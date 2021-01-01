Easy line up for tomorrow

Alisson

Trent Gomez Konate Robertson

Bajetic Thiago, Keita

Elliot Salah Nunez



Wouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.



We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that



I like this, Elliot is much better in an attacking position, get Salah in a more central position, Nunez coming in off the left, you also have a legit attacking option off the bench in Gakpo.Midfield should pick itself. If any of them get gassed then you have the subs that hopefully will be hungry after losing their spot. Only question to me is if Matip plays or not, I probably would give Gomez another chance for this game after a good outing against Wolves, but it's one I could be persuaded in either direction.