Never want Everton to be relegated. It's been 60+ years of us meeting them in the 1st division and for the most part we've come away with more point then them. Football needs rivalries no matter how lopsided they are.



Once I would have said that, now I don't give a fuck about them. The derbies are absolutely toxic, wall pushing, murderers, justice for the 39, the players trying to maim ours.Then, for pure footballing reasons,the one that means they SHOULD be relegated is their accounts. The PL has turned a blind eye to a club that is unsustainable, spends far more than it earns and is cheating, with dodgy income streams and questions on who actually owns the club (weird how it's always team wearing blue this applies to)