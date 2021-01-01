« previous next »
FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January

Elzar

Reply #200
Today at 08:02:01 pm
City are going to be the first team go have a whole stand thats just advertising boards
duvva 💅

Reply #201
Today at 08:03:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:01:33 pm
Is this at City or Spurs?
Just another generic bowl Stadium
newterp

Reply #202
Today at 08:04:51 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:02:01 pm
City are going to be the first team go have a whole stand thats just advertising boards

At least we know where there are getting all their Number 1 revenue.
duvva 💅

Reply #203
Today at 08:07:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:04:51 pm
At least we know where there are getting all their Number 1 revenue.
Certainly aint ticket sales, seems even more empty seats than usual
The North Bank

Reply #204
Today at 08:08:53 pm
COYS!

RedBec1993

Reply #205
Today at 08:09:16 pm
All them empty seats, the emptihad living up to its name. Embarrassing. Just Stockport with money.
rushyman

Reply #206
Today at 08:10:16 pm
That was a confident strike 😂
elsewhere

Reply #207
Today at 08:10:54 pm
How much did they pay for Richarlison again? He is always on the bench.
Geezer08

Reply #208
Today at 08:12:31 pm
Is citys bench today, the best bench ever in PL?
red1977

Reply #209
Today at 08:12:55 pm
Whats going on with the massive advertising hoardings, puts you off watching as its constantly catching your eye. Any way remembered i would rather drink my own piss than watch city so turned off.
The North Bank

Reply #210
Today at 08:14:10 pm
Spurs doing better than against us so far. They were 1-0 down by now and lucky to be only that.
RedBec1993

Reply #211
Today at 08:16:34 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:12:55 pm
Whats going on with the massive advertising hoardings, puts you off watching as its constantly catching your eye. Any way remembered i would rather drink my own piss than watch city so turned off.

Because they took seats out.
spen71

Reply #212
Today at 08:17:03 pm
Dont know why you bother watching them.    Always the same boring football
decosabute

Reply #213
Today at 08:17:07 pm
Spurs first decent first half in about 4 months.
The North Bank

Reply #214
Today at 08:18:29 pm
Haaland diving c*nt
Nick110581

Reply #215
Today at 08:18:44 pm
City are playing that weird formation again with RB going to midfield
rushyman

Reply #216
Today at 08:19:43 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:09:16 pm
All them empty seats, the emptihad living up to its name. Embarrassing. Just Stockport with money.

How dare you

Its the Traffic
Caligula?

Reply #217
Today at 08:20:15 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:17:07 pm
Spurs first decent first half in about 4 months.

They can't even get out of their own half
The North Bank

Reply #218
Today at 08:20:21 pm
I cant believe how bad Spurs are in midfield, its like watching a team fighting relegation
