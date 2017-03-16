Absolutely no human way of getting tickets in a sale like that, my mate was queue number 3. So should of been guaranteed a ticket and the hall map was sold out before he even tapped anything. Its a big worry because unless something changes. Every single new credit will be a touted ticket.



Agree, very worrying that queue number 3 can't even get anything. It seems more and more people (the touts) have found a way to get into the site bypassing the queue and guaranteeing the fact they can hoover up what little tickets are left to tout. A quick google takes you to other forums which are openly talking about how to get past the queue specifically on this website for our sales. The club need to get a grip of this and either change the provider or improve their defences to prevent this happening.