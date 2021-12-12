I'm not sure whether to be glad we're playing this midfield or worried that Thiago and/or Keita can't cope with this many games in quick succession. Thiago has got a lot of minutes in his legs over the past few weeks and Keita is, well, Keita.



I recommend just getting used to the idea that at some point Thiago will be out for 6 weeks with a hamstring injury from playing all our league and cup games with no rotation. Basically a replica of what we did to Fabinho the season of the centre back crisis. I'm just trying to be zen about it to enjoy the now (if we can maintain the one game streak of looking somewhat cohesive).The upside is that on Tuesday Thiago really showed his leadership qualities - looked very much like he (and his teammates) thrived on that assertiveness. Perhaps he hasn't felt it as necessary with seniors/captains alongside him in midfield, but I hope it continues