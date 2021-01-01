« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm  (Read 4554 times)

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:09:35 am »
Think we need to be a fair bit better than we were against Wolves to win this. Hopefully Nunez is fit to start, Salah and the full backs back in as well, should get enough out of those to create enough to win if we can defend well enough, which I guess still isn't certain, we really dropped off after about an hour against Wolves. Going back to Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago in midfield would be crazy but wouldn't be a surprise. Bajcetic has done enough to get a run of minutes to develop and see how we can use him next season, Keita has the mobility we've been lacking as well or at least did for about 60 minutes.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,712
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:22:38 am »
Team doesnt need over thinking to be honest

Matips a better player than Gomez
Trents much better that the alternatives are RB
Keita is better than Henderson
All our midfielders are currently better than Fabinho

Only debate is whether you start Bajcetic
Something like :

   Carvalho Nunez Salah     
     Keita Thiago Elliot 
Robertson  Konate Matip Trent

With the shape weve used a lot where Thiago and Keita are more of a double pivot than either as a 6
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:25:33 am »
Listening to the preview on TAW and Neil and the Chelsea fan were predicting their line up. Who the chuff is Lewis Hall? And they also mentioned a centre back beginning with B. Is that their new signing from somewhere in France? Never heard of either!

The worry is they sign enough players, theyll come good eventually but youd hope this is still a good time to play them before the new lads settle in. Positive start and get their heads down early would be lovely.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,947
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:33 am
Listening to the preview on TAW and Neil and the Chelsea fan were predicting their line up. Who the chuff is Lewis Hall? And they also mentioned a centre back beginning with B. Is that their new signing from somewhere in France? Never heard of either!

The worry is they sign enough players, theyll come good eventually but youd hope this is still a good time to play them before the new lads settle in. Positive start and get their heads down early would be lovely.

Yep, Badshillday who was signed from Monaco. Something about Monaco and names of players that nobody can spell.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:28:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:34 am
Yep, Badshillday who was signed from Monaco. Something about Monaco and names of players that nobody can spell.

Yeah, was it John Collins with one l or 2? Never did know.

What about Lewis Hall? Sounds like the most southern academy football name out there so assume hes a young lad whos come though?
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,693
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:30:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:38 am
Team doesnt need over thinking to be honest

Matips a better player than Gomez
Trents much better that the alternatives are RB
Keita is better than Henderson
All our midfielders are currently better than Fabinho

Only debate is whether you start Bajcetic
Something like :

   Carvalho Nunez Salah     
     Keita Thiago Elliot 
Robertson  Konate Matip Trent

With the shape weve used a lot where Thiago and Keita are more of a double pivot than either as a 6

Would be very surprised if Klopp changed the formation from the Wolves match, he tends to stick with a tactic if it's won the previous game.  Don't think we'll see a double pivot, it'll be a lone holder the way Badger Tits played it midweek.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,378
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:38 am
Team doesnt need over thinking to be honest

Matips a better player than Gomez
Trents much better that the alternatives are RB
Keita is better than Henderson
All our midfielders are currently better than Fabinho

Only debate is whether you start Bajcetic
Something like :

   Carvalho Nunez Salah     
     Keita Thiago Elliot 
Robertson  Konate Matip Trent

With the shape weve used a lot where Thiago and Keita are more of a double pivot than either as a 6

Can't see Carvalho starting over Gakpo unless there's an injury I've not heard about?
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,939
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:32:01 am »
Early kick off on a Saturday. Maybe it's just me but think the stats also confirms our winning % drops dramatically with these 12:30pm games. From what i see online under Jurgen we go from 60% winning percentage to below 40% when we kick off early. Anyway hoping we can change that as two poor teams right now struggling for form. The lads at least are coming off a decent midweek performance but how many of the better performers will get dropped Saturday to make way for the senior lads who really could do with more time on the bench. Not expecting a great game and hopefully we will keep a clean sheet, which is a rare sight these days in the league. Start with the basics n let's give it everything. Every space should be a battle and get some momentum going in the league.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,712
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:30:10 am
Would be very surprised if Klopp changed the formation from the Wolves match, he tends to stick with a tactic if it's won the previous game.  Don't think we'll see a double pivot, it'll be a lone holder the way Badger Tits played it midweek.

Not really a double pivot - the shape we played last year where its a 3 without the ball but the LCM tucks in more. Just Keita and Thaigo instead of Fabinho and Thiago
Logged

Offline donnerz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:00:18 am »
I'd go:

Ali
Trent Konate Gomez Robbo
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Elliot Salah Gakpo

Harsh on Bajcetic - and Nunez is a brilliant sub to bring on against tired legs
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:05:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:33 am
Who the chuff is Lewis Hall?
A venue like Dewsbury Hall but in Scotland?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,697
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:07:04 am »
3-0 to Chelsea

Michael Oliver will royally fuck us over.
Logged
Poor.

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:14:17 pm »
Suspended / absentees for Chelsea:

- Edouard Mendy

- Raheem Sterling

- Christian Pulisic

- Joao Felix

- Wesley Fofana

- Armando Broja
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:33:45 am
Not really a double pivot - the shape we played last year where its a 3 without the ball but the LCM tucks in more. Just Keita and Thaigo instead of Fabinho and Thiago

I wouldn't really want to see Elliott in midfield unless we are playing a double pivot, or we're playing with a mobile 6, it just leaves us too exposed.
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:07:04 am
3-0 to Chelsea

Michael Oliver will royally fuck us over.

Looking forward to your post match referee report!
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,712
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 01:12:10 pm
I wouldn't really want to see Elliott in midfield unless we are playing a double pivot, or we're playing with a mobile 6, it just leaves us too exposed.

Weve been exposed with and without him
Wed play the shape we played most of last season - Henderson gives us very little there defensively either and Elliot is better on the ball
Were playing at home vs a team that wont press high up and dont offer a lot of pace in transition
We should be trying to control the game and carry as much threat as possible
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:21:30 pm »
Hopefully LFC can get the 3 points for me for my birthday!! A nice thrashing will do nicely!

I don't know what team I'd play but for me Bajcetic is a must starter. He's proven he is ready at this level to start and Fabinho has proven lately that he needs to be dropped.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:08 pm by PatriotScouser »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,330
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:27:49 pm »
The image below shows the depth of squad that Chelsea have.......no idea if it's up to date as they keep on adding players:



Logged
#JFT97

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:42:34 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:21:30 pm
I don't know what team I'd play but for me Bajcetic is a must starter. He's proven he is ready at this level to start and Fabinho has proven lately that he needs to be dropped.

I know we're desperate and want to see something new in midfield to ease our problems but we can't say Bajcetic has proved his ready to start at this level, I mean how could he, he's played 36 league minutes from the bench this season. He's certainly promising but I think we need to have realistic expectations.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,351
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:44:40 pm »
Isnt Kante back for them ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • JFT97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:47:52 pm »
Not sure what to think of this, both teams not been in great form, so that probably means Chelsea will turn up and play the best that they've played all season.

Hopefully see Bajcetic start

       Gakpo Nunez Salah     

     Thiago Bajcetic Keita

Robertson  Konate Matip TAA

                 Ali
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:19:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:17:09 pm
Weve been exposed with and without him
Wed play the shape we played most of last season - Henderson gives us very little there defensively either and Elliot is better on the ball
Were playing at home vs a team that wont press high up and dont offer a lot of pace in transition
We should be trying to control the game and carry as much threat as possible

Fair points.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:31:22 am
Can't see Carvalho starting over Gakpo unless there's an injury I've not heard about?

Jack just hates Gakpo
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,440
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:28:14 pm
Jack just hates Gakpo

so does Dave McCoy
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:44:40 pm
Isnt Kante back for them ?

No hes still out according to their manager on the Chelsea website.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,712
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:28:14 pm
Jack just hates Gakpo

I'm passively aggressively goading him into elite performances
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 