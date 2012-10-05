Poll

Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....

Im too pure to consider anything other than success of the Reds...how dare you suggest such a thing!
18 (15.8%)
Too right , Seen us win everything , Blue relegation would be the final glory..fuck em!
27 (23.7%)
I don't want Everton relegated I still live in 1984 and want to sing 'Merseyside! Merseyside' at the Derby
3 (2.6%)
Hope they get relegated with games to spare so we can party at Anfield...maybe Goodison too!
30 (26.3%)
I still think we will win the league and Everton will get relegated
4 (3.5%)
Were so shit I'm worried we'll get relegated with them.
12 (10.5%)
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!
20 (17.5%)

Total Members Voted: 114

Author Topic: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....  (Read 1219 times)

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,973
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:29:39 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm
Never want Everton to be relegated. It's been 60+ years of us meeting them in the 1st division and for the most part we've come away with more point then them. Football needs rivalries no matter how lopsided they are.

Once I would have said that, now I don't give a fuck about them. The derbies are absolutely toxic, wall pushing, murderers, justice for the 39, the players trying to maim ours.

Then, for pure footballing reasons,the one that means they SHOULD be relegated is their accounts. The PL has turned a blind eye to a club that is unsustainable, spends far more than it earns and is cheating, with dodgy income streams and questions on who actually owns the club (weird how it's always team wearing blue this applies to)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:01:08 pm
Imagine making this thread a year ago?
Logged
