TUESDAY 17TH JANUARY
FA CUP
Accrington Stanley P - P Boreham Wood - POSTPONED DUE TO FROZEN PITCH
Forest Green Rovers V Birmingham City 19:45
Swansea City V Bristol City 19:45
Wigan Athletic V Luton Town 19:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool 19:45 BBC One
West Bromwich Albion V Chesterfield 20:00
WEDNESDAY 18TH JANUARY
FA CUP
Leeds United V Cardiff City 19:45 itv 4
PREMIER LEAGUE
Crystal Palace V Manchester United 20:00 skysports
THURSDAY 19TH JANAURY
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City V Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 skysports