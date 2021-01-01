We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Is this at City or Spurs?
City are going to be the first team go have a whole stand thats just advertising boards
At least we know where there are getting all their Number 1 revenue.
Whats going on with the massive advertising hoardings, puts you off watching as its constantly catching your eye. Any way remembered i would rather drink my own piss than watch city so turned off.
All them empty seats, the emptihad living up to its name. Embarrassing. Just Stockport with money.
Spurs first decent first half in about 4 months.
