Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details

ABJ

Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 12:52:32 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Emirates Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday January 29.

Location: American Express Community Stadium

Kick-off: 1.30pm GMT

Allocation: 4,815

Disabled allocation: 45 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £25
Over 65 (65+): £20
Young Adult (Under 21): £20
Juniors (Under 18): £15
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Ticket Sales: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on the following FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:

Wolverhampton Wanderers (17.01.23)
Chelsea (03.03.2020)
Shrewsbury Town (26.01.2020)
First sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded THREE of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Thursday January 19 until 7.30am on Friday January 20.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded TWO or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Friday January 20 until 7.30am on Monday January 23.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

ONLY IN THE EVENT TICKETS REMAIN

Third sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded ONE or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am until 11am on Monday January 23.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

If tickets still remain, updates on further sales will be published here on the afternoon of Monday January 23, for a potential further sale on Tuesday January 24.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Tickets purchased include free travel within the local area. Full details can be found here.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Hij

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm
So with Wolves, should be fairly set for Brighton then I imagine.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

deanloco9

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:28:10 pm
That is a generous allocation!
Danny Boy

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:34:53 pm
Should be ok with Wolves and Chelsea shouldn't I?
deanloco9

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:35:59 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 01:34:53 pm
Should be ok with Wolves and Chelsea shouldn't I?

Easily imo. Probably 99% if you buy within the first few hours
Danny Boys Dad

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:36:31 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 01:34:53 pm
Should be ok with Wolves and Chelsea shouldn't I?

Should be, that's what I've got as well.
redgriffin73

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
We got 4,817 for Wolves and 4,815 for this one.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

VVM

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm
2 people who went Wolves missing out then poor buggers
ant

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm
poor bots - ynwa
Danny Boy

Re: Brighton away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:06:21 am
How's this selling this morning - still plenty left for tomorrow?
