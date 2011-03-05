Poll

Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....

Im too pure to consider anything other than success of the Reds...how dare you suggest such a thing!
4 (15.4%)
Too right , Seen us win everything , Blue relegation would be the final glory..fuck em!
4 (15.4%)
I don't want Everton relegated I still live in 1984 and want to sing 'Merseyside! Merseyside' at the Derby
0 (0%)
Hope they get relegated with games to spare so we can party at Anfield...maybe Goodison too!
10 (38.5%)
I still think we will win the league and Everton will get relegated
1 (3.8%)
Were so shit I'm worried we'll get relegated with them.
3 (11.5%)
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!
4 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 26

Author Topic: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....  (Read 257 times)

FlashingBlade

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,392
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« on: Today at 01:45:42 pm »
Appreciate polls are Andy@ thing...but point raised by mates was would you take us finishing mid table and the Blues relegated ...

So I thought lets ask the wise and sincere people at RAWK what they think

Its bit of fun so no drama
kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:35 pm »
I think the chances of us not qualifying for Europe (like not even Europa Conference) and Everton going down are actually about the same.

Not being from the City, I don't have the general hatred that Red Scousers have for the Blues I am sure, but the one thing that makes me want them go down is Pickford. I will never forgive him for the VVD assault.
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,392
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:49:35 pm
I think the chances of us not qualifying for Europe (like not even Europa Conference) and Everton going down are actually about the same.

Not being from the City, I don't have the general hatred that Red Scousers have for the Blues I am sure, but the one thing that makes me want them go down is Pickford. I will never forgive him for the VVD assault.

Just on the detail of 'hatred' I think you'll find with most Scouse Reds Hilarity not hatred is the dominate feeling
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:56:01 pm »
It depends what the alternative is.

I wouldnt take us finishing 10th over coming 4th if it meant they went down as that has a massive impact on my enjoyment of next season, but Id happily jib a season in the Europa to see the shite relegated, thats a deal Id be more than happy to do.
Andy82lfc

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,433
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:57:02 pm »
Honestly this is such a cringy thing for me.

I love laughing at the bitters but Im not bitter myself and couldnt give a fuck about them in relation to us.

If they go down Id laugh but theres also a lot of normal sound blues Id feel for.

Everton ish poll for me this.
JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,379
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm »
I couldn't give two shits what happens to Everton, other than finding their failure hilarious, so the idea of trading our season for it doesn't appeal.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,582
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:03:28 pm »
Options 2 and 4 all day, every day..
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,186
    • @hartejack
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm »
I'm mainly in the 'not arsed' camp - don't really care what happens to Everton amidst a conversation that is also about how well Liverpool do.

On the one hand, I can see why there'd be a lot of laughs if they went down and - yes - I'll no doubt enjoy a lot of that along the way.

On the other hand, I know a few Everton fans quite well and one of them in particular spoke to me about how tough he found the run-in last spring - difficulty sleeping, trouble concentrating in work, physical manifestations of the stress, etc. Wouldn't wish that on him again, nor others I hear from less often, so - looking at it in the cold light of day - I'd probably admit to leaning towards actually not wanting them to go down. They can stay between 8th & 15th and I'm happy enough.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,263
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:07:13 pm »
They aren't enough of a threat to earn the hatred of Reds. It's more pity that is felt towards the blue quarter. The genuine hatred is pretty much all one way, and is rooted in their insane jealousy of us and the fact they see us as a monumental existential threat to them.

I wouldn't be interested in bargaining if it actually carried any weight in reality. I just want the best for LFC. The Shite can do one.

It looks like we could finish midtable anyway, and if the shite go down too it would be what they deserve. I'd raise a glass to there being no derby next season. 🍻

Tory Bastards!

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,598
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:08:10 pm »
I want to see Everton go down, but not at any price.

It's a bit like Bitters asking,  "would you be happy with City relegating us if it stopped the Redshite winning the league?"
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,039
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:57:02 pm
Honestly this is such a cringy thing for me.

I love laughing at the bitters but Im not bitter myself and couldnt give a fuck about them in relation to us.

If they go down Id laugh but theres also a lot of normal sound blues Id feel for.

Everton ish poll for me this.


+1
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm »
Choice?  :lmao
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,392
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
For fucks sake its a piss take!..the most options don't even relate to the question....other than the pious one of course! ;D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,938
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:08:10 pm
I want to see Everton go down, but not at any price.

It's a bit like Bitters asking,  "would you be happy with City relegating us if it stopped the Redshite winning the league?"

They'd say yes to that ;)
Fuck the Tories

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,682
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:30:54 pm »
Liverpool's success matters more than anyone else's failure.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,392
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Given the choice of us finishing mid table and Everton relegated....
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
Just to be clear...we don't have a choice or would be held accountable in the after life for joking about such a thing.
