How can you tell how many are left prior to the sale start from the hallmap? You can't access the blocks. I have seen a good few people commenting on how many are left though
21k in queue.. yeah that's me not getting a credit for this!
try 43k...
There was 72 there this morning
Absolutely no human way of getting tickets in a sale like that, my mate was queue number 3. So should of been guaranteed a ticket and the hall map was sold out before he even tapped anything. Its a big worry because unless something changes. Every single new credit will be a touted ticket.
Got in after 5 minutes, and got the you are blocked message. Probably no chance anyway but still annoying af. Shite
Same. So frustrating
How do you know there was 72 though? Is there somewhere you are clicking on hallmap that shows that?
You got blocked for just getting in? Or were you refreshing?
I got in and then blocked before I could even refresh
