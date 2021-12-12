Meritocracy reigns in midfield! Shame about Trent and Darwin as that would make a difference but thats a poor chelsea lineup
Yup he was talking about his own energy and motivation......saying he could go yet for another 10 years....
By the way, is Calvin Ramsay injured?
That Chelsea team is threw together. Back 5?
I'm not sure whether to be glad we're playing this midfield or worried that Thiago and/or Keita can't cope with this many games in quick succession. Thiago has got a lot of minutes in his legs over the past few weeks and Keita is, well, Keita.
Nah, at this point bold would have been selecting Hendo Thiago and Fabinho. This selection in November might have been considered bold, but now it's more just glaringly clearly the best route to being closer to narrowing the physical competitiveness gap we've had all season.And let the record show that badger joke was barely funny the first time, and it was a quick half life
I recommend just getting used to the idea that at some point Thiago will be out for 6 weeks with a hamstring injury from playing all our league and cup games with no rotation. Basically a replica of what we did to Fabinho the season of the centre back crisis. I'm just trying to be zen about it to enjoy the now (if we can maintain the one game streak of looking somewhat cohesive). The upside is that on Tuesday Thiago really showed his leadership qualities - looked very much like he (and his teammates) thrived on that assertiveness. Perhaps he hasn't felt it as necessary with seniors/captains alongside him in midfield, but I hope it continues
Balls out by Klopp there
. Badger tits keeps his place deservedly..Will it work out? Time will tell I guess
No joke is so bad you cant flog it to eternity That lad will be interesting though, if he keeps progressing
who knows.. could save us a fortune
Figment of our collective imagination mate, he doesn't actually exist
Sabu Pundit would've been proud of that one Tepid.Happy with the selection today - lets stuff these plastic Tory twats.
Can't tell if this is gallows humour or you're just more optimistic about our training and handling conditioning than I am!
Yeah I really hope so. Been a huge believer since his first appearance
