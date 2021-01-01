Early kick off on a Saturday. Maybe it's just me but think the stats also confirms our winning % drops dramatically with these 12:30pm games. From what i see online under Jurgen we go from 60% winning percentage to below 40% when we kick off early. Anyway hoping we can change that as two poor teams right now struggling for form. The lads at least are coming off a decent midweek performance but how many of the better performers will get dropped Saturday to make way for the senior lads who really could do with more time on the bench. Not expecting a great game and hopefully we will keep a clean sheet, which is a rare sight these days in the league. Start with the basics n let's give it everything. Every space should be a battle and get some momentum going in the league.