Easy line up for tomorrow

Alisson

Trent Gomez Konate Robertson

Bajetic Thiago, Keita

Elliot Salah Nunez



Wouldn’t even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesn’t deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.



We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that



That's the lineup I want to see. Bajcetic has earned a shot at the DM role in the PL so if he's recovered from the weekend he should start, even if he's only able to get to 70 mins.