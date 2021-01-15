If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Great start Duvva more of the same in the 2nd half please
Wow, we are actually getting some free kicks, much to the "amusement" of the locals.
Looks like Salah might be on soon.
Mo hates being on the bench
...with a poor shot from Traore - over the nearest Hill
Carvlaho with lovely feet there - pity we couldn't capitalise on it
Fixed
Came down with snow on it that one
Charlie Adam would be proud of that
64 Changes being made Salah, Jones and Philips on, Gakpo, Milner and Carvalho off.
Looks like Mo has taken the captains armband
