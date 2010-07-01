I'm mainly in the 'not arsed' camp - don't really care what happens to Everton amidst a conversation that is also about how well Liverpool do.



On the one hand, I can see why there'd be a lot of laughs if they went down and - yes - I'll no doubt enjoy a lot of that along the way.



On the other hand, I know a few Everton fans quite well and one of them in particular spoke to me about how tough he found the run-in last spring - difficulty sleeping, trouble concentrating in work, physical manifestations of the stress, etc. Wouldn't wish that on him again, nor others I hear from less often, so - looking at it in the cold light of day - I'd probably admit to leaning towards actually not wanting them to go down. They can stay between 8th & 15th and I'm happy enough.