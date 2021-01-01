« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm

Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #120 on: Today at 06:23:45 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:51:40 pm
Easy line up for tomorrow
                Alisson
   Trent Gomez Konate Robertson
      Bajetic Thiago, Keita
       Elliot    Salah  Nunez

Wouldnt even debate Henderson coming back and Fabinho been shite lately so doesnt deserve his place after the teams performance Tuesday.

We win this and most games if we out run our opponents. Simple as that

That's the lineup I want to see. Bajcetic has earned a shot at the DM role in the PL so if he's recovered from the weekend he should start, even if he's only able to get to 70 mins.
lfcmaster45

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #121 on: Today at 07:12:03 pm
Looking forward to going to the game tomorrow

Nunez will do what Torres used to do and score against Chelsea
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,470
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #122 on: Today at 08:10:27 pm
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Today at 07:12:03 pm
Looking forward to going to the game tomorrow

Nunez will do what Torres used to do and score against Chelsea

Me too. Hoping for a decent atmosphere although the morning kick off never helps.

Expecting a couple of goals in this one as were both as bad as each other right now
lfcmaster45

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #123 on: Today at 08:20:33 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:10:27 pm
Me too. Hoping for a decent atmosphere although the morning kick off never helps.

Expecting a couple of goals in this one as were both as bad as each other right now

I dont mind the early starts less traffic on the m6
A Red Abroad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:35:05 pm
Hi lads,

I'm new to the forums - although I've read the posts here for many years.

I just hope Stefan and Naby start this game.

