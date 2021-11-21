Poll

Are the British more intelligent or thicker than they used to be?

The British are the most intelligent group ever
The British are fairly intelligent
The British are about the same as most other people
The British are pretty thick
The British are as thick as Americans
Topic: The great British Public

The great British Public
I remember years ago that the Americans used to be a bit of a laughing stock. Their decisions, their votes and their awareness of the world was laughable.

It seemed unlikely that the British (And yeah, I'm biased) would ever be as thick as Americans, but looking around, I think we're actually as stupid - if not more stupid than them thesedays.

But what does RAWK think?



Poor.

Re: The great British Public
We're not stupider than pretty much any other nation, there's dickheads and idiots all over the globe.
Re: The great British Public
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The great British Public
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?

Brexit. Voting for the Tories. Become more Right Wing. Becoming absolute shithouses when it comes to empathy over people fleeing from torture and persecution?

Don't get me wrong, we have plenty of bright people, but the number of shitstains seems to increase every year.
Re: The great British Public
I don't think there's been a dramatic change, the main issue is that social media has given everyone who chooses it a bit bloody megaphone and it's no surprise the people who use it most are dimwits and narcissists.
Re: The great British Public
As long as there's people that get their news from social media feeds / tabloids / dumbed down TV programmes, you'll see mass stupidity. Click bait based on half truths and not fact checked is consumed and accepted unquestioned then passed on as fact.

Most of the crap that appears on feeds is either deliberately placed by PR or for dubious political ends, or is simply a vehicle to generate clicks. Just look at the business models of the likes of Reach who own many regionals plus the express, star and mirror; and Digitalbox who own stuff like the Daily Mash / The Tab etc.

I've just changed my PC and for some reason I get Microsoft Start which is a bit of an aggregator. The amount of headlines last week going on about cataclysmic snow. Compare that with the Met Office which said temperatures will drop, could be some snow, but mainly on higher ground in the North and Scotland.

The far right has been far more effective than the rest in harnessing all this for their own ends, which helps explain why a plan to deregulate in favour of a small minority, but which required broader support ended up succeeding.

I agree, it's not purely Britishness that leads to these behaviours, as other populations have also been manipulated. But lets just say, having a dumbed down, poorly educated population suits certain people.
Re: The great British Public
I think the stupid ones have got a lot louder, aided by social media.

Brexit, Covid restrictions, climate change, immigration, etc gives them a starting point.

They're also more shouty/rabid in their views, so sensible people tend not to get involved and just kind of like leave them to it. We had that wanker Gove telling the country that 'we've all had quite enough of experts', which enboldened the pricks even more.

So it seems there's more of them than ever. But I'm not sure that's correct.

The problem is that, due to a whole range of economic factors going back 4/5 decades, there's more and more people pissed of with 'their lot', especially in comparison with the opulent lifestyles they have rammed down their throats as being the only life worth living, by adverts and marketing by big multinationals.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The great British Public
The far right has been far more effective than the rest in harnessing all this for their own ends


This is definitely true.

I remember having an office discussion about 20 years ago about how the internet could help 'the left' finally be able to get its message out to a wider audience after the only outlets being the print media (majority right-wing and used as Tory propaganda instruments) and the TV, which was generally right-leaning or simply pro-Establishment.

As you say, the right-wing were busy learning how to utilise it - and especially the emergence of social media with its in-built formation of echo chambers, and the companies like Cambridge Analytica who had the resources to exploit that. Throw in a Russia (and some others) waging an info war to create disruption and discord in The West, and seemingly out of nowhere in the mid-2010's, we realised that the right-wing had mastered control of people's opinions through the internet.

All while 'the Left' were still fragmented and messing around with it.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The great British Public
c*nts
Re: The great British Public
Brexit. Voting for the Tories. Become more Right Wing. Becoming absolute shithouses when it comes to empathy over people fleeing from torture and persecution?

Don't get me wrong, we have plenty of bright people, but the number of shitstains seems to increase every year.
I don't think those forces are particular to the UK.  There are anti-EU movements all over Europe for example.  If anything, the fact that it happened here first and was a disaster has probably saved the EU for a bit.  There's an alternative universe where Ed Milliband doesn't try to eat that bacon sandwhich, Cameron's gamble pays off and we're all laughing at the French for letting Le Pen rise to power.

The problems with our political direction over the last few years have more to do with our uniquely bad political system and constitution than they have with the electorate I think.
Re: The great British Public
I'm not sure it's intelligence or politics or even social media I think we've just lost the ability or the will to see or accept somebody else's ideas or that we may be wrong in our own opinions.

Too many have gone through life never being told no or that they're wrong and if they have, rather than accept they are or attempt to understand why they just seek out other like minded people.

Whether it's crime, drugs, smoking, drinking, vandalism, racism, sexism, violence, peodos etc they find their niche and stick with it.

As a society we've also lost the ability to spot these traits or recognise the need for help or support but even if they do, it's almost impossible to find.

We're also so busy and stressed trying to do our best for everyone that we plough on through life, head down and blinkers on as we don't have the space to deal with the extra responsibilities.

Re: The great British Public
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?

I dont know if its cause or effect, but the power and sway held over the masses by the right wing press certainly doesnt help but whether it causes their stupidity or is evidence of their stupidity Im not sure. The class system and knowing your place discourages questioning those who are seen as of a higher social standing.
Re: The great British Public
Thick as fuck.

This country is full of idiots who continually vote to make their lives worse, who the fuck does that except idiots? Then, to top it off, the Red Wall seats voted TORY to enable them to totally ruin theirs and their kids futures. Hope they are fucking enjoying this winter, fucking c*nts.
Re: The great British Public
The question (intelligence changing over time) and the answer options (intelligence compared to others) aren't consistent.  Not sure if I'm being whooshed.

Anyway, whatever the question I think we're a pig ignorant island and our ignorance is inexcusably higher than it was a decade ago.
Re: The great British Public
I dont know if its cause or effect, but the power and sway held over the masses by the right wing press certainly doesnt help but whether it causes their stupidity or is evidence of their stupidity Im not sure. The class system and knowing your place discourages questioning those who are seen as of a higher social standing.
That's an interesting one and worth exploring.

Going back decades there was always this idea of deference in politics "they know best". I think the royal family and the class system feeds into this too, the idea of some looking up to what they perceive as "their betters". We certainly appear to be a more class based society than many others.
Re: The great British Public
You can see this especially in Northern Ireland. The unionist community seem to have a greater deference towards power and position - the Queen, the military etc. Working class people voting in the decidedly un-working DUP. It certainly appears to be a British thing.
Re: The great British Public
c*nts
To be fair Andy has his good points too :)
Re: The great British Public
Never underestimate the ignorance of the masses was my grandfathers favourite phrase.

But I dont see the British as different in intelligence to other countries.. why would they be?

On the first point I couldn't agree more.

People will recognise ignorance over stupidity in their own communities because they live it.
