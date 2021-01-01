I haven't liked us in any of our Premier League games in recent time and unfortunately it's proven accurate with resounding losses against the likes of Brighton and Brentford.
In saying that, I'm quietly confident we'll get the win here, partly because Chelsea are as bad if not worse than us right now. Perhaps if Potter was a Tuchel or Mourinho type they'd come here and frustrate us, but I'm less inclined to believe Potter will do that, certainly not for the entire game anyway.
More encouraging is the return of Nunez who while not a proven goalscorer for us yet, is so dangerous getting in behind teams and will the sh!t out of this Chelsea defensive line.
A hard fought win with typical niggle from those southern bastards.
1-0 / 2-0