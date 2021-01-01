« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm  (Read 6612 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:23:45 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 03:51:40 pm
Easy line up for tomorrow
                Alisson
   Trent Gomez Konate Robertson
      Bajetic Thiago, Keita
       Elliot    Salah  Nunez

Wouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.

We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that

That's the lineup I want to see. Bajcetic has earned a shot at the DM role in the PL so if he's recovered from the weekend he should start, even if he's only able to get to 70 mins.
Offline lfcmaster45

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm »
Looking forward to going to the game tomorrow

Nunez will do what Torres used to do and score against Chelsea
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:10:27 pm »
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm
Looking forward to going to the game tomorrow

Nunez will do what Torres used to do and score against Chelsea

Me too. Hoping for a decent atmosphere although the morning kick off never helps.

Expecting a couple of goals in this one as were both as bad as each other right now
Offline lfcmaster45

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:20:33 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:10:27 pm
Me too. Hoping for a decent atmosphere although the morning kick off never helps.

Expecting a couple of goals in this one as were both as bad as each other right now

I dont mind the early starts less traffic on the m6
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:35:05 pm »
Hi lads,

I'm new to the forums - although I've read the posts here for many years.

I just hope Stefan and Naby start this game.

Offline spartan2785

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 03:51:40 pm
Easy line up for tomorrow
                Alisson
   Trent Gomez Konate Robertson
      Bajetic Thiago, Keita
       Elliot    Salah  Nunez

Wouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.

We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that

I like this, Elliot is much better in an attacking position, get Salah in a more central position, Nunez coming in off the left, you also have a legit attacking option off the bench in Gakpo.

Midfield should pick itself.  If any of them get gassed then you have the subs that hopefully will be hungry after losing their spot.  Only question to me is if Matip plays or not, I probably would give Gomez another chance for this game after a good outing against Wolves, but it's one I could be persuaded in either direction.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 03:51:40 pm
Easy line up for tomorrow
                Alisson
   Trent Gomez Konate Robertson
      Bajetic Thiago, Keita
       Elliot    Salah  Nunez

Wouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.

We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that

This team for me as well. Bajcetic earned a start and that midfield looked good in the week. Elliott a lot better in the front 3 and get Nunez back in the team
Offline Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:38:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:35:05 pm
Hi lads,

I'm new to the forums - although I've read the posts here for many years.

I just hope Stefan and Naby start this game.



Hi mate, welcome.

Agree with that, would love to see Bajcetic especially start, was a lovely performance against Wolves
Offline CS111

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:35:05 pm
Hi lads,

I'm new to the forums - although I've read the posts here for many years.

I just hope Stefan and Naby start this game.



Can you play midfield?
Offline Larse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm »
Must be hard preparing this game for klopp... Chelsea might sign a completely new 11 until tomorrow
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm »
Problem is Salah struggles to retain possession when playing through the middle, Nunez doesn't exactly excel in this regard either, I think that alone is a good argument for including Gakpo, really depends what our game plan will be.
Offline Stevo79

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm »
Nunez scares defenses to pieces when he plays down the middle. He should always be there.
Offline andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm »
Massive game this.  Win and top 4 is still on.  Lose and well. We cannot afford to drop any more points.  Need to win this and maybe 13/19 at least in the second half of the season.
Offline GreatEx

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 03:51:40 pm
Easy line up for tomorrow
                Alisson
   Trent Gomez Konate Robertson
      Bajetic Thiago, Keita
       Elliot    Salah  Nunez

Wouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.

We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that

I like that front 3, it can morph into a 1-2 with Harvey at the 10 to keep Chelsea guessing.

Hope you're right about the midfield but I'm expecting one of our maligned veterans to replace Badgertits. As long as Naby starts (IF fit) and Jurgen pulls the pin early on the old fella if he's shite, I'll be OK with that.

Matip instead of Joe wouldn't bother me.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:17:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:30:10 am
Would be very surprised if Klopp changed the formation from the Wolves match, he tends to stick with a tactic if it's won the previous game.  Don't think we'll see a double pivot, it'll be a lone holder the way Badger Tits played it midweek.
I thought the formation against Wolves was really a 4-1-4-1, with Elliott and Carvalho closer to being in a line with Thiago and Keita than with Gakpo. It's not a formation we can play when Mo and Nunez come back into the side, because we'll want them further forward.
The 4141 gave us better control in midfield, so we have to weigh up control in midfield versus goal opportunities. (Would be nice to have both...)
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:38:30 am »
History tells us this is gonna be a tight game.


Got a 0-0 draw written all over it.


Half the country watching and there's Jose and Cliff with their bus in the box.
Best game of the weekend and they wanna/need to kill it!

Squiggle it Jiggle it, stick it in the net - score 5 to send them running.


Its Evolution - Darwin is back.














Offline A Red Abroad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:14:38 am »
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:16:59 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:38:53 pm
Hi mate, welcome.

Thank you.  :)

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:38:53 pm
Agree with that, would love to see Bajcetic especially start, was a lovely performance against Wolves

Indeed it was. Hopefully he's gonna feature for LFC for years to come.
Offline JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:20:03 am »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm
Nunez scares defenses to pieces when he plays down the middle. He should always be there.

Yeah hes one of the best 9s in the world currently - dont know why youd ever move him
Offline Coolie High

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:56:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:20:03 am
Yeah hes one of the best 9s in the world currently - dont know why youd ever move him

He did look great on the left as well to be fair before the World Cup, a part of me would rather have him there than any alternative(Gakpo, Ox, Jones, Carvahlo).
Online latortuga

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:02:38 am »
I haven't liked us in any of our Premier League games in recent time and unfortunately it's proven accurate with resounding losses against the likes of Brighton and Brentford.

In saying that, I'm quietly confident we'll get the win here, partly because Chelsea are as bad if not worse than us right now.  Perhaps if Potter was a Tuchel or Mourinho type they'd come here and frustrate us, but I'm less inclined to believe Potter will do that, certainly not for the entire game anyway.

More encouraging is the return of Nunez who while not a proven goalscorer for us yet, is so dangerous getting in behind teams and will the sh!t out of this Chelsea defensive line. 

A hard fought win with typical niggle from those southern bastards.

1-0 / 2-0 
