Read through the comments. Lots of praise for midfield, Harvey etc.. All deserved. I'd like to share out some of the credit to Jurgan and Pep Linders. It's been a bit of a 'mare for them I imagine. Top work Boss. We were a different proposition defensively today.



Kelleher was excellent, so composed on the ball. The Centre halves were really good too. Milner was majestic for me. Brilliant game. Never lost a battle. Played with his head up and intelligent positioning made up for his lack of pace. Managed to attack a bit as well. What a player. Gakpo really put himself about. Ran hard and was always available for a pass. He's coming into the team at a dreadful time, playing in different positions but I like his determination and he's up for having a pop as well. Doak was a burner when he came on. Jones also impressed me in his cameo. Measured with everything he did. Irritating to play against. He is perfect to defend a lead as he holds the ball so well and moves it cleverly.



Delighted.