« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13  (Read 5801 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm »
Read through the comments. Lots of praise for midfield, Harvey etc.. All deserved. I'd like to share out some of the credit to Jurgan and Pep Linders. It's been a bit of a 'mare for them I imagine. Top work Boss. We were a different proposition defensively today.

Kelleher was excellent, so composed on the ball. The Centre halves were really good too. Milner was majestic for me. Brilliant game. Never lost a battle. Played with his head up and intelligent positioning made up for his lack of pace. Managed to attack a bit as well. What a player. Gakpo really put himself about. Ran hard and was always available for a pass. He's coming into the team at a dreadful time, playing in different positions but I like his determination and he's up for having a pop as well.  Doak was a burner when he came on. Jones also impressed me in his cameo. Measured with everything he did. Irritating to play against. He is perfect to defend a lead as he holds the ball so well and moves it cleverly.

Delighted.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm »
Lineker  ;D

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,133
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
Mad when the camera goes in close on Bajectic and you realise he's still a child. Excellent performance

Yeah, loved his performance. A lot better overall from us than recent games which was nice to see.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Kelleher was excellent, so composed on the ball.
Cool as a cucumber  8)
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,591
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
Lineker  ;D


Hahahaha thats brilliant, hope they dont find the culprit. Best pre match punditry I heard in many a year
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
Hahahaha thats brilliant, hope they dont find the culprit. Best pre match punditry I heard in many a year

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XJjfZmXvxys
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,388
  • Follow the gourd
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
Lineker  ;D


Is that a Nokia 3210? 🤣
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm »
I'm game with the idea that you stay in the team if you play well but you let standards slip someone else gets a go.
Logged
@paulair

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,164
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
Is that a Nokia 3210? 🤣
It deffo had Snake on it.
Logged
AHA!

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,409
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 10:31:37 pm »
Enjoyable game - effort, ball-winning, composure, mobility in the midfield.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:33:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
Hahahaha thats brilliant, hope they dont find the culprit. Best pre match punditry I heard in many a year

I was in bits, took them AGES to find it  ;D
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,544
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
They're gonna discuss "the unwelcome noises" on Newsnight  :lmao
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,591
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
They're gonna discuss "the unwelcome noises" on Newsnight  :lmao
About standard for what they call news reporting these days
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,281
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 pm »
Hope Keita starts at weekend.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm »
A morale boosting performance from the midfield and the entire team. Worked hard and trusted each other like a team.

Very refreshing to see fb's playing normally and holding position rather than chasing the ball like crazed lunatics. Nunez, Gakpo and Salah are more than capable of getting the goals if our midfield & defense keep playing like that. A proper team performance after a long time and i hope klopp sticks with the same personnel apart from the forward line.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
Lineker  ;D


Great performance all round!
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,957
  • Six times...
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm »
Exactly what we needed, strong and composed performances all over the place. Onwards.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,409
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm »
Did we play 4-2-3-1?
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:43:44 pm »
Could get revenge vs Brighton in the next round. Or they could send us to the netherrealm for a second time.
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,781
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
It deffo had Snake on it.
Did that model have customisable ringtones?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm »
We also shouldn't get carried away. This wasn't a "great" or even really "good" performance. It's actually pretty shocking from an attacking standpoint but I guess an away game where the home team doesn't just create chance after chance at will is an improvement.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,163
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm »
We were a non entity in a counter attacking perspective but the midfield didn't get overrun and we conceded hardly any chances, so that's a plus.

Btw, that was the 11th time we have scored first in all competitions this season I think. I believe have won all 11 games.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,690
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
We also shouldn't get carried away. This wasn't a "great" or even really "good" performance. It's actually pretty shocking from an attacking standpoint but I guess an away game where the home team doesn't just create chance after chance at will is an improvement.

We are through to the next round of the Cup you moaning crybaby
Logged
Poor.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm »
Need to go with youth from now on.  waste of time starting the likes of Ox and even Fabinho atm
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,474
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm »
Same team v Chelsea please
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,005
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
We also shouldn't get carried away. This wasn't a "great" or even really "good" performance. It's actually pretty shocking from an attacking standpoint but I guess an away game where the home team doesn't just create chance after chance at will is an improvement.

Piss off you miserable get
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm
We are through to the next round of the Cup you moaning crybaby

Uhh, see my earlier post in this thread you miserly sod.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,690
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm
Uhh, see my earlier post in this thread you miserly sod.

You're the one crying.
Logged
Poor.

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,584
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
We also shouldn't get carried away. This wasn't a "great" or even really "good" performance. It's actually pretty shocking from an attacking standpoint but I guess an away game where the home team doesn't just create chance after chance at will is an improvement.

At a high level, I agree with you but it showed promise. Our midfield covered more ground, played better with each other, did not get shut down by the first sign of the opposition's press and were at times able to push Wolves back without conceding easy one on ones with the keeper. All of that is an improvement on what we have been seeing lately.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 11:09:47 pm »
we were ok still conceded 1.4 in XG but an improvement
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
You're the one crying.

I don't equate trying to keep an even keel as crying but you do you Andy, you always have.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,188
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm
We also shouldn't get carried away. This wasn't a "great" or even really "good" performance. It's actually pretty shocking from an attacking standpoint but I guess an away game where the home team doesn't just create chance after chance at will is an improvement.

Do shut the fuck up.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,086
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm »
9 pages at this time when we win.  ;D

29 pages when we lose at this point.  :P

Oh well, I thought we did just fine. Travelling Kop got behind the manager and team, as they do, and we were value for the win.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm »
Was scrolling this thread around... The fuck that I read? Woman's orgasm and Lineker?

I don't understand. There's no relation in sex and football. It's mutually exclusive.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
Mofo you're using a shitty HALO gif, you've already lost.  ;D

Just the first one on the giphy list but if that's a small win for you then yes, we've already lost.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,474
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #355 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm
Was scrolling this thread around... The fuck that I read? Woman's orgasm and Lineker?

I don't understand. There's no relation in sex and football. It's mutually exclusive.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=239047.msg18682695#msg18682695
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,325
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #356 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:09:47 pm
we were ok still conceded 1.4 in XG but an improvement

1.4 in XG? I dont remember Kelleher having to make any saves. Wolves tonight were poor and we controlled the game well.
Logged
#JFT97

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #357 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm »
That was great  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #358 on: Today at 12:02:06 am »
Not vintage, but a massive improvement. Some really encourage performances. Great to keep a clean sheet. Just when you think Milner might finally be finished, he just pops back up again.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #359 on: Today at 12:06:27 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:02:06 am
Not vintage, but a massive improvement. Some really encourage performances. Great to keep a clean sheet. Just when you think Milner might finally be finished, he just pops back up again.
Hes the only senior midfielder alongside Thiago that can keep his head up high this season.
Hes only supposed to be back up an cup midfielder. Always exceeds expectations and to be honest Im all for him staying another year while moving others out.

Fantastic servant and still has that outstanding game for a big game (city this season).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 