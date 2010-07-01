Poll

Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....

Im too pure to consider anything other than success of the Reds...how dare you suggest such a thing!
14 (20.3%)
Too right , Seen us win everything , Blue relegation would be the final glory..fuck em!
18 (26.1%)
I don't want Everton relegated I still live in 1984 and want to sing 'Merseyside! Merseyside' at the Derby
1 (1.4%)
Hope they get relegated with games to spare so we can party at Anfield...maybe Goodison too!
18 (26.1%)
I still think we will win the league and Everton will get relegated
2 (2.9%)
Were so shit I'm worried we'll get relegated with them.
7 (10.1%)
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!
9 (13%)

Total Members Voted: 69

Author Topic: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....  (Read 737 times)

FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« on: Today at 01:45:42 pm »
Appreciate polls are Andy@ thing...but point raised by mates was would you take us finishing mid table and the Blues relegated ...

So I thought lets ask the wise and sincere people at RAWK what they think

Its bit of fun so no drama
kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:35 pm »
I think the chances of us not qualifying for Europe (like not even Europa Conference) and Everton going down are actually about the same.

Not being from the City, I don't have the general hatred that Red Scousers have for the Blues I am sure, but the one thing that makes me want them go down is Pickford. I will never forgive him for the VVD assault.
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:49:35 pm
I think the chances of us not qualifying for Europe (like not even Europa Conference) and Everton going down are actually about the same.

Not being from the City, I don't have the general hatred that Red Scousers have for the Blues I am sure, but the one thing that makes me want them go down is Pickford. I will never forgive him for the VVD assault.

Just on the detail of 'hatred' I think you'll find with most Scouse Reds Hilarity not hatred is the dominate feeling
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:56:01 pm »
It depends what the alternative is.

I wouldnt take us finishing 10th over coming 4th if it meant they went down as that has a massive impact on my enjoyment of next season, but Id happily jib a season in the Europa to see the shite relegated, thats a deal Id be more than happy to do.
Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:57:02 pm »
Honestly this is such a cringy thing for me.

I love laughing at the bitters but Im not bitter myself and couldnt give a fuck about them in relation to us.

If they go down Id laugh but theres also a lot of normal sound blues Id feel for.

Everton ish poll for me this.
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm »
I couldn't give two shits what happens to Everton, other than finding their failure hilarious, so the idea of trading our season for it doesn't appeal.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:03:28 pm »
Options 2 and 4 all day, every day..
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm »
I'm mainly in the 'not arsed' camp - don't really care what happens to Everton amidst a conversation that is also about how well Liverpool do.

On the one hand, I can see why there'd be a lot of laughs if they went down and - yes - I'll no doubt enjoy a lot of that along the way.

On the other hand, I know a few Everton fans quite well and one of them in particular spoke to me about how tough he found the run-in last spring - difficulty sleeping, trouble concentrating in work, physical manifestations of the stress, etc. Wouldn't wish that on him again, nor others I hear from less often, so - looking at it in the cold light of day - I'd probably admit to leaning towards actually not wanting them to go down. They can stay between 8th & 15th and I'm happy enough.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:07:13 pm »
They aren't enough of a threat to earn the hatred of Reds. It's more pity that is felt towards the blue quarter. The genuine hatred is pretty much all one way, and is rooted in their insane jealousy of us and the fact they see us as a monumental existential threat to them.

I wouldn't be interested in bargaining if it actually carried any weight in reality. I just want the best for LFC. The Shite can do one.

It looks like we could finish midtable anyway, and if the shite go down too it would be what they deserve. I'd raise a glass to there being no derby next season. 🍻

Tory Bastards!

Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:08:10 pm »
I want to see Everton go down, but not at any price.

It's a bit like Bitters asking,  "would you be happy with City relegating us if it stopped the Redshite winning the league?"
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:57:02 pm
Honestly this is such a cringy thing for me.

I love laughing at the bitters but Im not bitter myself and couldnt give a fuck about them in relation to us.

If they go down Id laugh but theres also a lot of normal sound blues Id feel for.

Everton ish poll for me this.


+1
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm »
Choice?  :lmao
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
For fucks sake its a piss take!..the most options don't even relate to the question....other than the pious one of course! ;D
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:08:10 pm
I want to see Everton go down, but not at any price.

It's a bit like Bitters asking,  "would you be happy with City relegating us if it stopped the Redshite winning the league?"

They'd say yes to that ;)
Fuck the Tories

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:30:54 pm »
Liverpool's success matters more than anyone else's failure.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
Just to be clear...we don't have a choice or would be held accountable in the after life for joking about such a thing.
The Cobbler

  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:50:05 pm »
I don't connect our performances (or lack of) with theirs!  I had the 'joy' of being at Brighton on Saturday watching us being fuckin abysmal. I've been watching us since 1966 and can't recall anything so miserable to endure. I've written off this season as just a shit show but will still be there home & away like the fool I am!

As for the Blue Shite, I wouldsimply  love them to go down and hopefully vanish forever. Can't bear them and their utter mindlessness. if I never had to go to another Derby match again, I would be delighted.....Life is too short to put up with their toxic behaviours and general gobshitery!
Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:53:50 pm »
Did I just stumble onto GOT?
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
Honesty, I'd rather just see them investigated and punished for their very obvious dodgy financial dealings more than anything. Al things being equal, that would ruin them as easily as relegation would.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

tubby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:55:12 pm »
Would rather we finished 4th and Everton 5th.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:58:14 pm »
Rather we finished 4th, if thats the other option.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:01:44 pm »
I'd rather we finished 1st and they finished 2nd.

Bring the good, friendly competiton and rivalry back.
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:58:14 pm
Rather we finished 4th, if thats the other option.

I can try and add...but shall we just agree it gets one vote.


..and lads its a fucking joke stop being so fucking uptight.
Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:01:44 pm
I'd rather we finished 1st and they finished 2nd.

Bring the good, friendly competiton and rivalry back.
:mooncat :mooncat :mooncat
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:11:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:01:44 pm
I'd rather we finished 1st and they finished 2nd.


Bring the good, friendly competiton and rivalry back.

Then vote! " Merseyside! Merseyside!" :D
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:53:50 pm
Did I just stumble onto GOT?

Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:45:42 pm
Appreciate polls are Andy@ thing...but point raised by mates was would you take us finishing mid table and the Blues relegated ...

So I thought lets ask the wise and sincere people at RAWK what they think

Its bit of fun so no drama
Fuck the Tories

FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm »
I'd primarily like to finish 4th or win CL but it's pie in the sky given the reality of the moment.

If we achieve neither then Everton going down is about the only hope left for a wretched season. If only so we don't have to play them for a while (ideally never).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:17:20 pm »
I'd like them to get relegated, the derby is broken as a fixture by this point due to their abandoning of all solidarity within the city (outside of Hillsborough) in order to suck up to whichever manc side looks more likely to do better than us.

However, them getting relegated would just be a bonus and not a primary concern for me, I just want us to do well each season.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:45:50 pm »
For the sake of Everton, they'd be better off relegated.

They could then focus on rebuilding the club rather than having lofty expectations above their station.

Maybe get a bit of humility back. No laughing in the back.  :P

Get their club back once they're sold after the financial meltdown relegation would have on them.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Cormack Snr

  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:55:30 pm »
I just want us to get back on track and start winning a few games, if we lose another couple and they start winning there won't be an awful lot between us. We need to tighten up and stop helping teams go one up. FUCK EVERTON and concentrate on us.
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:07:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:45:50 pm
For the sake of Everton, they'd be better off relegated.

They could then focus on rebuilding the club rather than having lofty expectations above their station. building a new club in a regional league, after the current club is liquidated.

Maybe get a bit of humility back. No laughing in the back.  :P

Get their club back once they're sold after the financial meltdown relegation would have on them.

Amended for accuracy.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:30:54 pm
Liverpool's success matters more than anyone else's failure.

The thing is if they get relegated then we won't have to face a team that looks to maim our players whilst rolling over for our rivals.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #33 on: Today
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:01:44 pm
I'd rather we finished 1st and they finished 2nd.

Bring the good, friendly competiton and rivalry back.

If it finished like that. Instead of looking forward to playing in the CL the following season, they would look to get the season voided just so we didn't win anything.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
