown = A "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).



Champions League Squad Rules -

#Teams may register two lists, List A for senior players, List B for academy players

#Teams may only add 3 new eligible players to the squad after the winter window.



A. List A Rules -

1. Maximum players allowed = 25

2. Spots reserved for club trained or association trained players = 8

3. Maximum number of association trained players in the reserved 8 spots = 4



B. List B Rules -

1. Unlimited number of players that meet the criteria can be registered

2. Player must be Under-21

3. Player must have been registered for the club for 2 consecutive years since age of 15 OR 3 consecutive years with a loan interruption of at most 1 year.



*Club-trained player = Players on the clubs books for atleast 3 years between ages 15-21

*Association-trained player = Players who were on another club's books in the same association for three years between the ages of 15 and 21



***Under-21 Players = For Season 2023/24, any player born on or after January 1, 2002