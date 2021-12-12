« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #240 on: Today at 11:49:20 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:46:45 am
Meritocracy reigns in midfield!
Shame about Trent and Darwin as that would make a difference but thats a poor chelsea lineup
Love the midfield, but struggle to see where the goals are coming from.

Hopefully Nunez comes on for the second half.
Last Edit: Today at 11:51:35 am by Funky_Gibbons
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #241 on: Today at 11:50:10 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:46:34 am
Yup he was talking about his own energy and motivation......saying he could go yet for another 10 years....

Another 10 here hopefully.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #242 on: Today at 11:50:59 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:42:48 am
By the way, is Calvin Ramsay injured?

Figment of our collective imagination mate, he doesn't actually exist
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #243 on: Today at 11:51:20 am
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 11:44:05 am
That Chelsea team is threw together. Back 5?

Yep.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #244 on: Today at 11:51:47 am
Happy enough with that team, looked more cohesive than any other since the WC.

Understand the shouts for Nunez, but hes there if needed. Bench looks stronger (Relatively speaking)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #245 on: Today at 11:51:57 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:45:02 am
I'm not sure whether to be glad we're playing this midfield or worried that Thiago and/or Keita can't cope with this many games in quick succession. Thiago has got a lot of minutes in his legs over the past few weeks and Keita is, well, Keita.

Keita has played about 10 games in 15 years. He'll be fine.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #246 on: Today at 11:52:07 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:45:02 am
I'm not sure whether to be glad we're playing this midfield or worried that Thiago and/or Keita can't cope with this many games in quick succession. Thiago has got a lot of minutes in his legs over the past few weeks and Keita is, well, Keita.
I recommend just getting used to the idea that at some point Thiago will be out for 6 weeks with a hamstring injury from playing all our league and cup games with no rotation. Basically a replica of what we did to Fabinho the season of the centre back crisis. I'm just trying to be zen about it to enjoy the now (if we can maintain the one game streak of looking somewhat cohesive).

The upside is that on Tuesday Thiago really showed his leadership qualities - looked very much like he (and his teammates) thrived on that assertiveness. Perhaps he hasn't felt it as necessary with seniors/captains alongside him in midfield, but I hope it continues
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #247 on: Today at 11:52:50 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:47:31 am
Nah, at this point bold would have been selecting Hendo Thiago and Fabinho. This selection in November might have been considered bold, but now it's more just glaringly clearly the best route to being closer to narrowing the physical competitiveness gap we've had all season.

And let the record show that badger joke was barely funny the first time, and it was a quick half life :P
No joke is so bad you cant flog it to eternity ;D

That lad will be interesting though, if he keeps progressing who knows..  could save us a fortune
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #248 on: Today at 11:52:52 am
I'm confident today, haven't been so for a while lately. Happy with this lineup. 2-1 or 2-0 hopefully the latter. I want a clean sheet.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #249 on: Today at 11:53:08 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:52:07 am
I recommend just getting used to the idea that at some point Thiago will be out for 6 weeks with a hamstring injury from playing all our league and cup games with no rotation. Basically a replica of what we did to Fabinho the season of the centre back crisis. I'm just trying to be zen about it to enjoy the now (if we can maintain the one game streak of looking somewhat cohesive).

The upside is that on Tuesday Thiago really showed his leadership qualities - looked very much like he (and his teammates) thrived on that assertiveness. Perhaps he hasn't felt it as necessary with seniors/captains alongside him in midfield, but I hope it continues

So who would you play instead of Thiago considering you are forever getting at our other midfielders?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #250 on: Today at 11:53:13 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:40:57 am
Balls out by Klopp there.

Badger tits keeps his place deservedly..

Will it work out? Time will tell I guess
;D Sabu Pundit would've been proud of that one Tepid.

Happy with the selection today - lets stuff these plastic Tory twats.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #251 on: Today at 11:54:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:52:50 am
No joke is so bad you cant flog it to eternity ;D

That lad will be interesting though, if he keeps progressing who knows..  could save us a fortune
Yeah I really hope so. Been a huge believer since his first appearance
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #252 on: Today at 11:54:23 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:50:59 am
Figment of our collective imagination mate, he doesn't actually exist

Ha! Seems that way. :D
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #253 on: Today at 11:56:05 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:53:13 am
;D Sabu Pundit would've been proud of that one Tepid.

Happy with the selection today - lets stuff these plastic Tory twats.
Not mine of course !
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #254 on: Today at 11:56:10 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:44:52 am
;D Can't tell if this is gallows humour or you're just more optimistic about our training and handling conditioning than I am!

 :D

Well, I had thought it could be worse than they claimed myself, but then I saw he was on the bench today, so surely it can't be that bad.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #255 on: Today at 11:57:21 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:54:09 am
Yeah I really hope so. Been a huge believer since his first appearance
Ive had no strong opinion, its so hard to judge that type of player so early .. but we played wolves and they didnt just run right through the middle of our midfield like literally anyone else has so hes had some effect
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
