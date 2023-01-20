i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Anyone know if the club actually have the tickets yet. Thats a lot of tickets to send out if it drags into next week.
Arrived this afternoon.
Cheers mate, arrived at the ground or yours arrived?
At the TO.
Has anyone Picked Brighton tickets up from T.O. yet?
Brighton away FA Cup tickets received in post Saturday Morning! Only 2 days after ordering on line - astonishing!Has there been a revolution in the LFC TO? They are in danger of becoming competent
.
So should be ok for collection at Anfield tomorrow?
Additional allocation of 156 tickets for this mornings saleSorted
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]