FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January

Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm
Just beat the c*nts before you start bragging. If you beat them, their race is over. Hope De Gea has one of his stinkers, he hasn't had one in quite a while.

The thought of them bastards winning a title after the hard luck stories we've had over the last five seasons. Sickening.  :butt


We wont just beat them, we ll set them back 10 years !
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:31:43 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm
Just beat the c*nts before you start bragging. If you beat them, their race is over. Hope De Gea has one of his stinkers, he hasn't had one in quite a while.

The thought of them bastards winning a title after the hard luck stories we've had over the last five seasons. Sickening.  :butt

They were never in the race.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm
I think it is fair to say the Arse are defo favourites now with a healthy 8 point lead but with 20 games to go there's a lot that can still go wrong. The current Arsenal squad hasn't won a title together so until you have actually won something together there will alway be that element of doubt.   
Next 5 fixtures for Arsenal:

(H) Man Utd
FA Cup - (A) Man City
(A) Everton
(H) Brentford
(H) Man City
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
Next 5 fixtures for Arsenal:

(H) Man Utd
FA Cup - (A) Man City
(A) Everton
(H) Brentford
(H) Man City

Could have done without drawing City away in the cup. Think they'd be wise to rest players where required.  Having City at home is massive. If they win all their games up until that game (in the league), a draw would likely be enough to get them their first title in years.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
Next 5 fixtures for Arsenal:

(H) Man Utd
FA Cup - (A) Man City
(A) Everton
(H) Brentford
(H) Man City


Out of the cup and 3pts clear in league by the end i reckon
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm
Weve got time on our hands. Whod be on the list?

No particular order:

Ronaldo
Fernandes
Ferdinand
Giggs
Greenwood
Neville x 2
Van Nistelrooy
Rooney
Solskjaer

What about them full back twins - right pair of twats
And Antony from current team
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:44:46 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm
Could have done without drawing City away in the cup. Think they'd be wise to rest players where required.  Having City at home is massive. If they win all their games up until that game (in the league), a draw would likely be enough to get them their first title in years.
Hopefully.

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
Out of the cup and 3pts clear in league by the end i reckon
Could happen; it's a tough fixture list.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm
Weve got time on our hands. Whod be on the list?

No particular order:

Ronaldo
Fernandes
Ferdinand
Giggs
Greenwood
Neville x 2
Van Nistelrooy
Rooney
Solskjaer

Ill go

Cantona
Schmeical
Giggs
Ratfink
Solksjaer
Hernandes
G Neville (Phil too much of a nobody)
Herrera
Yorke
Ronaldo


Ive left out so so many

An impossible ask really. Them two twins were snide shithouses aswell but to shite to matter
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:46:46 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
Out of the cup and 3pts clear in league by the end i reckon

I think most predictions had us second by end of this month, then we went and extended our lead to 8
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:46:46 pm
I think most predictions had us second by end of this month, then we went and extended our lead to 8

Not mine

Mine was end of feb. Stand by it
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:44:46 pm
Could happen; it's a tough fixture list.

That would still be ok though?

5 games further down road and 3pts clear
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
That would still be ok though?

5 games further down road and 3pts clear


I think they would probably need the same gap as what they have now after the City game. It's a team of young lads with an inexperienced manager. They'll start shitting it mid-March onwards - it's natural.

Of course, City don't seem that arsed either, so they might not have too much of a panic. I think it is mostly dependant on what City shows up for the remaining games. I think we will learn a lot in their game with Spurs.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
That would still be ok though?

5 games further down road and 3pts clear
Nope. Might be okay next year or a couple of years down the line, but right now, Arsenal are playing kids. Mostly, it's experience that nurtures mentality.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm
Why were Palace so subdued in their celebrations?
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm
Why were Palace so subdued in their celebrations?

Its only Man utd to be fair
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Not mine

Mine was end of feb. Stand by it

Well now we are fucked
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Just seen Casemeiro challenge

Thats a red that
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm
Weve got time on our hands. Whod be on the list?

No particular order:

Ronaldo
Fernandes
Ferdinand
Giggs
Greenwood
Neville x 2
Van Nistelrooy
Rooney
Solskjaer

No Keane? Good pundit but as a player he wasn't nice to play against.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm
Well now we are fucked

Why?

Arent I allowed an opinion ?

Your confidence is starting to turn into confrontational arrogance when its totally misplaced

As if I want city or United to win the league ffs. There are signs in city that they might have a chink in their armour but for now I think theyll do their usual around feb/March
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:44:20 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm
Why?

Arent I allowed an opinion ?

Your confidence is starting to turn into confrontational arrogance when its totally misplaced

As if I want city or United to win the league ffs. There are signs in city that they might have a chink in their armour but for now I think theyll do their usual around feb/March

I was only joking


Im just enjoying our ride so much. You may well be right, City can go on an incredible run. What does give me confidence is the football we are playing, I dont think city have matched it this season and its no longer a small sample of games. 

If it goes wrong and we finish second, it ll still be a damm long way better than anything ive seen from my team in the last 15 years, so at the moment im not feeling any title race nerves, just loving football.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #180 on: Today at 12:01:45 am
Gnonto for Leeds looks a great talent got everything to be a top striker in the next two or three years
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #181 on: Today at 12:05:30 am
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 12:01:45 am
Gnonto for Leeds looks a great talent got everything to be a top striker in the next two or three years

He is, we trying to spend 100m on mudryk,instead  I wouldnt mind this kid as back up.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #182 on: Today at 12:07:33 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
I was thinking, there must be more than this! I went east in a few others I could easily have added - Cantona, Beckham, Keane, Scholes etc. Hated them all at the time but have a grudging respect for most of them. The ones on the first list are just arseholes. Lob Evra on there.
Ince!
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
Reply #183 on: Today at 12:23:45 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:07:33 am
Ince!

Good shout. Get Mark Hughes on the list too.
