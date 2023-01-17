Poll

Are the British more intelligent or thicker than they used to be?

The British are the most intelligent group ever
The British are fairly intelligent
The British are about the same as most other people
The British are pretty thick
The British are as thick as Americans
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The great British Public  (Read 1141 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,839
  • Asterisks baby!
The great British Public
« on: January 17, 2023, 11:46:26 am »
I remember years ago that the Americans used to be a bit of a laughing stock. Their decisions, their votes and their awareness of the world was laughable.

It seemed unlikely that the British (And yeah, I'm biased) would ever be as thick as Americans, but looking around, I think we're actually as stupid - if not more stupid than them thesedays.

But what does RAWK think?



(Dick Barton theme for no reason while you vote!)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tXugAiYcQlk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tXugAiYcQlk</a>


Logged
Poor.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,895
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #1 on: January 17, 2023, 11:55:43 am »
We're not stupider than pretty much any other nation, there's dickheads and idiots all over the globe.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #2 on: January 17, 2023, 11:56:59 am »
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,839
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #3 on: January 17, 2023, 12:07:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 17, 2023, 11:56:59 am
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?

Brexit. Voting for the Tories. Become more Right Wing. Becoming absolute shithouses when it comes to empathy over people fleeing from torture and persecution?

Don't get me wrong, we have plenty of bright people, but the number of shitstains seems to increase every year.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #4 on: January 17, 2023, 12:09:48 pm »
I don't think there's been a dramatic change, the main issue is that social media has given everyone who chooses it a bit bloody megaphone and it's no surprise the people who use it most are dimwits and narcissists.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #5 on: January 17, 2023, 12:13:29 pm »
As long as there's people that get their news from social media feeds / tabloids / dumbed down TV programmes, you'll see mass stupidity. Click bait based on half truths and not fact checked is consumed and accepted unquestioned then passed on as fact.

Most of the crap that appears on feeds is either deliberately placed by PR or for dubious political ends, or is simply a vehicle to generate clicks. Just look at the business models of the likes of Reach who own many regionals plus the express, star and mirror; and Digitalbox who own stuff like the Daily Mash / The Tab etc.

I've just changed my PC and for some reason I get Microsoft Start which is a bit of an aggregator. The amount of headlines last week going on about cataclysmic snow. Compare that with the Met Office which said temperatures will drop, could be some snow, but mainly on higher ground in the North and Scotland.

The far right has been far more effective than the rest in harnessing all this for their own ends, which helps explain why a plan to deregulate in favour of a small minority, but which required broader support ended up succeeding.

I agree, it's not purely Britishness that leads to these behaviours, as other populations have also been manipulated. But lets just say, having a dumbed down, poorly educated population suits certain people.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,120
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #6 on: January 17, 2023, 12:23:46 pm »
I think the stupid ones have got a lot louder, aided by social media.

Brexit, Covid restrictions, climate change, immigration, etc gives them a starting point.

They're also more shouty/rabid in their views, so sensible people tend not to get involved and just kind of like leave them to it. We had that wanker Gove telling the country that 'we've all had quite enough of experts', which enboldened the pricks even more.

So it seems there's more of them than ever. But I'm not sure that's correct.

The problem is that, due to a whole range of economic factors going back 4/5 decades, there's more and more people pissed of with 'their lot', especially in comparison with the opulent lifestyles they have rammed down their throats as being the only life worth living, by adverts and marketing by big multinationals.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,120
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #7 on: January 17, 2023, 12:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 17, 2023, 12:13:29 pm
The far right has been far more effective than the rest in harnessing all this for their own ends


This is definitely true.

I remember having an office discussion about 20 years ago about how the internet could help 'the left' finally be able to get its message out to a wider audience after the only outlets being the print media (majority right-wing and used as Tory propaganda instruments) and the TV, which was generally right-leaning or simply pro-Establishment.

As you say, the right-wing were busy learning how to utilise it - and especially the emergence of social media with its in-built formation of echo chambers, and the companies like Cambridge Analytica who had the resources to exploit that. Throw in a Russia (and some others) waging an info war to create disruption and discord in The West, and seemingly out of nowhere in the mid-2010's, we realised that the right-wing had mastered control of people's opinions through the internet.

All while 'the Left' were still fragmented and messing around with it.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,316
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #8 on: January 17, 2023, 12:34:10 pm »
c*nts
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #9 on: January 17, 2023, 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 17, 2023, 12:07:26 pm
Brexit. Voting for the Tories. Become more Right Wing. Becoming absolute shithouses when it comes to empathy over people fleeing from torture and persecution?

Don't get me wrong, we have plenty of bright people, but the number of shitstains seems to increase every year.
I don't think those forces are particular to the UK.  There are anti-EU movements all over Europe for example.  If anything, the fact that it happened here first and was a disaster has probably saved the EU for a bit.  There's an alternative universe where Ed Milliband doesn't try to eat that bacon sandwhich, Cameron's gamble pays off and we're all laughing at the French for letting Le Pen rise to power.

The problems with our political direction over the last few years have more to do with our uniquely bad political system and constitution than they have with the electorate I think.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #10 on: January 17, 2023, 02:34:50 pm »
I'm not sure it's intelligence or politics or even social media I think we've just lost the ability or the will to see or accept somebody else's ideas or that we may be wrong in our own opinions.

Too many have gone through life never being told no or that they're wrong and if they have, rather than accept they are or attempt to understand why they just seek out other like minded people.

Whether it's crime, drugs, smoking, drinking, vandalism, racism, sexism, violence, peodos etc they find their niche and stick with it.

As a society we've also lost the ability to spot these traits or recognise the need for help or support but even if they do, it's almost impossible to find.

We're also so busy and stressed trying to do our best for everyone that we plough on through life, head down and blinkers on as we don't have the space to deal with the extra responsibilities.

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,241
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #11 on: January 17, 2023, 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 17, 2023, 11:56:59 am
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?

I dont know if its cause or effect, but the power and sway held over the masses by the right wing press certainly doesnt help but whether it causes their stupidity or is evidence of their stupidity Im not sure. The class system and knowing your place discourages questioning those who are seen as of a higher social standing.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,519
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #12 on: January 17, 2023, 03:40:52 pm »
Thick as fuck.

This country is full of idiots who continually vote to make their lives worse, who the fuck does that except idiots? Then, to top it off, the Red Wall seats voted TORY to enable them to totally ruin theirs and their kids futures. Hope they are fucking enjoying this winter, fucking c*nts.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #13 on: January 17, 2023, 03:47:26 pm »
The question (intelligence changing over time) and the answer options (intelligence compared to others) aren't consistent.  Not sure if I'm being whooshed.

Anyway, whatever the question I think we're a pig ignorant island and our ignorance is inexcusably higher than it was a decade ago.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #14 on: January 17, 2023, 04:03:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 17, 2023, 03:35:50 pm
I dont know if its cause or effect, but the power and sway held over the masses by the right wing press certainly doesnt help but whether it causes their stupidity or is evidence of their stupidity Im not sure. The class system and knowing your place discourages questioning those who are seen as of a higher social standing.
That's an interesting one and worth exploring.

Going back decades there was always this idea of deference in politics "they know best". I think the royal family and the class system feeds into this too, the idea of some looking up to what they perceive as "their betters". We certainly appear to be a more class based society than many others.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #15 on: January 17, 2023, 10:17:17 pm »
You can see this especially in Northern Ireland. The unionist community seem to have a greater deference towards power and position - the Queen, the military etc. Working class people voting in the decidedly un-working DUP. It certainly appears to be a British thing.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #16 on: January 18, 2023, 12:47:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 17, 2023, 12:34:10 pm
c*nts
To be fair Andy has his good points too :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #17 on: January 18, 2023, 06:11:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 17, 2023, 11:56:59 am
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?

On the first point I couldn't agree more.

People will recognise ignorance over stupidity in their own communities because they live it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,431
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #18 on: January 18, 2023, 08:27:13 am »
'Taking back control'
'Sovereignty'

We are the only country in the history of mankind that voluntarily voted in a majority to impose economic sanctions on itself. Not even America have done that.

May future generations forgive us because I wont
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #19 on: January 18, 2023, 09:28:21 am »
Not sure about stupid but the UK has definitely become weaker. People don't really care about repercussions anymore hence why knife crime is through the roof.

The UK is a failing nation in so many areas.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,790
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #20 on: January 18, 2023, 10:05:17 am »
Certainly when it comes to politics I'd say a good 9/10 are as thick as pigshit. I've even noticed it at work with otherwise highly intelligent individuals, they just don't understand politics or how the world works.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,227
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #21 on: January 18, 2023, 10:16:58 am »
The last decade has certainly been a fascinating case study.

I have been living outside the UK since 2019 (thank god), so now have more of an outsiders view.

Quite simply, the UK looks like a state that's on the downward trend in nearly every way. Here in Spain there is I think a bit of schadenfreude, and I imagine a lot of the rest of Europe too, and you can´t blame them. My South American wife has been flabbergasted. Not just Europeans have a sunken estimation of the UK's reputation. It is damaged worldwide.

No where else has been stupid enough to vote for something like Brexit. In fact, in no where else has there been enough of a clamber to have a vote for something like Brexit in the first place. Likewise nowhere else has returned successive right-wing governments for almost 13 years. Not in Europe, not in the United States, not in any of the South American democracies, not even in Australia who have finally extricated themselves from that. It will be 15 years by the time this lot have finished trashing the country.

Even people who I once thought were smart/switched on/right-minded, even if I disagreed with their views, have shown themselves to be in favour of our own self-destruction (I include some of my family in this).

So with all that said, yes unfortunately I think the Great British public is currently very high on the idiot stakes.

There are many reasons for that. The complete failure to forge a solid post-Imperial identity for ourselves is probably chief among them.

The other thing I would say about the British public, at least from a foreigners perspective, is how ignorant British people are of anything outside the English-speaking world, that includes myself. I include a great many otherwise intelligent and switched on people in that.
« Last Edit: January 18, 2023, 10:24:31 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #22 on: January 18, 2023, 10:21:41 am »
Someone said something to me years ago which has always stuck with me. "Think about the average person, and then think about their level of intelligence. Then think that 50% of the rest of the country are even worse than that"

The average person in this country isn't clued up on politics, on climate change, on any of the real issues we face as a society. They just read and parrot the shite they get fed from social media or the RW press
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #23 on: January 18, 2023, 10:42:21 am »
There is a huge problem with British media and its effects upon the Great British Public. One change which should be implemented is that ownership or shares in any news media company should be restricted to no more than a few percent of the business if you are not a British national and resident (they must fulfill both criteria). I'd probably apply this the chief editors too. It is not sensible to have people in such positions with no skin in the game.

Further to this, even if they fulfill the above criteria, owners should be restricted to shares in no more than one national or regionally significant newspaper or TV news channel. We also should apply these restrictions to online publications aimed at the British public (though, I am unsure how this might be enforced).

We also need to crimialise any attempts to circumvent ownership restrictions (shell companies, proxy shareholders, etc.). And, while were are at it, introduce a proper code of conduct for news organisations with significant financial and criminal penalties for failure to comply to them.

The UK news media is amongst the worst in the (democratic) world. This is surely a very large part of the UK's problems. Unless the UK makes this change, it will never be able to tackle the other reasons why the UK and its population are so poor at assessing big issues, risk and consequences.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,723
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #24 on: January 18, 2023, 10:57:00 am »
I certainly don't think British people are any more or less intelligent than any other country.

I do think certain cultural  differences can lead to better or worse decision making though - for example the media environment, class structure etc.
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #25 on: January 18, 2023, 11:50:50 am »
We have the worst press on the planet, that's part of the reason why the British public are uninformed and largely unaware of what's going on (or only aware of things that suit the rightwing agenda, i.e. that public finances must be run like a household budget and the books needs to be balanced & that the government couldn't just create money anytime it wished should it actually care about paying nurses or funding services so they don't collapse, as just one example).

Just a vicious pack of loathsome hyenas non-negotiably monstering anything good, anyone who says things can be better, and spreading hatred & misery across the land, daily. (Plus the occasional dim-bulb liberal who thinks it's a shame nothing can be better but isn't going to stick their neck on the line writing about it too often.) The endless media campaigns waged against this sub-group or that minority, just as a distraction from the people who deserve to be held to account for the mess they've made, just a daily feature of British life we all get used to.

Our national character of 'keep calm and carry on' and 'fuck it, let's have a laugh' also helps us accept things other countries would be out in the street rioting over - I'd imagine French people would never accept the miserable standard of life we just shrug our shoulders about, for example. Plus our baffling deference to those above us, that revolving door of chinless public school charlatans who line up to compete to run the country despite the disasters they've inflicted upon us.

If you do find that your public are ill-informed morons who haven't got a clue, that's also partly a failing of you the government of time  and governments before you, rather than them for being failed miserably by the awful systems you put in place. Y'know, lest we just blame people for not having a elite level understanding of politics when they never had a chance of obtaining one, and frankly no one wanted them to obtain one, lest they notice they're being completely fucked over.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,839
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #26 on: January 18, 2023, 02:44:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 18, 2023, 12:47:06 am
To be fair Andy has his good points too :)

:D
Logged
Poor.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #27 on: January 18, 2023, 02:50:18 pm »
The British public are extremely thick and naive. If not they'd not keep voting Tory governments in that destroy public services most people need.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,120
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #28 on: January 18, 2023, 04:36:04 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on January 18, 2023, 02:50:18 pm
The British public are extremely thick and naive. If not they'd not keep voting Tory governments in that destroy public services most people need.


More 'gullible' than anything, for falling for the bullshit in the right-wing print media and adopting their hate-filled, right-wing propaganda.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,519
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #29 on: January 18, 2023, 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 18, 2023, 04:36:04 pm

More 'gullible' than anything, for falling for the bullshit in the right-wing print media and adopting their hate-filled, right-wing propaganda.



How many times can you be "gullible", while seeing things deteriorate each time, before you are classified as thick?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #30 on: January 18, 2023, 06:03:26 pm »
It's nothing new, we had 13 years of the Tories between 51 and 64 plus 18 years of the fuckers between 79 and 97.

The electorate then believed that Gordon Brown was responsible for a global financial crash and let them get a foothold back in enabled by their Lib Dem bedfellows!

I don't get how anyone could be dumb enough to vote for them so it's either selfishness or due to being unbelievably twp as my grandad used to say!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,408
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #31 on: January 18, 2023, 06:40:19 pm »
The Tories being traditionally the Party of the Establishment, the rich, the upper classes, business, the City and Newspaper magnates probably helps.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #32 on: January 19, 2023, 05:25:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January 17, 2023, 02:34:50 pm
I'm not sure it's intelligence or politics or even social media I think we've just lost the ability or the will to see or accept somebody else's ideas or that we may be wrong in our own opinions.

Too many have gone through life never being told no or that they're wrong and if they have, rather than accept they are or attempt to understand why they just seek out other like minded people.

Agreed, but social media has made it far easier to find those like-minded people, which is why stuff like QAnon became a movement of millions whereas UFO conspiracies were the domain of a few moonshine-addled brains in Bumfuck, Idaho. In decades gone by, the seed of insanity might have been planted in an individual's mind, but then through talking with family, friends and colleagues, and consuming news from the papers, radio and TV, those ideas would lose traction and eventually die. Nowadays they are nurtured and grown with every swipe of a smartphone. We used to deride Americans as stupid - even though they are clearly better educated than the vast majority of the world's population - because they had early exposure to 24-hour partisan cable/radio "news" channels that fed their alternate narratives. Now thanks to the internet and social media, the rest of us have become targets, and we are rapidly becoming as "stupid" as the Americans.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #33 on: January 19, 2023, 09:48:08 am »
So how do things change without disenfranchising (literally, as in removing votes) the population?

Not a passive-aggressive question, I'm genuinely interested how we think things can change.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,227
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #34 on: January 19, 2023, 10:53:36 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 19, 2023, 09:48:08 am
So how do things change without disenfranchising (literally, as in removing votes) the population?

Not a passive-aggressive question, I'm genuinely interested how we think things can change.

Jiminy Cricket made some good suggestions regarding the British media.

That does not account for the increasing power of social media to influence opinion however.

I think in the medium to long term, Brexit may have gone some way to breaking British post-imperial delusions of grandeur.

Greater education on politics in schools wouldn't be a bad thing (this is what the Commons does, the Lords, the Monarch and so on so forth. This is how voting works. This is what an MP is. This is what taxes are for. A lot of kids won´t listen, but some might).

I still believe a change in voting system would do wanders in freshening things up, denying the Tories a majority ever again, making every vote count (not just those in swing seats), and removing the "we have to vote the lesser of two evils mentality" (however much you agree or disagree with that mentality) - which all leave people disengaged, disheartened and disenfranchised.

Just a few ideas. But there is no magic bullet. We are still going through the death throes of Empire, and that makes people confused, or stupid, or confused and stupid.
« Last Edit: January 19, 2023, 11:16:48 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #35 on: January 19, 2023, 11:00:44 am »
The poll needs an additional choice.
The British are fine, its the english who are the arseholes.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,431
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:29:06 pm »
Might as well close the thread

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/t5IBNxp8IZc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/t5IBNxp8IZc</a>
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,241
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:41:59 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 19, 2023, 11:00:44 am
The poll needs an additional choice.
The British are fine, its the english who are the arseholes.

Considering Wales also voted Leave Im afraid they dont get a pass!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,597
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The great British Public
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:29:06 pm
Might as well close the thread

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/t5IBNxp8IZc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/t5IBNxp8IZc</a>

And this guy's vote in the referendum was worth just as much as yours or mine. Makes you question what the fuck the point is.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 