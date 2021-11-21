As long as there's people that get their news from social media feeds / tabloids / dumbed down TV programmes, you'll see mass stupidity. Click bait based on half truths and not fact checked is consumed and accepted unquestioned then passed on as fact.



Most of the crap that appears on feeds is either deliberately placed by PR or for dubious political ends, or is simply a vehicle to generate clicks. Just look at the business models of the likes of Reach who own many regionals plus the express, star and mirror; and Digitalbox who own stuff like the Daily Mash / The Tab etc.



I've just changed my PC and for some reason I get Microsoft Start which is a bit of an aggregator. The amount of headlines last week going on about cataclysmic snow. Compare that with the Met Office which said temperatures will drop, could be some snow, but mainly on higher ground in the North and Scotland.



The far right has been far more effective than the rest in harnessing all this for their own ends, which helps explain why a plan to deregulate in favour of a small minority, but which required broader support ended up succeeding.



I agree, it's not purely Britishness that leads to these behaviours, as other populations have also been manipulated. But lets just say, having a dumbed down, poorly educated population suits certain people.