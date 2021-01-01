Why?



Arent I allowed an opinion ?



Your confidence is starting to turn into confrontational arrogance when its totally misplaced



As if I want city or United to win the league ffs. There are signs in city that they might have a chink in their armour but for now I think theyll do their usual around feb/March



I was only jokingIm just enjoying our ride so much. You may well be right, City can go on an incredible run. What does give me confidence is the football we are playing, I dont think city have matched it this season and its no longer a small sample of games.If it goes wrong and we finish second, it ll still be a damm long way better than anything ive seen from my team in the last 15 years, so at the moment im not feeling any title race nerves, just loving football.