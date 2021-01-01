Easy line up for tomorrow

Alisson

Trent Gomez Konate Robertson

Bajetic Thiago, Keita

Elliot Salah Nunez



Wouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.



We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that



That's the lineup I want to see. Bajcetic has earned a shot at the DM role in the PL so if he's recovered from the weekend he should start, even if he's only able to get to 70 mins.