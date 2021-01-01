Think we need to be a fair bit better than we were against Wolves to win this. Hopefully Nunez is fit to start, Salah and the full backs back in as well, should get enough out of those to create enough to win if we can defend well enough, which I guess still isn't certain, we really dropped off after about an hour against Wolves. Going back to Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago in midfield would be crazy but wouldn't be a surprise. Bajcetic has done enough to get a run of minutes to develop and see how we can use him next season, Keita has the mobility we've been lacking as well or at least did for about 60 minutes.