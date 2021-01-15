« previous next »
Author Topic: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13  (Read 1449 times)

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:44:02 pm »
Great start Duvva more of the same in the 2nd half please
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:47:42 pm »
45 - No subs from us and The Red Men get the second half underway kicking from left to right
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:49 pm by duvva 💅 »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:44:02 pm
Great start Duvva more of the same in the 2nd half please
:thumbup
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:50:28 pm »
Looks like Wolves have brought Semedo and Nunes on.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:51:56 pm »
48 Similar start to the first half not much happening but Wolves have the ball and we've yet to get much possession - Traore tried to beat Gomez but Joe puts it out for a throw - Pressing is still good and Thiago wins the ball gives it to Gakpo who is fouled
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:54:24 pm »
50 First real attack of the half from Wolves, good cross field pass and they get a corner which we deal with and get the free kick
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:55:10 pm »
Wow, we are actually getting some free kicks, much to the "amusement" of the locals.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:55:42 pm »
51 really good close play from the midfield three sets Naby away, we won't mention the shot
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:56:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:55:10 pm
Wow, we are actually getting some free kicks, much to the "amusement" of the locals.  :D
Think Marriners had a good game so far
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm »
54 There's John Barnes in the stand - best thing I've seen so far this half
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:59:01 pm »
55 Keita and Carvalho made some space around their box but couldn't quite fathom a chance. Mo looks like he might be getting ready to come on
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:59:11 pm »
Looks like Salah might be on soon.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:00:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:59:11 pm
Looks like Salah might be on soon.
Mo hates being on the bench
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:00:22 pm »
56 - Thiago booked - Marriner's shit
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:00:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:00:08 pm
Mo hates being on the bench
Probably told Jurgen he's coming on
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:01:06 pm »
It's good to see our players attempting to close down and getting in close to the Wolves players.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:02:10 pm »
58 Tsimikas cuts in but can't find Gakpo and it ends with a Goal Kick
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:02:29 pm »
Carvlaho with lovely feet there - pity we couldn't capitalise on it
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:03:34 pm »
59 Wolves have been better so far this half and are winning the ball back, this time ending with a poor shot from Traore - over to Jill
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:04:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:03:34 pm
...with a poor shot from Traore - over the nearest Hill
Fixed :wave
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:02:29 pm
Carvlaho with lovely feet there - pity we couldn't capitalise on it

He has some really nice touches I would like to see being used more often, he can only get better.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:04:11 pm
Fixed :wave
Came down with snow on it that one
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:05:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:05:03 pm
Came down with snow on it that one
Hasn't landed yet - BHX ATC is tracking it......... vector 247, speed 247 knots climbing to FL247.......
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:06:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:05:03 pm
Came down with snow on it that one
Charlie Adam would be proud of that
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:14 pm
Charlie Adam would be proud of that
Only if it comes down with a fried egg on top.
Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:06:59 pm »
60 That was a lovely move, though it was offside but saw Gakpo is a promising posiiton.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:07:34 pm »
Bajcetic showing some great turns and touches in the last few mins - looks a player
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:08:53 pm »
64 Changes being made Salah, Jones and Philips on, Gakpo, Milner and Carvalho off.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:09:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:08:53 pm
64 Changes being made Salah, Jones and Philips on, Gakpo, Milner and Carvalho off.
Looks like Mo has taken the captains armband
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:10:27 pm »
66 The game has gone a bit quiet as both teams attempt to settle down again.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC R3r: Wolves 0 v 1 Liverpool Elliot 13
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:10:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:09:41 pm
Looks like Mo has taken the captains armband

Has he been captain before? I can't remember.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
