Author Topic: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details  (Read 5067 times)

Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:31:33 am
How can you tell how many are left prior to the sale start from the hallmap? You can't access the blocks. I have seen a good few people commenting on how many are left though

There was 72 there this morning
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm »
21k in queue.. yeah that's me not getting a credit for this!
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:02:24 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:01:21 pm
21k in queue.. yeah that's me not getting a credit for this!

try 43k... :butt
Online BigRed07

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm »
12k odd :no
Online jordon148

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:03:07 pm »
375 - won't be good enough unfortunately
Online liversaint

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:03:33 pm »
Online RedBec1993

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:03:48 pm »
42k haha, ;D
Online NQ00

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
No queue and said sold out what a joke haha
Online shaunNW

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:06:51 pm »
Absolutely no human way of getting tickets in a sale like that, my mate was queue number 3. So should of been guaranteed a ticket and the hall map was sold out before he even tapped anything. Its a big worry because unless something changes. Every single new credit will be a touted ticket.
Online qBlaz3

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm »
Got in after 5 minutes, and got the you are blocked message. Probably no chance anyway but still annoying af. Shite
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 12:38:02 pm
There was 72 there this morning

How do you know there was 72 though? Is there somewhere you are clicking on hallmap that shows that?
Online Shaneee.

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:09:16 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Absolutely no human way of getting tickets in a sale like that, my mate was queue number 3. So should of been guaranteed a ticket and the hall map was sold out before he even tapped anything. Its a big worry because unless something changes. Every single new credit will be a touted ticket.

Some bullshit from the club. Blocking normal members and allowing bots to hoover every ticket, then blocking people for refreshing. Absolute joke
Online jordon148

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm »
Quote from: qBlaz3 on Today at 01:08:08 pm
Got in after 5 minutes, and got the you are blocked message. Probably no chance anyway but still annoying af. Shite

Same. So frustrating
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:11:22 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 01:10:36 pm
Same. So frustrating

You got blocked for just getting in? Or were you refreshing?
Online walterwhite

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 01:09:15 pm
How do you know there was 72 though? Is there somewhere you are clicking on hallmap that shows that?

they just add them up manually, keep pressing up on the ticket number till it stops then reduce until a new block appears, the first block might have 25 the new block appearing then might have 24 add them up and thats a rough guide on the number left
Online Shaneee.

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 01:11:22 pm
You got blocked for just getting in? Or were you refreshing?

I got in and then blocked before I could even refresh  :no
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Shaneee. on Today at 01:15:24 pm
I got in and then blocked before I could even refresh  :no

That is heavy mate, and worrying.
Online didopich

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:22:42 pm »
It just blocks you as soon as you try to do anything.
Online gav91v

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:24:00 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Absolutely no human way of getting tickets in a sale like that, my mate was queue number 3. So should of been guaranteed a ticket and the hall map was sold out before he even tapped anything. Its a big worry because unless something changes. Every single new credit will be a touted ticket.

Agree, very worrying that queue number 3 can't even get anything. It seems more and more people (the touts) have found a way to get into the site bypassing the queue and guaranteeing the fact they can hoover up what little tickets are left to tout. A quick google takes you to other forums which are openly talking about how to get past the queue specifically on this website for our sales. The club need to get a grip of this and either change the provider or improve their defences to prevent this happening.
Online liversaint

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:27:22 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Absolutely no human way of getting tickets in a sale like that, my mate was queue number 3. So should of been guaranteed a ticket and the hall map was sold out before he even tapped anything. Its a big worry because unless something changes. Every single new credit will be a touted ticket.

Did he get a screen shot? This is ridiculous he didnt get sorted.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:29:41 pm »
Not really been on the site since November sales, check yesterday, try in the sale today get to the front of the queue to be blocked?

Wondering if I will be block come autocup scheme registry or July ticket sales.
