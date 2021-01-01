Easy line up for tomorrow Alisson Trent Gomez Konate Robertson Bajetic Thiago, Keita Elliot Salah NunezWouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that
Looking forward to going to the game tomorrow Nunez will do what Torres used to do and score against Chelsea
Me too. Hoping for a decent atmosphere although the morning kick off never helps.Expecting a couple of goals in this one as were both as bad as each other right now
