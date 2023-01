May not be a popular opinion but I'd leave Hendo and Trent on the bench for a few games starting on Saturday.



We failed to score in only three league games this season...if we can stop conceding ( so cheaply at times,) it would've appear victorys are achievable.The issues of midfield being the root cause of our problems is well established but unlikely to be resolved fully, soon. After the Wolves game the benefit of a solid back four was evident..and its one area we can improve on. Chelsea will be a greater attacking threat so I would have Joe at RB. Nothing against Trent but Joe edges him as a defender IMO.and starting now we need to re build with basics and that means stop conceding ( cheaply) . Trent is immense but at the moment the need for a more solid back four is greater.I suspect Trent will play.