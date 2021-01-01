« previous next »
Read through the comments. Lots of praise for midfield, Harvey etc.. All deserved. I'd like to share out some of the credit to Jurgan and Pep Linders. It's been a bit of a 'mare for them I imagine. Top work Boss. We were a different proposition defensively today.

Kelleher was excellent, so composed on the ball. The Centre halves were really good too. Milner was majestic for me. Brilliant game. Never lost a battle. Played with his head up and intelligent positioning made up for his lack of pace. Managed to attack a bit as well. What a player. Gakpo really put himself about. Ran hard and was always available for a pass. He's coming into the team at a dreadful time, playing in different positions but I like his determination and he's up for having a pop as well.  Doak was a burner when he came on. Jones also impressed me in his cameo. Measured with everything he did. Irritating to play against. He is perfect to defend a lead as he holds the ball so well and moves it cleverly.

Delighted.
Lineker  ;D

Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 10:01:09 pm
Mad when the camera goes in close on Bajectic and you realise he's still a child. Excellent performance

Yeah, loved his performance. A lot better overall from us than recent games which was nice to see.
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:25:29 pm
Kelleher was excellent, so composed on the ball.
Cool as a cucumber  8)
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:26:31 pm
Lineker  ;D


Hahahaha thats brilliant, hope they dont find the culprit. Best pre match punditry I heard in many a year
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:29:35 pm
Hahahaha thats brilliant, hope they dont find the culprit. Best pre match punditry I heard in many a year

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XJjfZmXvxys
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:26:31 pm
Lineker  ;D


Is that a Nokia 3210? 🤣
I'm game with the idea that you stay in the team if you play well but you let standards slip someone else gets a go.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:30:51 pm
Is that a Nokia 3210? 🤣
It deffo had Snake on it.
Enjoyable game - effort, ball-winning, composure, mobility in the midfield.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:29:35 pm
Hahahaha thats brilliant, hope they dont find the culprit. Best pre match punditry I heard in many a year

I was in bits, took them AGES to find it  ;D
They're gonna discuss "the unwelcome noises" on Newsnight  :lmao
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:35:31 pm
They're gonna discuss "the unwelcome noises" on Newsnight  :lmao
About standard for what they call news reporting these days
Hope Keita starts at weekend.
A morale boosting performance from the midfield and the entire team. Worked hard and trusted each other like a team.

Very refreshing to see fb's playing normally and holding position rather than chasing the ball like crazed lunatics. Nunez, Gakpo and Salah are more than capable of getting the goals if our midfield & defense keep playing like that. A proper team performance after a long time and i hope klopp sticks with the same personnel apart from the forward line.
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:26:31 pm
Lineker  ;D


Great performance all round!
Exactly what we needed, strong and composed performances all over the place. Onwards.
