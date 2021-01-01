« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm  (Read 1050 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,329
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« on: Yesterday at 12:38:26 pm »

Officials
Referee:   Michael Oliver
Assistants:   S. Burt   S. Bennett
Fourth official:   D. England


After the welcome win and good display against Wolves we get back to the bread and butter of the league. I was very impressed by Milner and Bajcetic against Wolves; we all know about Milner and how good he is at pulling out performance after performance. At the other end of his career is Bajcetic and he looks a very promising player. Against Wolves, he was always alert to where he should be and when to close down space. He, Doak and Elliott are very good young players who are still developing. My favourite player recently has been Konate. He rarely losses a tackle and is so cool under pressure.


Normally this would be a top of the table or top 4 clash but this season both teams have been struggling. Who would have thought that both sides would be behind Fulham, Brighton and Brentford in 9th and 10th places, 10 points off 4th. Its going to be a big challenge for either team to get into the top 4 but lets see how things pan out. We have stuttered and stumbled along and, to be honest, we were totally outplayed by Brighton in our last league game. Most of us believe that we need a major overhaul in midfield which may happen if we get new owners but in the meantime Thiago, Bajcetic and Keita look a good option.

Our forward line was once the most feared in Europe but this season we have suffered a lot of injuries. Jota and Diaz have been a big loss. Unfortunately both are still out.

I hope that Nunez will be back which should give us a big boost. He is a player who can run away from defenders and exploit any space behind them. Salah may have lost a bit of pace but he is still one of the very best at converting chances. We havent seen much of Gakpo yet and he has yet to show what he can do. Nunez gives us much more threat and will certainly get and make chances.

Skipping our midfield, which is what most teams do against us, our backs have looked all over the place at times so we need to tighten up and play as a cohesive unit like we did against Wolves.




Turning to Chelsea, if they loose then the pressure will come on Potter whose record since taking charge is only 42% win rate which is about 15% to 20% less than Chelsea would expect; only Hiddink has had a worse record in recent years. Admittedly it would be harsh as he has only had about 20 games in charge but Hiddink only lasted 27 games.

Then theres their ridiculous scattergun approach to transfers this season. I think they have spend over £400M since the takeover which is astounding.

A list of recent transfers includes:

Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m
Wesley Fofana from Leicester, £75m
Marc Cucurella from Brighton, £60m
Raheem Sterling from Man City, £47.5m
Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, £35m
Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, £33m
Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, £20m
Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, £18m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, £10.3m
Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, £9m
David Datro Fofana from Molde, £8m
Denis Zakaria from Juventus, loan
Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, £9.7m loan

Its not a list that I would say is full of amazing players and I think Chelsea dont have any idea of what they are doing. There appears to be no communication between Boehly and Potter and the manager seems to be kept out of the loop and is there solely as a coach. Its not the way I want us to be managed. Klopp builds a team and looks for players who can play in his style.

Yes it would be great to have that kind of money for Klopp to spend but I have to raise at least one eyebrow at the length of the contracts that the new Chelsea players are getting. Their most recent signing, Mudryk, got an eight and a half year contract. The lengths of contracts will probably come back and bite them later. They will have quite a lot of players whose contract doesnt expire until their early 30s. Some of these players will be hard to get rid of if their performances start to fall away. Anyway thats their problem and has no bearing on the match.

Looking at the head to head record over the last three seasons in all competitions we have won 7, drawn 3 and lost 3. The last two wins in the cups have been on penalties with the League Cup win last February needing us to score 11 penalties in a row with Kelleher scoring the winning penalty.

Both teams need to win and to turn their league season around. Both teams do have the quality to win but we should be favourites at home. I expect that Potter will send his team out fired up as his job may be on the line so it will be important that we match their determination.

I think it will no surprise if I say that we need to win our midfield battles. We lost nearly every battle against Brighton and if that continues then I cannot see us winning even against a poor Chelsea side. The trio that started against Wolves have a nice blend of creativity and intensity and maybe they will start. We do have the players to hurt Chelsea and I expect that we will pull out a performance that shows the quality that we have. There would be no better way to go on a long winning run than to completely dominate this match and win comfortably.

Our manager has done so much for the club as have his players so let's see the passion and hunger back.
Support and believe.......make us dream Jurgen.

So who will start and how do you see the game going?


#JFT97

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,402
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:40:02 pm »
Id go with:

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Gakpo, Núñez, Salah

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm »
If Nunez starts then I think we will win. Otherwise Id say a draw. Both teams have had a dreadful run of form in the league and wont want to lose this one.
Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:40:02 pm
Id go with:

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Gakpo, Núñez, Salah

Same, although I'm tempted to go with Gomez instead of Matip based on yesterday's performance. Him and Ibou seem to have a better understanding than Matip and Ibou combo. 
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:40:02 pm
Id go with:

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Gakpo, Núñez, Salah



Probably what I'd go with too. Milner and Elliott both did very well though against Wolves as did Gomez. They may feature as subs at some stage.
#JFT97

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:44:32 pm »
Big game, win this and it's another step on the ladder to grab the Europa place. Hopefully some of the performers last night are rewarded by keeping their place. Joe, Stef and Naby are musts. It's not like the 3 that would come in for them have been any good this season so very little risk in doing so.
Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • return of the king
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm »
I think a good few of the team from last night did plenty enough to retain their places. Hopefully Nunez comes back in to provide the x factor. I also liked Elliott further forward, he seemed much more at home and his pressing was excellent. Id' go with...

             Alisson
Trent  Gomez  Konate  Robbo (c)
    Naby  Bajcetic  Thiago
      Elliot  Salah  Nunez

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:50:03 pm »
Knowing Klopp I'm sure it's gonna be Fabi Thiago Hendo.

Remember the umpteenth times in the past when we wanted something different only to be presented with Hendo Gini Milner? Problem is last times it worked but this time I can't see.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm
I think a good few of the team from last night did plenty enough to retain their places. Hopefully Nunez comes back in to provide the x factor. I also liked Elliott further forward, he seemed much more at home and his pressing was excellent. Id' go with...

             Alisson
Trent  Gomez  Konate  Robbo (c)
    Naby  Bajcetic  Thiago
      Elliot  Salah  Nunez



Thats a strong side although I cant see it happening.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:56:11 pm »
I think yesterdays performance should be the foundation for how we approach the game against Chelsea. If Trent comes in then he should be much more reserved going forward, much like Milner was. Harvey gave Milner the adaquete protection he needed as well, Will Salah give Trent the same? Salah has been getting knocked off the ball very regularly and it results in us having to deal with the opposition mounting attack after attack, it never used to be such an issue because it happened less and when it did happen we'd win the ball back quickly but those days are gone at the minute.

Bring Robbo back, Gomez played well so keep him in. Same midfield and Nunez for Carvalho, think Nunez and Gakpo could both interchange in those positions as they are comfortable there, gives us a bit more unpredictability.
Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:57:57 pm »
This game takes me back to that recent 5-3 one in front of no crowd, sadly. What an atmosphere that would have been.

As for the Mudryk transfer, I've heard it said more than once that this 8 year thing is so they can structure the payment over time and avoid FFP rules. Dunno though - just heard/saw it.

Back to the game, any win and clean sheet would be fantastic.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:00:11 pm »
Thanks for the OP.

Fully expect return of the old midfield and everyone scratching heads after the game. Would be nice to see Bajčetić and Keita get the initial 60 minutes, they surely deserve to, but can't see it happening. Up top it all hinges on Darwin being fit to play. If he is, bang him left, Mo through the middle and Harvey on the right. It's going to be a good game, hopefully we win and do so in style - but boy would I take an undeserved 1-0 at this point. Give me those sweet juicy points.
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:11:44 pm »
Bajcetic has to start.
Fabinho awful. Keita too as well.
I would go

---Alisson
Trent--Konate--Gomez--Robertson
------Bajcetic
--Keita----Thiago
Salah--Gakpo---Nunez

Gakpo needs to play as a #9
Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm
I think a good few of the team from last night did plenty enough to retain their places. Hopefully Nunez comes back in to provide the x factor. I also liked Elliott further forward, he seemed much more at home and his pressing was excellent. Id' go with...

             Alisson
Trent  Gomez  Konate  Robbo (c)
    Naby  Bajcetic  Thiago
      Elliot  Salah  Nunez



I'm totally on board with that team, don't know if Naby playing the full 90 will work against him, but it's the team I'd like to see.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:26:35 pm »
Its time for
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:29:23 pm »
:D
Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm
I think a good few of the team from last night did plenty enough to retain their places. Hopefully Nunez comes back in to provide the x factor. I also liked Elliott further forward, he seemed much more at home and his pressing was excellent. Id' go with...

             Alisson
Trent  Gomez  Konate  Robbo (c)
    Naby  Bajcetic  Thiago
      Elliot  Salah  Nunez


This would be my team as well, but have to admit I'm wary of it happening..
@Yvanicuzz

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:52:11 pm »
James and Chilwell back in training for them. No doubt Kante will be as well.
Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:52:52 pm »
@Yvanicuzz

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:53:09 pm »
Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:58:38 pm »
Le Saucy Badger?
@Yvanicuzz

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm »
Badger and beaver?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 pm »
I am a little more optimistic after last nights match and feel that some of our younger players deserve a spot

I'd like to see Carvalho, Doak and Elliot get some decent minutes. Doak in particular looks a great prospect and I am made up for Elliot after his display last night.

4,3,1,2

Trent, Gomez, Konate and Tsimikas (I'm not saying Tsimikas should play ahead of Robbo but I feel that he does deserve his place)

Midfield! I think defence is stronger with Trent playing alongside Gomez and it still allows him to play with a little more freedom to get forward with Gomez able to float, so Bajetic in RM, supported by Trent (as a senior member of the squad until JM comes off the bench), Thiago/Naby and more surprisingly Gakpo on the left.

Salah behind a forward CF line of Elliot on the right and Nunez on the left. I think Salah is hounded so much when he is on the right of a front 3 that we are losing the benefit of his substantial talent when 3 or more players are set up to crowd him out, and Nunez seems to have a better eye for goal when in front or slightly to the left of it and better positioned to assist when on the extreme left for Salah to run onto.

A win would be nice, i'd reluctantly take a draw, I hope Jurgen sticks with his plan to play with young energy from the start with experience coming off the bench in the final 20-30 minutes.
Offline newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm »
Honey Badger?
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm
Honey Badger?
Stop badgering me ya tit.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline TankEngine10

  • Boys Pen
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:56:25 pm »
Same team as last night needs to play against these shithouses. They fluked a win against Palace, can't let them out of their funk. Give their shiny new toys a night to forget.
Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:02:35 pm »
Milner and Gomez have to play imo.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:05:12 pm »
Seems obvious to state but psychologically there's a massive amount at stake for both clubs suffering a sort of crisis right now.

Will be a very tight affair but we're more likely to nick it given our superior forwards. Time for Mo to cut inside and let rip, he loves a bit of Chewsea after all.
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:16:39 pm »
Thanks once more for another OP Stockdam.

This really feels like a big game for both teams. Hope despite the early kick off we can bring a raucous atmosphere, think it could help make the difference.

Encouraging display against Wolves will hopefully have helped rebuild some confidence. Be great if Nunez is back, but Id really like to see that midfield 3 again if Bajčetić is ready. I hope Gomez keeps his place too and in theory Trent and Robertson returning should make us stronger but wouldnt be unhappy if Milner plays.

If we keep the shape and energy of last night I fancy us to win if not could be another of those days. I choose believe were winning this
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • American Red since 1986
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:26:35 pm
Its time for


What's it say that the badger has been viewed 410 more times than the... beaver?
Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm »
Penguin beach?
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:52:11 pm
James and Chilwell back in training for them. No doubt Kante will be as well.

Ha right, like Ledley King for Spurs - always played against us

Thanks SD - come on Reds
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:22:16 am »
Baj, Baj, baby
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Chelsea - League, Sat 21 Jan @ 12:30pm
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:22:35 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm

What's it say that the badger has been viewed 410 more times than the... beaver?
People are sett in their ways?
