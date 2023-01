Good win capped off by a wonderful goal by Elliott. Wasn't a fluent performance by any meams but we toughed it out and got through. We might have to see more of that if we are to get out of this period with some results.



Harvey just looks thats bit more comfortable playing a little higher up the pitch, hard to find that spot for him unless we go 4-4-2 or maybe a variation of .4-2-3-1