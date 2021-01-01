Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket Exchanges and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details (Read 5889 times)
didopich
Kopite
Posts: 553
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 12:05:37 am »
I mean can it get any worse!?? You plan you day around it and wait for hours on a queue for the privilege to be banned for daring to refresh and buy a ticket. Liverpool Football Club
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket Exchanges and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 3.07]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2