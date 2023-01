It's mad for someone whose been complaining for weeks on end about the manager picking players whose form has not been what it could, to then complain when someone suggests Gomez gets another game. There is no reason to suppose he can't continue to improve and get some consistency in his performances.



It's good that he's got the wolves performance to build on (at CB anyway - it was a bizarre end to the game when the young lads and Fabbinho were showing nous trying to see the game out and Gomez was caught out running ahead of the ball twice in the last five or so minutes, and Salah trying to score instead of hold the ball).But Gomez still features firmly in the players picked despite form list - only last weekend did he put in one of his worst ever performances for us. His focus and decision making just wasn't there, he didn't look ready to play - I think his awful overcommit that allowed Wellbeck an easy route to scoring was the fourth time (out of four) he'd faced someone and overcommitted and let them through. We were fortunate he didn't play a full half. Matip has performed much better than Gomez this season and in my opinion should come back in - but if Gomez plays, hopefully he will be more prepared this time and ready to concentrate and play more like he managed against Wolves