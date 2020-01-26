Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Emirates Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday January 29.



Location: American Express Community Stadium



Kick-off: 1.30pm GMT



Allocation: 4,815



Disabled allocation: 45 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices



Adult: £25

Over 65 (65+): £20

Young Adult (Under 21): £20

Juniors (Under 18): £15

Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



Ticket Sales: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on the following FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:



Wolverhampton Wanderers (17.01.23)

Chelsea (03.03.2020)

Shrewsbury Town (26.01.2020)

First sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded THREE of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Thursday January 19 until 7.30am on Friday January 20.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded TWO or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Friday January 20 until 7.30am on Monday January 23.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



ONLY IN THE EVENT TICKETS REMAIN



Third sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded ONE or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am until 11am on Monday January 23.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



If tickets still remain, updates on further sales will be published here on the afternoon of Monday January 23, for a potential further sale on Tuesday January 24.



Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Tickets purchased include free travel within the local area. Full details can be found here.



Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.