Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
- Im too pure to consider anything other than success of the Reds...how dare you suggest such a thing!
-
4 (15.4%)
- Too right , Seen us win everything , Blue relegation would be the final glory..fuck em!
-
4 (15.4%)
- I don't want Everton relegated I still live in 1984 and want to sing 'Merseyside! Merseyside' at the Derby
- 0 (0%)
- Hope they get relegated with games to spare so we can party at Anfield...maybe Goodison too!
-
10 (38.5%)
- I still think we will win the league and Everton will get relegated
-
1 (3.8%)
- Were so shit I'm worried we'll get relegated with them.
-
3 (11.5%)
- Booooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!
-
4 (15.4%)
Total Members Voted: 26