We have the worst press on the planet, that's part of the reason why the British public are uninformed and largely unaware of what's going on (or only aware of things that suit the rightwing agenda, i.e. that public finances must be run like a household budget and the books needs to be balanced & that the government couldn't just create money anytime it wished should it actually care about paying nurses or funding services so they don't collapse, as just one example).



Just a vicious pack of loathsome hyenas non-negotiably monstering anything good, anyone who says things can be better, and spreading hatred & misery across the land, daily. (Plus the occasional dim-bulb liberal who thinks it's a shame nothing can be better but isn't going to stick their neck on the line writing about it too often.) The endless media campaigns waged against this sub-group or that minority, just as a distraction from the people who deserve to be held to account for the mess they've made, just a daily feature of British life we all get used to.



Our national character of 'keep calm and carry on' and 'fuck it, let's have a laugh' also helps us accept things other countries would be out in the street rioting over - I'd imagine French people would never accept the miserable standard of life we just shrug our shoulders about, for example. Plus our baffling deference to those above us, that revolving door of chinless public school charlatans who line up to compete to run the country despite the disasters they've inflicted upon us.



If you do find that your public are ill-informed morons who haven't got a clue, that's also partly a failing of you the government of time and governments before you, rather than them for being failed miserably by the awful systems you put in place. Y'know, lest we just blame people for not having a elite level understanding of politics when they never had a chance of obtaining one, and frankly no one wanted them to obtain one, lest they notice they're being completely fucked over.