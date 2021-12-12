« previous next »
FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« on: Yesterday at 01:32:29 pm »
TUESDAY 17TH JANUARY

FA CUP

Accrington Stanley P - P Boreham Wood - POSTPONED DUE TO FROZEN PITCH
Forest Green Rovers V Birmingham City 19:45
Swansea City V Bristol City 19:45
Wigan Athletic V Luton Town 19:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool 19:45 BBC One
West Bromwich Albion V Chesterfield 20:00

WEDNESDAY 18TH JANUARY

FA CUP

Leeds United V Cardiff City 19:45 itv 4

PREMIER LEAGUE

Crystal Palace V Manchester United 20:00 skysports

THURSDAY 19TH JANAURY

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City V Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 skysports
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm »
Not a fan of that yellow on BBC One, can barely see it.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:14:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm
Not a fan of that yellow on BBC One, can barely see it.

That's so we can swerve the game and have an excuse ;)
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:22:49 pm »
.




Premier League & FA Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com

Premier League & FA Cup matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me  www.atdhe.us


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : www.youtube.com/@thefacup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Cup

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:27 pm by oojason »
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm
Not a fan of that yellow on BBC One, can barely see it.

It's embarrassing to be honest.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:24:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:14:03 pm
That's so we can swerve the game and have an excuse ;)



4D chess, mate ;D
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm
Not a fan of that yellow on BBC One, can barely see it.

Me neither, but the only alternative is orange, and orange isn't yellow so it would just look ridiculous.

BBC One
BBC One
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm »
 We Pranked Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJjfZmXvxys
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:06:49 pm »
Worth it tonight just for Harveys goal, its a fucking beauty !!
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm »
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm
Incredible saves from Neil Etheridge https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1615457695750033409?t=aU_wIxfSea9s5q6OFaNQsQ&s=19

Saw that at the end of our game. Amazing (and amazing that despite those saves they still couldnt score at the third attempt).

Interesting defending from Chesterfield at West Brom. Did you see the defender intercept a cross, and then attempt a back heel across his own six yard box? It didnt end well!
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm
Incredible saves from Neil Etheridge https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1615457695750033409?t=aU_wIxfSea9s5q6OFaNQsQ&s=19
Couldnt believe it didnt end up in the net. Brilliant stuff, probably won them the game
Re: FA Cup 3rd Rnd Replays / Premier League fixtures 17th - 19th January
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:02:09 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
Couldnt believe it didnt end up in the net. Brilliant stuff, probably won them the game

But could he do it on a warm Wednesday night in Istanbul against Andriy Shevchenko? ;)
